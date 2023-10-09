O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Phillips 66, código ISIN BRP1SXBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 06/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 1,050000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,1918 - 06/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,843709677 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 07/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 14/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 16/11/2023 até 17/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Phillips 66 (Company), ISIN BRP1SXBDR000, hereby informs that on 06/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,050000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,1918 - 06/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,843709677 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 07/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 14/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 16/11/2023 to 17/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Phillips 66 is an oil group organized into 4 divisions:
- trading and distribution of petroleum products (66.3% of net sales): operation, at the end of 2021, of a network of more than 8,390 service stations located in the United States (7,110; Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 brands) and Europe (1,280). The group also develops manufacturing and sale of specialized products, and electricity production activities;
- refining (25.7%): operation of 12 refineries located in the United States (9) and Europe (3);
- processing, transportation and storage of petroleum products and natural gas (7.9%);
- other (0.1%): primarily manufacturing of petrochemical and plastic products.
Net sales break down by activity as follows: the United States (78.9%), the United Kingdom (10%), Germany (3.8%) and other (7.3%).