  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Philips NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

PHILIPS NV

(PHIA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-04-06 am EDT
16.95 EUR   +1.68%
11:43aUS FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious
RE
04/04Philips and Northwell Health partner to standardize and future-proof patient monitoring across the enterprise
GL
04/04Philips and Northwell Health partner to standardize and future-proof patient monitoring across the enterprise
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

04/07/2023 | 11:43am EDT
April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday classified the recall of Philips' respiratory machines as its most serious type, as their use could cause serious injuries or death.

The Dutch medical devices maker's unit Philips Respironics recalled 1,088 devices in the U.S. on Feb. 10.

These devices help people with respiratory conditions to keep breathing at a regular rhythm.

Philips was recalling the machines as some devices were assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming, the U.S. health agency said.

The duplication could cause therapy to be delivered using the wrong prescription or factory default settings, it added.

The company has received 43 complaints about the issue, according to the FDA. It said there were currently no reported injuries or deaths attributed to it.

The devices were distributed between Dec. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, last year.

The company said affected units may continue to be used in accordance with device instructions, adding that it was reaching out to patients to arrange for the units' replacement and return. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PHILIPS NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 098 M 19 764 M 19 764 M
Net income 2023 107 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2023 6 060 M 6 618 M 6 618 M
P/E ratio 2023 56,7x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 14 939 M 16 315 M 16 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 77 233
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PHILIPS NV
Duration : Period :
Philips NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILIPS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Average target price 15,82 €
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Jakobs President & Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Shez Partovi Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILIPS NV21.02%16 315
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.48%221 757
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.68%180 060
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-2.77%89 981
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.23%71 981
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.24%66 403
