US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) on Friday classified the recall of Philips'
respiratory machines as its most serious type, as their
use could cause serious injuries or death.
The Dutch medical devices maker's unit Philips Respironics
recalled 1,088 devices in the U.S. on Feb. 10.
These devices help people with respiratory conditions to
keep breathing at a regular rhythm.
Philips was recalling the machines as some devices were
assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial
programming, the U.S. health agency said.
The duplication could cause therapy to be delivered using
the wrong prescription or factory default settings, it added.
The company has received 43 complaints about the issue,
according to the FDA. It said there were currently no reported
injuries or deaths attributed to it.
The devices were distributed between Dec. 1, 2021 and Oct.
31, last year.
The company said affected units may continue to be used in
accordance with device instructions, adding that it was reaching
out to patients to arrange for the units' replacement and
return.
