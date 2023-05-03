Phillips 66 : Excel 2023

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
116
116
75
15
149
128
367
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66
1,961
1,961
582
3,167
5,391
1,884
11,024
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)
Basic
4.21
4.21
1.29
6.55
11.19
3.99
23.36
Diluted
4.20
4.20
1.29
6.53
11.16
3.97
23.27
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands)
Basic
464,810
464,810
449,298
483,088
481,388
471,859
471,497
Diluted
467,034
467,034
450,011
485,035
483,036
474,327
473,731
Effective tax rate (%)
21.7 %
21.7 %
20.7 %
22.5 %
22.6 %
21.0 %
22.2 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (%)
21.6 %
21.6 %
20.7 %
21.9 %
22.3 %
22.0 %
22.0 %
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Includes the unrealized investment loss on our investment in NOVONIX Limited (NOVONIX). See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Midstream*
702
702
212
258
3,608
656
4,734
Chemicals
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Refining*
1,608
1,608
173
3,096
2,907
1,640
7,816
Marketing and Specialties*
426
426
296
739
828
539
2,402
Corporate and Other
(283)
(283)
(249)
(260)
(320)
(340)
(1,169)
Income before income taxes
2,651
2,651
828
4,106
7,158
2,547
14,639
Less: income tax expense
574
574
171
924
1,618
535
3,248
Net Income
2,077
2,077
657
3,182
5,540
2,012
11,391
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
116
116
75
15
149
128
367
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66
1,961
1,961
582
3,167
5,391
1,884
11,024
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Midstream
Transportation*
270
270
278
250
229
237
994
NGL and Other*
420
420
92
248
412
448
1,200
NOVONIX**
(12)
(12)
(158)
(240)
(33)
(11)
(442)
Total Midstream
678
678
212
258
608
674
1,752
Chemicals
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Refining
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
142
142
152
1,111
530
618
2,411
Gulf Coast*
705
705
58
958
746
360
2,122
Central Corridor*
739
739
(135)
513
1,343
716
2,437
West Coast*
22
22
115
610
264
(68)
921
Total Refining
1,608
1,608
190
3,192
2,883
1,626
7,891
Total Marketing and Specialties*
426
426
296
739
828
539
2,402
Corporate and Other
(248)
(248)
(249)
(235)
(246)
(280)
(1,010)
Adjusted income before income taxes
2,662
2,662
845
4,227
4,208
2,611
11,891
Less: adjusted income tax expense
576
576
175
927
937
574
2,613
Adjusted Net Income
2,086
2,086
670
3,300
3,271
2,037
9,278
Less: adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
121
121
75
15
149
138
377
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66
1,965
1,965
595
3,285
3,122
1,899
8,901
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Represents the change in fair value of our investment in NOVONIX. See NOVONIX Investments table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT
AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Midstream
Net gain on asset disposition
36
36
-
-
-
-
-
Merger transaction costs
-
-
-
-
(13)
-
(13)
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
3,013
-
3,013
DCP integration restructuring costs*
(12)
(12)
-
-
-
(18)
(18)
Total Midstream
24
24
-
-
3,000
(18)
2,982
Chemicals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Refining
Hurricane-related costs (recovery)
-
-
(17)
-
24
14
21
Alliance shutdown-related costs**
-
-
-
(26)
-
-
(26)
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
(70)
-
-
(70)
Total Refining
-
-
(17)
(96)
24
14
(75)
Marketing and Specialties
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate and Other
Business transformation restructuring costs***
(35)
(35)
-
(25)
(74)
(60)
(159)
Total Corporate and Other
(35)
(35)
-
(25)
(74)
(60)
(159)
Total Special Items (Pre-tax)
(11)
(11)
(17)
(121)
2,950
(64)
2,748
Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Tax impact of pre-tax special items****
(2)
(2)
(4)
(28)
681
(14)
635
Other tax impacts
-
-
-
25
-
(25)
-
Total Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(2)
(2)
(4)
(3)
681
(39)
635
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
DCP integration restructuring costs*
(5)
(5)
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
Total Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
(5)
(5)
-
-
-
(10)
(10)
Total Phillips 66 Special Items (After-tax)
(4)
(4)
(13)
(118)
2,269
(15)
2,123
* Restructuring costs, related to the integration of DCP Midstream, primarily reflect severance costs and consulting fees. A portion of these costs are attributable to noncontrolling interests.
** Costs related to the shutdown of the Alliance Refinery totaled $26 million pre-tax in the second quarter of 2022. Shutdown-related costs recorded in the Refining segment include pre-tax charges for the disposal of materials and supplies of $20 million, and asset retirements of $6 million recorded in depreciation and amortization expense.
*** Restructuring costs are related to Phillips 66's multi-year business transformation efforts are primarily due to consulting fees. Additionally, fourth-quarter of 2022 included a held-for-sale asset impairment of $45 million.
**** We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY BUSINESS LINES/REGIONS
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Midstream
Transportation
36
36
-
-
182
-
182
NGL and Other
(12)
(12)
-
-
2,818
(18)
2,800
NOVONIX
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Midstream
24
24
-
-
3,000
(18)
2,982
Refining
Atlantic Basin/Europe
-
-
-
(9)
-
-
(9)
Gulf Coast
-
-
(17)
(52)
24
14
(31)
Central Corridor
-
-
-
(22)
-
-
(22)
West Coast
-
-
-
(13)
-
-
(13)
Total Refining
-
-
(17)
(96)
24
14
(75)
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CASH FLOW INFORMATION*
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
2,077
2,077
657
3,182
5,540
2,012
11,391
Depreciation and amortization
476
476
338
359
430
502
1,629
Impairments
8
8
-
2
-
58
60
Accretion on discounted liabilities
6
6
6
6
5
6
23
Deferred income taxes
146
146
142
148
856
174
1,320
Undistributed equity earnings
(242)
(242)
(100)
(390)
(495)
(323)
(1,308)
Net gain on dispositions
(34)
(34)
(1)
-
(1)
(5)
(7)
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
(3,013)
-
(3,013)
Unrealized investment loss**
11
11
169
221
28
15
433
Other
14
14
40
80
(105)
202
217
Net working capital changes
(1,263)
(1,263)
(115)
(1,825)
(101)
2,109
68
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
1,199
1,199
1,136
1,783
3,144
4,750
10,813
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital expenditures and investments
(378)
(378)
(370)
(376)
(735)
(713)
(2,194)
Return of investments in equity affiliates
60
60
15
33
30
47
125
Proceeds from asset dispositions
77
77
1
1
1
1
4
Advances/loans-related parties
-
-
-
(75)
-
-
(75)
Collection of advances/loans-related parties
-
-
-
101
135
426
662
Other
(24)
(24)
(74)
25
32
7
(10)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(265)
(265)
(428)
(291)
(537)
(232)
(1,488)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of debt
2,488
2,488
-
-
-
453
453
Repayment of debt
(1,223)
(1,223)
(24)
(1,457)
(476)
(926)
(2,883)
Issuance of common stock
10
10
23
44
-
36
103
Repurchase of common stock
(800)
(800)
-
(66)
(694)
(753)
(1,513)
Dividends paid on common stock
(486)
(486)
(404)
(467)
(466)
(456)
(1,793)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(58)
(58)
(77)
(24)
(3)
(81)
(185)
Repurchase of noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
-
(500)
(500)
Other
(48)
(48)
(30)
(7)
(18)
(15)
(70)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(117)
(117)
(512)
(1,977)
(1,657)
(2,242)
(6,388)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
15
15
(8)
(41)
(15)
113
49
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
832
832
188
(526)
935
2,389
2,986
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
6,133
6,133
3,147
3,335
2,809
3,744
3,147
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
6,965
6,965
3,335
2,809
3,744
6,133
6,133
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Represents the unrealized loss on our investment in NOVONIX. See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
CAPITAL PROGRAM
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments
Midstream*†
124
124
163
105
461
314
1,043
Chemicals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Refining†
227
227
172
221
211
324
928
Marketing and Specialties
11
11
11
19
30
29
89
Corporate and Other
16
16
24
31
33
46
134
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments
378
378
370
376
735
713
2,194
* Includes 100% of DCP Midstream, LLC Class A Segment (DCP Midstream Class A Segment), DCP Sand Hills Pipeline, LLC (DCP Sand Hills) and DCP Southern Hills Pipeline, LLC (DCP Southern Hills) capital expenditures and investments from August 18, 2022, forward, net of acquired cash.
† Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Proportional Share of Selected Equity Affiliates Capital Expenditures and Investments*
CPChem (Chemicals)
142
142
113
161
158
269
701
WRB (Refining)
45
45
42
47
36
52
177
Selected Equity Affiliates
187
187
155
208
194
321
878
* Our share of joint ventures' capital spending, excluding DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) due to the consolidation of DCP Midstream Class A Segment. Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Income before Income Taxes
Transportation*
306
306
278
250
411
237
1,176
NGL and Other*
408
408
92
248
3,230
430
4,000
NOVONIX
(12)
(12)
(158)
(240)
(33)
(11)
(442)
Income before Income Taxes
702
702
212
258
3,608
656
4,734
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
Transportation
125
125
154
133
133
125
545
NGL and Other
26
26
73
186
81
31
371
NOVONIX
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
151
151
227
319
214
156
916
NOVONIX Investment
Unrealized Investment Loss
(11)
(11)
(169)
(221)
(28)
(15)
(433)
Unrealized Foreign Currency Transaction Gain (Loss)
(1)
(1)
11
(19)
(5)
4
(9)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment
(12)
(12)
(158)
(240)
(33)
(11)
(442)
Depreciation and Amortization*
Transportation
40
40
39
43
46
46
174
NGL and Other**
184
184
50
50
115
179
394
NOVONIX
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
224
224
89
93
161
225
568
* Excludes D&A of all non-consolidated affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Transportation
179
179
186
187
224
217
814
NGL and Other**
371
371
81
89
281
393
844
NOVONIX
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
550
550
267
276
505
610
1,658
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all non-consolidated affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Transportation Volumes (MB/D)
Pipelines*
3,039
3,039
3,099
3,066
3,084
3,109
3,089
Terminals
3,203
3,203
2,900
2,917
3,066
3,039
2,981
* Pipelines represent the sum of volumes transported through each separately tariffed consolidated pipeline segment, excluding NGL pipelines.
PSX Other Volumes
NGL Fractionated (MB/D)*
660
660
452
469
508
686
529
NGL Production (MB/D)**
421
421
400
438
434
420
423
NGL Pipelines Throughput (MB/D)***
918
918
885
927
946
894
913
Wellhead Volume (Bcf/D)**
4.5
4.5
4.1
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.4
* Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment from August 18, 2022, forward.
** Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment.
*** Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment and Phillips 66's direct interest in DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills.
Market Indicator
Weighted-Average NGL Price ($/gal)*
0.74
0.74
1.10
1.15
0.98
0.76
1.00
* Based on index prices from the Mont Belvieu market hub, which are weighted by NGL component mix.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM (continued)
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Reconciliation of Midstream Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes*
702
702
212
258
3,608
656
4,734
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
224
224
89
93
161
225
568
EBITDA*
926
926
301
351
3,769
881
5,302
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Net gain on asset disposition
(36)
(36)
-
-
-
-
-
Merger transaction costs
-
-
-
-
13
-
13
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
(3,013)
-
(3,013)
DCP integration restructuring costs
12
12
-
-
-
18
18
Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)
(24)
(24)
-
-
(3,000)
18
(2,982)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment**
12
12
158
240
33
11
442
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment*
914
914
459
591
802
910
2,762
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
4
4
2
4
4
3
13
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
13
13
41
39
26
13
119
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
41
41
56
57
51
45
209
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP
(226)
(226)
(24)
(21)
(206)
(176)
(427)
Adjusted EBITDA*
746
746
534
670
677
795
2,676
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM (continued)
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Transportation
Income before income taxes
306
306
278
250
411
237
1,176
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
40
40
39
43
46
46
174
EBITDA*
346
346
317
293
457
283
1,350
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Net gain on asset disposition
(36)
(36)
-
-
-
-
-
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
(182)
-
(182)
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items*
310
310
317
293
275
283
1,168
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
4
4
2
3
4
3
12
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
13
13
21
19
16
13
69
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
27
27
37
38
34
27
136
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP
(4)
(4)
(24)
(21)
(11)
(3)
(59)
Adjusted EBITDA*
350
350
353
332
318
323
1,326
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
NGL and Other
Income before income taxes*
408
408
92
248
3,230
430
4,000
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
184
184
50
50
115
179
394
EBITDA*
592
592
142
298
3,345
609
4,394
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Merger transaction costs
-
-
-
-
13
-
13
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
(2,831)
-
(2,831)
DCP integration restructuring costs
12
12
-
-
-
18
18
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items*
604
604
142
298
527
627
1,594
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
-
-
-
1
-
-
1
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
-
-
20
20
10
-
50
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
14
14
19
19
17
18
73
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP
(222)
(222)
-
-
(195)
(173)
(368)
Adjusted EBITDA*
396
396
181
338
359
472
1,350
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CHEMICALS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Income before Income Taxes
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Equity in Earnings of Affiliate
195
195
393
271
129
49
842
100% CPChem Results
Net Income, excludes parent company income tax related to CPChem's earnings
390
390
764
544
257
97
1,662
Income before Income Taxes
401
401
787
566
275
106
1,734
Depreciation and Amortization
142
142
141
144
145
155
585
Net Interest Expense*
6
6
23
11
12
9
55
* Net of interest income.
Investing Cash Flows-Outflows/(Inflows)
Capital Expenditures and Investments
283
283
225
322
317
538
1,402
Return of Investments from Equity Companies
-
-
(26)
(34)
(5)
-
(65)
Olefins and Polyolefins Capacity Utilization (%)
94 %
94 %
99 %
94 %
90 %
83 %
91 %
Market Indicators*
U.S. Industry Prices
Ethylene, Average Acquisition Contract (cents/lb)
26.0
26.0
39.5
35.0
31.6
26.7
33.2
HDPE Blow Molding, Domestic Spot (cents/lb)
45.8
45.8
69.8
69.8
52.9
43.3
58.9
U.S. Industry Costs
Ethylene, Cash Cost Weighted Average Feed (cents/lb)
14.6
14.6
22.1
28.0
26.7
21.7
24.6
HDPE Blow Molding, Total Cash Cost (cents/lb)
40.1
40.1
53.9
49.8
46.6
41.2
47.9
Ethylene to High-Density Polyethylene Chain Cash Margin (cents/lb)
17.1
17.1
33.4
26.9
11.2
7.1
19.6
* Source: IHS, Inc.
Reconciliation of Chemicals Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Plus:
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
198
198
396
273
135
52
856
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
20
20
29
38
25
12
104
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
1
1
11
6
5
4
26
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
102
102
101
103
103
104
411
Adjusted EBITDA
321
321
537
420
268
172
1,397
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
142
142
152
1,102
530
618
2,402
Gulf Coast*
705
705
41
906
770
374
2,091
Central Corridor*
739
739
(135)
491
1,343
716
2,415
West Coast*
22
22
115
597
264
(68)
908
Income before Income Taxes
1,608
1,608
173
3,096
2,907
1,640
7,816
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
3.60
3.60
3.17
22.10
10.72
11.88
12.05
Gulf Coast
13.73
13.73
0.79
17.25
15.27
7.77
10.29
Central Corridor
28.42
28.42
(5.70)
21.69
53.36
27.01
24.64
West Coast
0.77
0.77
3.98
19.77
9.14
(2.47)
7.86
Worldwide
11.07
11.07
1.13
19.95
18.89
10.64
12.69
Realized Refining Margins ($/BBL)*
Atlantic Basin/Europe
16.13
16.13
11.71
30.39
19.22
19.58
20.30
Gulf Coast
21.28
21.28
8.59
25.71
22.30
16.35
18.25
Central Corridor
26.86
26.86
7.89
26.72
38.76
25.03
24.96
West Coast
16.53
16.53
17.74
33.31
28.64
16.77
24.31
Worldwide
20.72
20.72
10.83
28.62
26.87
19.73
21.55
* See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to realized refining margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates
Atlantic Basin/Europe
(2)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(9)
Gulf Coast
1
1
(2)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(7)
Central Corridor
200
200
(16)
228
294
257
763
West Coast
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
199
199
(21)
223
291
254
747
Depreciation and Amortization*
Atlantic Basin/Europe
50
50
52
51
50
49
202
Gulf Coast**
60
60
56
67
58
61
242
Central Corridor
38
38
35
36
36
40
147
West Coast
54
54
60
63
76
76
275
Total
202
202
203
217
220
226
866
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Atlantic Basin/Europe**
375
375
302
303
329
349
1,283
Gulf Coast**
290
290
321
325
277
326
1,249
Central Corridor**
187
187
197
277
193
204
871
West Coast**
360
360
313
314
458
432
1,517
Total
1,212
1,212
1,133
1,219
1,257
1,311
4,920
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Turnaround Expense, included in Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Atlantic Basin/Europe
124
124
13
22
44
52
131
Gulf Coast
56
56
31
40
53
101
225
Central Corridor
12
12
26
117
17
17
177
West Coast
42
42
32
44
111
66
253
Total
234
234
102
223
225
236
786
* Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates.
Taxes Other than Income Taxes
Atlantic Basin/Europe
22
22
19
14
14
6
53
Gulf Coast*
33
33
27
22
19
19
87
Central Corridor
25
25
18
18
16
5
57
West Coast
33
33
24
19
31
17
91
Total
113
113
88
73
80
47
288
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax
(21)
(21)
(8)
(10)
(5)
30
7
Refining-Equity Affiliate Information
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates
199
199
(21)
223
291
254
747
Less: Share of equity affiliate gross margin included in Realized Refining Margin and other equity affiliate-related costs*
(428)
(428)
(228)
(495)
(539)
(499)
(1,761)
Equity affiliate-related expenses not included in Realized Refining Margins
(229)
(229)
(249)
(272)
(248)
(245)
(1,014)
Regional Totals
Atlantic Basin/Europe
(28)
(28)
(26)
(28)
(24)
(24)
(102)
Gulf Coast
1
1
(2)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(7)
Central Corridor
(202)
(202)
(221)
(241)
(223)
(220)
(905)
Total
(229)
(229)
(249)
(272)
(248)
(245)
(1,014)
* Other costs associated with equity affiliates which do not flow through equity earnings (losses).
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING (continued)
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Reconciliation of Refining Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA ($ Millions)
Income before income taxes*
1,608
1,608
173
3,096
2,907
1,640
7,816
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization*
202
202
203
217
220
226
866
EBITDA*
1,810
1,810
376
3,313
3,127
1,866
8,682
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Hurricane-related costs (recovery)
-
-
17
-
(24)
(14)
(21)
Alliance shutdown-related costs
-
-
-
20
-
-
20
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
70
-
-
70
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items*
1,810
1,810
393
3,403
3,103
1,852
8,751
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
-
-
-
-
1
1
2
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
1
1
2
3
1
-
6
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
23
23
23
23
22
24
92
Adjusted EBITDA*
1,834
1,834
418
3,429
3,127
1,877
8,851
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating Statistics
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
443
443
503
526
525
542
524
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
438
438
533
548
538
566
546
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
82 %
82 %
94 %
98 %
98 %
101 %
98 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
84 %
84 %
85 %
83 %
82 %
83 %
83 %
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
519
519
497
500
481
473
488
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
571
571
579
577
548
523
557
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
98 %
98 %
94 %
94 %
91 %
89 %
92 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
77 %
77 %
77 %
79 %
81 %
81 %
79 %
Central Corridor*
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
475
475
453
435
492
497
469
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
492
492
470
446
509
515
485
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
89 %
89 %
85 %
82 %
93 %
94 %
88 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
89 %
89 %
88 %
87 %
88 %
91 %
88 %
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
281
281
294
306
290
269
290
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
316
316
321
332
314
299
316
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
88 %
88 %
81 %
84 %
80 %
74 %
80 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
86 %
86 %
90 %
85 %
90 %
89 %
89 %
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D)
1,718
1,718
1,747
1,767
1,788
1,781
1,771
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D)
1,817
1,817
1,903
1,903
1,909
1,903
1,904
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%)
90 %
90 %
89 %
90 %
91 %
91 %
90 %
Clean Product Yield (%)
83 %
83 %
84 %
83 %
85 %
86 %
84 %
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING (continued)
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Refined Petroleum Products Production (MB/D)
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
Gasoline
170
170
226
221
210
230
222
Distillates
187
187
210
216
215
226
217
Other
81
81
102
113
114
113
110
Total
438
438
538
550
539
569
549
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
Gasoline
222
222
233
231
223
226
228
Distillates
205
205
194
206
200
185
196
Other
153
153
163
149
134
118
141
Total
580
580
590
586
557
529
565
Central Corridor*
Gasoline
245
245
235
211
246
260
238
Distillates
191
191
176
176
200
206
190
Other
58
58
63
59
66
52
59
Total
494
494
474
446
512
518
487
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
Gasoline
165
165
166
156
158
156
159
Distillates
106
106
123
126
124
110
121
Other
43
43
32
48
30
29
35
Total
314
314
321
330
312
295
315
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates
Gasoline
802
802
860
819
837
872
847
Distillates
689
689
703
724
739
727
724
Other
335
335
360
369
344
312
345
Total
1,826
1,826
1,923
1,912
1,920
1,911
1,916
Market Indicators*
Crude and Crude Differentials ($/BBL)
WTI
76.11
76.11
94.49
108.66
91.76
82.85
94.44
Brent
81.27
81.27
101.40
113.78
100.85
88.71
101.19
LLS
79.00
79.00
96.77
110.15
94.19
85.50
96.65
ANS
79.14
79.14
95.61
112.48
99.12
87.99
98.80
WTI less Maya
13.28
13.28
5.62
4.87
7.30
11.26
7.26
WTI less WCS (settlement differential)
24.77
24.77
14.53
12.80
19.86
25.66
18.22
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
Henry Hub
2.67
2.67
4.60
7.39
7.96
5.55
6.38
Product Margins ($/BBL)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
East Coast Gasoline less Brent
20.45
20.45
13.57
41.02
25.69
20.39
25.17
East Coast Distillate less Brent
42.42
42.42
28.40
68.16
49.04
73.13
54.68
Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Gasoline less LLS
21.42
21.42
16.24
32.87
17.21
11.51
19.46
Gulf Coast Distillate less LLS
41.66
41.66
28.52
57.49
52.51
56.08
48.65
Central Corridor
Central Gasoline less WTI
26.02
26.02
16.17
36.31
27.38
14.73
23.65
Central Distillate less WTI
42.25
42.25
27.31
60.45
60.24
59.20
51.80
West Coast
West Coast Gasoline less ANS
35.35
35.35
31.92
51.66
46.29
27.03
39.23
West Coast Distillate less ANS
43.08
43.08
32.28
58.37
50.26
54.10
48.75
Composite Market Crack Spread ($/BBL)**
30.59
30.59
21.93
46.72
36.29
32.12
34.26
Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) Cost in Crack ($/BBL)
8.20
8.20
6.44
7.80
8.11
8.54
7.72
* Based on daily spot prices, unless otherwise noted.
** Weighted average based on Phillips 66 crude capacity.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MARKETING AND SPECIALTIES
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Income before Income Taxes*
426
426
296
739
828
539
2,402
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Income before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
U.S.
1.79
1.79
1.13
2.86
2.16
1.65
1.95
International
4.93
4.93
0.92
7.30
12.60
8.54
7.44
Realized Marketing Fuel Margins ($/BBL)*
U.S.
2.30
2.30
1.59
3.24
2.49
2.05
2.34
International
6.45
6.45
2.30
8.20
12.40
9.94
8.29
* See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income before income taxes to realized marketing fuel margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Other Realized Margins and Revenues not included in Marketing Fuel Margins*
211
211
246
263
298
180
987
* Excludes gain on dispositions and excise taxes on sales of refined petroleum products.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
66
66
85
104
148
126
463
Depreciation and Amortization*
27
27
27
29
27
27
110
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*†
321
321
318
359
344
336
1,357
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
† Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Refined Petroleum Products Sales (MB/D)
U.S. Marketing
Gasoline
1,021
1,021
1,046
1,089
1,096
1,078
1,077
Distillates
675
675
834
789
757
774
788
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
1,696
1,696
1,880
1,878
1,853
1,852
1,865
International Marketing
Gasoline
90
90
83
87
94
94
90
Distillates
173
173
177
171
178
170
174
Other
19
19
17
19
16
20
18
Total
282
282
277
277
288
284
282
Worldwide Marketing
Gasoline
1,111
1,111
1,129
1,176
1,190
1,172
1,167
Distillates
848
848
1,011
960
935
944
962
Other
19
19
17
19
16
20
18
Total
1,978
1,978
2,157
2,155
2,141
2,136
2,147
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax
(4)
(4)
1
7
6
(4)
10
Reconciliation of Marketing and Specialties Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes*
426
426
296
739
828
539
2,402
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
27
27
27
29
27
27
110
EBITDA*
453
453
323
768
855
566
2,512
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items*
453
453
323
768
855
566
2,512
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
5
5
6
6
7
5
24
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
9
9
5
5
6
8
24
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
20
20
21
18
18
19
76
Adjusted EBITDA*
487
487
355
797
886
598
2,636
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CORPORATE AND OTHER
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Loss before Income Taxes*
(283)
(283)
(249)
(260)
(320)
(340)
(1,169)
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Detail of Loss before Income Taxes
Net interest expense
(124)
(124)
(132)
(127)
(136)
(142)
(537)
Corporate overhead and other
(159)
(159)
(117)
(133)
(184)
(198)
(632)
Total
(283)
(283)
(249)
(260)
(320)
(340)
(1,169)
Net Interest Expense
Interest expense
(198)
(198)
(144)
(141)
(167)
(200)
(652)
Capitalized interest
6
6
9
8
9
7
33
Interest income
68
68
3
6
22
51
82
Total
(124)
(124)
(132)
(127)
(136)
(142)
(537)
Reconciliation of Corporate and Other Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Loss before income taxes
(283)
(283)
(249)
(260)
(320)
(340)
(1,169)
Plus:
Net interest expense
124
124
132
127
136
142
537
Depreciation and amortization
23
23
19
20
22
24
85
EBITDA
(136)
(136)
(98)
(113)
(162)
(174)
(547)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Business transformation restructuring costs
35
35
-
25
74
60
159
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
(101)
(101)
(98)
(88)
(88)
(114)
(388)
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
(101)
(101)
(98)
(88)
(88)
(114)
(388)
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax
1
1
(1)
-
(1)
3
1
Phillips 66 Total Company Debt
Total Debt
18,485
18,485
14,434
12,969
17,657
17,190
17,190
Debt-to-Capital Ratio (%)
35 %
35 %
39 %
35 %
35 %
34 %
34 %
Total Equity
34,916
34,916
22,121
24,573
33,309
34,106
34,106
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
Net income
2,077
2,077
657
3,182
5,540
2,012
11,391
Plus:
Income tax expense
574
574
171
924
1,618
535
3,248
Net interest expense
124
124
132
127
136
142
537
Depreciation and amortization
476
476
338
359
430
502
1,629
Phillips 66 EBITDA*
3,251
3,251
1,298
4,592
7,724
3,191
16,805
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Hurricane-related costs (recovery)
-
-
17
-
(24)
(14)
(21)
Net gain on asset disposition
(36)
(36)
-
-
-
-
-
Alliance shutdown-related costs
-
-
-
20
-
-
20
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
70
-
-
70
DCP integration restructuring costs
12
12
-
-
-
18
18
Business transformation restructuring costs
35
35
-
25
74
60
159
Merger transaction costs
-
-
-
-
13
-
13
Gain related to merger of businesses
-
-
-
-
(3,013)
-
(3,013)
Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)
11
11
17
115
(2,950)
64
(2,754)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment**
12
12
158
240
33
11
442
Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment*
3,274
3,274
1,473
4,947
4,807
3,266
14,493
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
29
29
37
48
37
21
143
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
24
24
59
53
38
25
175
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
186
186
201
201
194
192
788
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP
(226)
(226)
(24)
(21)
(206)
(176)
(427)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to public ownership interest in PSXP†
-
-
(82)
-
-
-
(82)
Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA*
3,287
3,287
1,664
5,228
4,870
3,328
15,090
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion below.
** See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
† On March 9, 2022, Phillips 66 Partners LP became a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips 66.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This earnings release supplemental data includes the terms "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "realized refining margin per barrel," and "realized marketing fuel margin per barrel." These are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are net income for consolidated company information and income before income taxes for segment information. Reconciliations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Realized refining margin per barrel is calculated on a similar basis as industry crack spreads and we believe it provides a useful measure of how well we performed relative to benchmark industry margins. Realized marketing fuel margin per barrel demonstrates the value uplift our marketing operations provide by optimizing the placement and ultimate sale of our refineries' fuel production. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to both realized margin per barrel measures is income before income taxes per barrel. Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes per barrel to realized refining margin and realized marketing fuel margin are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted effective tax rate demonstrates the effective tax rate with the consideration of the tax effect on special items. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate. A reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate is included in this earnings release supplemental data.
Changes in Basis of Presentation-In connection with the merger of DCP Midstream and Gray Oak Holdings LLC (Gray Oak Holdings), the results of our Transportation business reflect a decrease in our indirect economic interest in Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC (Gray Oak Pipeline) to 6.5% from August 18, 2022, forward. Prior to August 18, 2022, the Transportation results presented herein reflect Gray Oak Holdings' 65% economic interests in Gray Oak Pipeline. The results of our NGL and Other business include the consolidated results of DCP Midstream Class A Segment, DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills from August 18, 2022, forward. Prior to August 18, 2022, our investments in DCP Midstream, DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills were accounted for using the equity method. As a result of the merger and consolidation, in the third quarter of 2022, we began presenting the results of DCP Midstream Class A Segment within the results of our NGL and Other business. Prior periods also have been updated to reflect the results from our equity investment in DCP Midstream prior to August 18, 2022, within the results of our NGL and Other business. In addition, the DCP Midstream Class A Segment's net interest expense is reflected in our Corporate segment from August 18, 2022, forward. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed the internal financial information reviewed by our chief executive officer to evaluate results and allocate resources to reflect the realignment of certain businesses between segments and business lines. We determined this realignment resulted in a change in the composition of our operating segments. Accordingly, prior period results have been recast for comparability. The primary effects of this realignment included moving the results of certain processing assets at our Sweeny and Lake Charles refineries, in the Gulf Coast Region, from the Midstream segment (NGL and Other) to the Refining segment. Additionally, commissions charged to the Refining segment by the Marketing and Specialties segment related to sales of specialty products were eliminated and the costs of the sales organization were reclassified from the Marketing and Specialties segment to the Refining segment. Additionally, we no longer present disaggregated business line results for our Chemicals and Marketing and Specialties segments.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REALIZED MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
ATLANTIC BASIN/EUROPE
Income before income taxes
142
142
152
1,102
530
618
2,402
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
22
22
19
14
14
6
53
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
50
50
52
51
50
50
203
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10
10
6
7
18
10
41
Operating expenses
365
365
296
296
311
339
1,242
Equity in losses of affiliates
2
2
3
2
2
2
9
Other segment (income) expense, net
20
20
12
8
2
(28)
(6)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates
26
26
23
26
22
22
93
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
9
-
-
9
Realized refining margins
637
637
563
1,515
949
1,019
4,046
Total processed inputs (MB)
39,472
39,472
48,015
49,854
49,420
52,030
199,319
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
39,472
39,472
48,015
49,854
49,420
52,030
199,319
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)**
3.60
3.60
3.17
22.10
10.72
11.88
12.05
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
16.13
16.13
11.71
30.39
19.22
19.58
20.30
GULF COAST
Income before income taxes
705
705
41
906
770
374
2,091
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
33
33
27
22
19
19
87
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
60
60
56
67
59
68
250
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4
4
4
5
4
6
19
Operating expenses
286
286
317
320
273
320
1,230
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(1)
(1)
2
3
1
1
7
Other segment expense, net
5
5
-
1
-
-
1
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
26
-
-
26
Realized refining margins
1,092
1,092
447
1,350
1,126
788
3,711
Total processed inputs (MB)
51,349
51,349
52,151
52,523
50,435
48,160
203,269
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
51,349
51,349
52,151
52,523
50,435
48,160
203,269
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)**
13.73
13.73
0.79
17.25
15.27
7.77
10.29
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
21.28
21.28
8.59
25.71
22.30
16.35
18.25
CENTRAL CORRIDOR
Income (loss) before income taxes
739
739
(135)
491
1,343
716
2,415
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
25
25
18
18
16
5
57
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
38
38
35
36
36
40
147
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21
21
13
13
14
22
62
Operating expenses
166
166
184
264
179
182
809
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(200)
(200)
16
(228)
(294)
(257)
(763)
Other segment (income) expense, net
(1)
(1)
(4)
2
4
-
2
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates
402
402
205
469
517
477
1,668
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
22
-
-
22
Realized refining margins
1,190
1,190
332
1,087
1,815
1,185
4,419
Total processed inputs (MB)
26,004
26,004
23,691
22,635
25,167
26,504
97,997
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*
44,315
44,315
42,267
40,629
46,857
47,359
177,112
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
28.42
28.42
(5.70)
21.69
53.36
27.01
24.64
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
26.86
26.86
7.89
26.72
38.76
25.03
24.96
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS (continued)
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
WEST COAST
Income (loss) before income taxes
22
22
115
597
264
(68)
908
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
33
33
24
19
31
17
91
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
54
54
60
63
76
80
279
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10
10
7
8
7
9
31
Operating expenses
350
350
306
306
451
423
1,486
Other segment (income) expense, net
1
1
1
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
13
-
-
13
Realized refining margins
470
470
513
1,006
828
460
2,807
Total processed inputs (MB)
28,416
28,416
28,877
30,199
28,897
27,484
115,457
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)
28,416
28,416
28,877
30,199
28,897
27,484
115,457
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)**
0.77
0.77
3.98
19.77
9.14
(2.47)
7.86
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
16.53
16.53
17.74
33.31
28.64
16.77
24.31
WORLDWIDE
Income before income taxes
1,608
1,608
173
3,096
2,907
1,640
7,816
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes
113
113
88
73
80
47
288
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
202
202
203
217
221
238
879
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45
45
30
33
43
47
153
Operating expenses
1,167
1,167
1,103
1,186
1,214
1,264
4,767
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
(199)
(199)
21
(223)
(291)
(254)
(747)
Other segment (income) expense, net
25
25
9
11
5
(29)
(4)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates
428
428
228
495
539
499
1,761
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs
-
-
-
70
-
-
70
Realized refining margins
3,389
3,389
1,855
4,958
4,718
3,452
14,983
Total processed inputs (MB)
145,241
145,241
152,734
155,211
153,919
154,178
616,042
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)*
163,552
163,552
171,310
173,205
175,609
175,033
695,157
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)**
11.07
11.07
1.13
19.95
18.89
10.64
12.69
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)***
20.72
20.72
10.83
28.62
26.87
19.73
21.55
* Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
** Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
*** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED MARKETING FUEL MARGINS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
YTD
UNITED STATES
Income before income taxes
273
273
191
489
368
281
1,329
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
3
3
3
3
4
4
14
Selling, general and administrative expenses
181
181
182
210
218
198
808
Equity in earnings of affiliates
(3)
(3)
(7)
(16)
(30)
(18)
(71)
Other operating revenues*
(108)
(108)
(107)
(139)
(141)
(121)
(508)
Other expense, net
5
5
6
6
6
6
24
Realized marketing fuel margins
351
351
268
553
425
350
1,596
Total fuel sales volumes (MB)
152,662
152,662
169,196
170,899
170,473
170,362
680,930
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)
1.79
1.79
1.13
2.86
2.16
1.65
1.95
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**
2.30
2.30
1.59
3.24
2.49
2.05
2.34
INTERNATIONAL
Income before income taxes
125
125
23
185
334
223
765
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
18
18
18
19
17
18
72
Selling, general and administrative expenses
62
62
63
62
59
67
251
Equity in earnings of affiliates
(22)
(22)
(26)
(32)
(31)
(26)
(115)
Other operating revenues*
(13)
(13)
(12)
(9)
(35)
(6)
(62)
Other (income) expense, net
6
6
4
(3)
(3)
(5)
(7)
Marketing margins
176
176
70
222
341
271
904
Less: margin for nonfuel related sales
12
12
13
14
12
12
51
Realized marketing fuel margins
164
164
57
208
329
259
853
Total fuel sales volumes (MB)
25,380
25,380
24,926
25,329
26,501
26,106
102,862
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)
4.93
4.93
0.92
7.30
12.60
8.54
7.44
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)**
6.45
6.45
2.30
8.20
12.40
9.94
8.29
* Includes other nonfuel revenues and expenses.
** Realized marketing fuel margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized marketing fuel margin amounts, in dollars, divided by sales volumes, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.