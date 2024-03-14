Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet a second wave of inflation is on the horizon.

Wholesale prices rose 0.6% in February, surpassing economists' targets.

Phillips 66 shares rose to all-time highs as the refiners were set to gain from gasoline holding steady in a range of between $2.50 and $3 a gallon for much of the last six months. Economists say there's a ceiling to gasoline prices above which demand is "destroyed" and consumption slows.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1733ET