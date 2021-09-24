Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phillips 66
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources

09/24/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sheen appears on the flooded property of the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Houston-based oil producer Hilcorp is evaluating Phillips 66's refinery in Alliance, Louisiana, for conversion into an oil export terminal, said four sources familiar with the matter, a move that would eliminate it as a source of motor fuels.

Hilcorp, the largest privately owned U.S. oil producer, with operations from Alaska to Pennsylvania to Texas, did not reply to questions about its interest in the facility, which occupies 2,400 acres along the Mississippi River.

Phillips 66 declined to comment on Hilcorp's interest.

The hurricane-damaged refinery remains for sale and its "marketing process is ongoing," said Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas. The company plans to repair the storm damages and restart the facility, he said.

In August, Phillips 66 began meeting with potential buyers of the 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Louisiana, on the state's southeast coast. It was knocked out of commission by Hurricane Ida last month when a protective wall gave way, flooding the plant.

"The U.S. refining business in the future is going to be smaller, not bigger," Phillips 66 Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said last month as he laid out plans to advance businesses in renewable diesel, hydrogen and materials for electric-car batteries.

Most of the several feet of water that flooded the plant has been removed and most employees have returned to clean-up of the plant, said people familiar with its operations.

In June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said national refining capacity last year fell by 4.5%, or 848,385 bpd, because of weak refining profits with work-from-home policies slashing gasoline demand.

A conversion of the Alliance site into a crude oil storage and distribution terminal makes sense, said Andrew Lipow, president of Houston consultants Lipow Oil Associates.

"These refineries are getting older and older especially in a climate where we have seen gasoline demand has peaked," Lipow said.

The Alliance refinery is one of three along the Gulf Coast that has been offered for sale this year.

The other two are LyondellBasell Industries' 263,776-bpd Houston refinery and Royal Dutch Shell's shuttered 211,146-bpd Convent, Louisiana, refinery.

The Alliance refinery could still have a future in the current energy transition, said John Auers, executive vice president with refinery-consultants Turner, Mason & Company

"It's still a viable refinery," Auers said. "We've had a lot of capacity turned off. It could potentially come back pretty strong."

Phillips 66 does have an incentive to make repairs, Auers said.

"You always get more money (for a refinery) if it's in an operable condition," Auers said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Matthew Lewis)

By Erwin Seba


© Reuters 2021
All news about PHILLIPS 66
09/23EIA Notes Increases in Oil Producers' Natural Gas Revenue on Higher Prices
MT
09/21PHILLIPS 66 : Wetzel's Pretzels partners with Phillips 66
AQ
09/15PHILLIPS 66 : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
BU
09/15California Bay area regulators probe Phillips 66 refinery work -email
RE
09/14NORTHAMOIL : Post-Ida refinery repairs may be too costly for Phillips 66
AQ
09/14Texas Refiners Brace for Storm Impact as Nicholas Makes Landfall
MT
09/13U.S. Gulf Coast energy firms face another hurricane hit
RE
09/13U.S. Gulf Coast energy firms face another hurricane hit
RE
09/13Exclusive-Kinder Morgan, Neste to retrofit tanks for green fuels feedstocks
RE
09/13TOTALENERGIES : Chevron, Exxon, Valero, others win bids for planned U.S. SPR sale
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS 66
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 B - -
Net income 2021 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 922 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,7x
Yield 2021 5,25%
Capitalization 30 050 M 30 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,61 $
Average target price 88,82 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Lashier President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Zhanna Golodryga Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-1.90%30 050
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.48%241 652
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD25.42%214 407
CHEVRON CORPORATION18.48%193 507
BP PLC24.71%87 383
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.97%81 494