  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
The Boston Globe Names Philips a Top Place to Work for 2021

12/09/2021 | 01:08pm EST
Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) a leading health technology company, today announced that it has been named one of the “Top Places to Work” in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Philips, with its Innovation Center and North America Headquarters based in Cambridge, ranked 20th in the “Largest” company category. For the full rankings, visit Top Places to Work 2021.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees’ needs first, really stood out,” said Katie Johnston, The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” editor.

The rankings in “Top Places to Work” are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations.

“We strive to be the best place to work for people who share our passion, and to promote personal development, inclusion and diversity. This recognition is a great testament to the energy and commitment our employees bring to work every day with the single focus to be at our best for customers, patients and consumers,” said Richard Kranz, Head of HR at Philips North America. “Together, we are living our purpose of improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation as we aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.”

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 535 M 19 799 M 19 799 M
Net income 2021 3 567 M 4 027 M 4 027 M
Net Debt 2021 4 199 M 4 741 M 4 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 27 944 M 31 672 M 31 551 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 31,14 €
Average target price 45,15 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV-28.87%31 672
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC37.01%251 462
DANAHER CORPORATION41.06%227 421
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.97%121 746
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG59.17%84 955
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION30.94%74 583