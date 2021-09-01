Log in
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
Phillips 66 : Contributes $500,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

09/01/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced it will contribute $500,000 to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts after Hurricane Ida swept through southeastern Louisiana.

“We stand with our many employees, friends and neighbors across southeastern Louisiana,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “We know it’s going to take the combined efforts of many to get through the coming weeks, and we’re grateful to the Red Cross and others on the ground making sure those affected can start to rebuild their lives and communities.”

The hurricane made landfall on Aug. 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, knocking out power across the region and bringing devastating floodwaters. Phillips 66 has confirmed that all of its nearly 500 employees who work at its assets in the area are safe.

“Thanks to Phillips 66’s generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Phillips 66 as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,000 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $57 billion of assets as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98 491 M - -
Net income 2021 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,8x
Yield 2021 5,07%
Capitalization 31 137 M 31 137 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 71,09 $
Average target price 90,94 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Lashier President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Zhanna Golodryga Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 661.64%31 137
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION32.27%230 814
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD13.74%196 543
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.59%187 145
BP PLC16.54%82 217
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION8.93%75 375