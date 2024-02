Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA said on Thursday it has classified a recall of Philips' medical imaging machines as "most serious" due to the risk of a detector falling unexpectedly in some devices.

Philips' recall of BrightView Imaging Systems, used for single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) scan, is to correct the faulty component, the health regulator said. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)