1444 ET -- Philips is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Food and Drug Administration warned of an emerging safety issue in a Philips continuous positive airway pressure machine used to treat sleep apnea. The FDA has received reports associated with fire, smoke, burns and other signs of overheating. Philips said in a statement that its priority is patient safety and quality, and that it filed reports with the FDA following a three-year retrospective review of complaints linked to the product. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-23 1459ET