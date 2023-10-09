Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Phillips 66 (Company), ISIN BRP1SXBDR000, hereby informs that on 06/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,050000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 5,1918 - 06/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,843709677 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 07/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 14/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 16/11/2023 to 17/11/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.