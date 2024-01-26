Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) reached 209 million euros ($227 million) in the last three months of 2023. Analysts had forecast 209 million euros in a company-provided consensus.
Signify, spun off from Dutch technology group Philips in 2016, provides both consumers and corporate clients with a range of lighting solutions, from conventional home lamps to LED lighting or lighting systems for professionals.
($1 = 0.9225 euros)
