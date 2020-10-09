Log in
PHILLIPS 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
01:16pPHILLIPS 66 : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aPHILLIPS 66 : Board Appoints New Director
BU
Phillips 66 : Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/09/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2020.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69 293 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 666 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,67x
Yield 2020 6,73%
Capitalization 23 424 M 23 424 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 67,1%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 78,65 $
Last Close Price 53,64 $
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Victoria J. Tschinkel Independent Director
Harold W. McGraw Independent Director
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-51.85%23 424
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD49.31%193 861
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-49.47%149 088
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-32.41%65 460
BP PLC-53.17%57 854
NESTE OYJ50.29%42 064
