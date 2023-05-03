Advanced search
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-02 pm EDT
94.73 USD   -3.73%
07:17aEarnings Flash (PSX) PHILLIPS 66 Posts Q1 EPS $4.21, vs. Street Est of $3.56
MT
07:16aPhillips 66 : Excel 2023
PU
07:14aEquity Markets Edge Higher Before Bell Ahead of Fed Policy Decision; Asia Mixed, Europe Strong
MT
Phillips 66 : Excel 2023

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
Supplemental Information
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT*
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Revenues and Other Income
Sales and other operating revenues 34,396 34,396 36,179 48,577 44,955 40,279 169,990
Equity in earnings of affiliates 611 611 685 917 782 584 2,968
Net gain on dispositions 34 34 1 - 1 5 7
Other income (loss)** 48 48 (143) (185) 3,026 39 2,737
Total Revenues and Other Income 35,089 35,089 36,722 49,309 48,764 40,907 175,702
Costs and Expenses
Purchased crude oil and products 29,341 29,341 33,495 42,645 38,646 35,146 149,932
Operating expenses 1,578 1,578 1,340 1,431 1,612 1,728 6,111
Selling, general and administrative expenses 605 605 433 488 617 630 2,168
Depreciation and amortization 476 476 338 359 430 502 1,629
Impairments 8 8 - 2 - 58 60
Taxes other than income taxes 207 207 149 118 133 130 530
Accretion on discounted liabilities 6 6 6 6 5 6 23
Interest and debt expense 192 192 135 133 158 193 619
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses 25 25 (2) 21 5 (33) (9)
Total Costs and Expenses 32,438 32,438 35,894 45,203 41,606 38,360 161,063
Income before income taxes 2,651 2,651 828 4,106 7,158 2,547 14,639
Income tax expense 574 574 171 924 1,618 535 3,248
Net Income 2,077 2,077 657 3,182 5,540 2,012 11,391
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 116 116 75 15 149 128 367
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 1,961 1,961 582 3,167 5,391 1,884 11,024
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 Per Share of Common Stock (dollars)
Basic 4.21 4.21 1.29 6.55 11.19 3.99 23.36
Diluted 4.20 4.20 1.29 6.53 11.16 3.97 23.27
Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding (thousands)
Basic 464,810 464,810 449,298 483,088 481,388 471,859 471,497
Diluted 467,034 467,034 450,011 485,035 483,036 474,327 473,731
Effective tax rate (%) 21.7 % 21.7 % 20.7 % 22.5 % 22.6 % 21.0 % 22.2 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (%) 21.6 % 21.6 % 20.7 % 21.9 % 22.3 % 22.0 % 22.0 %
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Includes the unrealized investment loss on our investment in NOVONIX Limited (NOVONIX). See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Midstream* 702 702 212 258 3,608 656 4,734
Chemicals 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Refining* 1,608 1,608 173 3,096 2,907 1,640 7,816
Marketing and Specialties* 426 426 296 739 828 539 2,402
Corporate and Other (283) (283) (249) (260) (320) (340) (1,169)
Income before income taxes 2,651 2,651 828 4,106 7,158 2,547 14,639
Less: income tax expense 574 574 171 924 1,618 535 3,248
Net Income 2,077 2,077 657 3,182 5,540 2,012 11,391
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 116 116 75 15 149 128 367
Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 1,961 1,961 582 3,167 5,391 1,884 11,024
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT TO
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Midstream
Transportation* 270 270 278 250 229 237 994
NGL and Other* 420 420 92 248 412 448 1,200
NOVONIX** (12) (12) (158) (240) (33) (11) (442)
Total Midstream 678 678 212 258 608 674 1,752
Chemicals 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Refining
Atlantic Basin/Europe* 142 142 152 1,111 530 618 2,411
Gulf Coast* 705 705 58 958 746 360 2,122
Central Corridor* 739 739 (135) 513 1,343 716 2,437
West Coast* 22 22 115 610 264 (68) 921
Total Refining 1,608 1,608 190 3,192 2,883 1,626 7,891
Total Marketing and Specialties* 426 426 296 739 828 539 2,402
Corporate and Other (248) (248) (249) (235) (246) (280) (1,010)
Adjusted income before income taxes 2,662 2,662 845 4,227 4,208 2,611 11,891
Less: adjusted income tax expense 576 576 175 927 937 574 2,613
Adjusted Net Income 2,086 2,086 670 3,300 3,271 2,037 9,278
Less: adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 121 121 75 15 149 138 377
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Phillips 66 1,965 1,965 595 3,285 3,122 1,899 8,901
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Represents the change in fair value of our investment in NOVONIX. See NOVONIX Investments table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY SEGMENT
AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Midstream
Net gain on asset disposition 36 36 - - - - -
Merger transaction costs - - - - (13) - (13)
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - 3,013 - 3,013
DCP integration restructuring costs* (12) (12) - - - (18) (18)
Total Midstream 24 24 - - 3,000 (18) 2,982
Chemicals - - - - - - -
Refining
Hurricane-related costs (recovery) - - (17) - 24 14 21
Alliance shutdown-related costs** - - - (26) - - (26)
Regulatory compliance costs - - - (70) - - (70)
Total Refining - - (17) (96) 24 14 (75)
Marketing and Specialties - - - - - - -
Corporate and Other
Business transformation restructuring costs*** (35) (35) - (25) (74) (60) (159)
Total Corporate and Other (35) (35) - (25) (74) (60) (159)
Total Special Items (Pre-tax) (11) (11) (17) (121) 2,950 (64) 2,748
Less: Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
Tax impact of pre-tax special items**** (2) (2) (4) (28) 681 (14) 635
Other tax impacts - - - 25 - (25) -
Total Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2) (2) (4) (3) 681 (39) 635
Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
DCP integration restructuring costs* (5) (5) - - - (10) (10)
Total Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (5) (5) - - - (10) (10)
Total Phillips 66 Special Items (After-tax) (4) (4) (13) (118) 2,269 (15) 2,123
* Restructuring costs, related to the integration of DCP Midstream, primarily reflect severance costs and consulting fees. A portion of these costs are attributable to noncontrolling interests.
** Costs related to the shutdown of the Alliance Refinery totaled $26 million pre-tax in the second quarter of 2022. Shutdown-related costs recorded in the Refining segment include pre-tax charges for the disposal of materials and supplies of $20 million, and asset retirements of $6 million recorded in depreciation and amortization expense.
*** Restructuring costs are related to Phillips 66's multi-year business transformation efforts are primarily due to consulting fees. Additionally, fourth-quarter of 2022 included a held-for-sale asset impairment of $45 million.
**** We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.
SPECIAL ITEMS INCLUDED IN INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES BY BUSINESS LINES/REGIONS
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Midstream
Transportation 36 36 - - 182 - 182
NGL and Other (12) (12) - - 2,818 (18) 2,800
NOVONIX - - - - - - -
Total Midstream 24 24 - - 3,000 (18) 2,982
Refining
Atlantic Basin/Europe - - - (9) - - (9)
Gulf Coast - - (17) (52) 24 14 (31)
Central Corridor - - - (22) - - (22)
West Coast - - - (13) - - (13)
Total Refining - - (17) (96) 24 14 (75)
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CASH FLOW INFORMATION*
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income 2,077 2,077 657 3,182 5,540 2,012 11,391
Depreciation and amortization 476 476 338 359 430 502 1,629
Impairments 8 8 - 2 - 58 60
Accretion on discounted liabilities 6 6 6 6 5 6 23
Deferred income taxes 146 146 142 148 856 174 1,320
Undistributed equity earnings (242) (242) (100) (390) (495) (323) (1,308)
Net gain on dispositions (34) (34) (1) - (1) (5) (7)
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - (3,013) - (3,013)
Unrealized investment loss** 11 11 169 221 28 15 433
Other 14 14 40 80 (105) 202 217
Net working capital changes (1,263) (1,263) (115) (1,825) (101) 2,109 68
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,199 1,199 1,136 1,783 3,144 4,750 10,813
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital expenditures and investments (378) (378) (370) (376) (735) (713) (2,194)
Return of investments in equity affiliates 60 60 15 33 30 47 125
Proceeds from asset dispositions 77 77 1 1 1 1 4
Advances/loans-related parties - - - (75) - - (75)
Collection of advances/loans-related parties - - - 101 135 426 662
Other (24) (24) (74) 25 32 7 (10)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (265) (265) (428) (291) (537) (232) (1,488)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Issuance of debt 2,488 2,488 - - - 453 453
Repayment of debt (1,223) (1,223) (24) (1,457) (476) (926) (2,883)
Issuance of common stock 10 10 23 44 - 36 103
Repurchase of common stock (800) (800) - (66) (694) (753) (1,513)
Dividends paid on common stock (486) (486) (404) (467) (466) (456) (1,793)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests (58) (58) (77) (24) (3) (81) (185)
Repurchase of noncontrolling interests - - - - - (500) (500)
Other (48) (48) (30) (7) (18) (15) (70)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (117) (117) (512) (1,977) (1,657) (2,242) (6,388)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 15 15 (8) (41) (15) 113 49
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 832 832 188 (526) 935 2,389 2,986
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,133 6,133 3,147 3,335 2,809 3,744 3,147
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 6,965 6,965 3,335 2,809 3,744 6,133 6,133
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** Represents the unrealized loss on our investment in NOVONIX. See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
CAPITAL PROGRAM
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments
Midstream*† 124 124 163 105 461 314 1,043
Chemicals - - - - - - -
Refining† 227 227 172 221 211 324 928
Marketing and Specialties 11 11 11 19 30 29 89
Corporate and Other 16 16 24 31 33 46 134
Consolidated Capital Expenditures and Investments 378 378 370 376 735 713 2,194
* Includes 100% of DCP Midstream, LLC Class A Segment (DCP Midstream Class A Segment), DCP Sand Hills Pipeline, LLC (DCP Sand Hills) and DCP Southern Hills Pipeline, LLC (DCP Southern Hills) capital expenditures and investments from August 18, 2022, forward, net of acquired cash.
† Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Proportional Share of Selected Equity Affiliates Capital Expenditures and Investments*
CPChem (Chemicals) 142 142 113 161 158 269 701
WRB (Refining) 45 45 42 47 36 52 177
Selected Equity Affiliates 187 187 155 208 194 321 878
* Our share of joint ventures' capital spending, excluding DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) due to the consolidation of DCP Midstream Class A Segment. Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Income before Income Taxes
Transportation* 306 306 278 250 411 237 1,176
NGL and Other* 408 408 92 248 3,230 430 4,000
NOVONIX (12) (12) (158) (240) (33) (11) (442)
Income before Income Taxes 702 702 212 258 3,608 656 4,734
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
Transportation 125 125 154 133 133 125 545
NGL and Other 26 26 73 186 81 31 371
NOVONIX - - - - - - -
Total 151 151 227 319 214 156 916
NOVONIX Investment
Unrealized Investment Loss (11) (11) (169) (221) (28) (15) (433)
Unrealized Foreign Currency Transaction Gain (Loss) (1) (1) 11 (19) (5) 4 (9)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment (12) (12) (158) (240) (33) (11) (442)
Depreciation and Amortization*
Transportation 40 40 39 43 46 46 174
NGL and Other** 184 184 50 50 115 179 394
NOVONIX - - - - - - -
Total 224 224 89 93 161 225 568
* Excludes D&A of all non-consolidated affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Transportation 179 179 186 187 224 217 814
NGL and Other** 371 371 81 89 281 393 844
NOVONIX - - - - - - -
Total 550 550 267 276 505 610 1,658
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all non-consolidated affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Transportation Volumes (MB/D)
Pipelines* 3,039 3,039 3,099 3,066 3,084 3,109 3,089
Terminals 3,203 3,203 2,900 2,917 3,066 3,039 2,981
* Pipelines represent the sum of volumes transported through each separately tariffed consolidated pipeline segment, excluding NGL pipelines.
PSX Other Volumes
NGL Fractionated (MB/D)* 660 660 452 469 508 686 529
NGL Production (MB/D)** 421 421 400 438 434 420 423
NGL Pipelines Throughput (MB/D)*** 918 918 885 927 946 894 913
Wellhead Volume (Bcf/D)** 4.5 4.5 4.1 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.4
* Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment from August 18, 2022, forward.
** Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment.
*** Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment and Phillips 66's direct interest in DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills.
Market Indicator
Weighted-Average NGL Price ($/gal)* 0.74 0.74 1.10 1.15 0.98 0.76 1.00
* Based on index prices from the Mont Belvieu market hub, which are weighted by NGL component mix.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM (continued)
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Reconciliation of Midstream Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes* 702 702 212 258 3,608 656 4,734
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 224 224 89 93 161 225 568
EBITDA* 926 926 301 351 3,769 881 5,302
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Net gain on asset disposition (36) (36) - - - - -
Merger transaction costs - - - - 13 - 13
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - (3,013) - (3,013)
DCP integration restructuring costs 12 12 - - - 18 18
Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax) (24) (24) - - (3,000) 18 (2,982)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment** 12 12 158 240 33 11 442
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment* 914 914 459 591 802 910 2,762
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 4 4 2 4 4 3 13
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 13 13 41 39 26 13 119
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 41 41 56 57 51 45 209
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP (226) (226) (24) (21) (206) (176) (427)
Adjusted EBITDA* 746 746 534 670 677 795 2,676
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
** See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MIDSTREAM (continued)
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Transportation
Income before income taxes 306 306 278 250 411 237 1,176
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 40 40 39 43 46 46 174
EBITDA* 346 346 317 293 457 283 1,350
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Net gain on asset disposition (36) (36) - - - - -
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - (182) - (182)
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items* 310 310 317 293 275 283 1,168
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 4 4 2 3 4 3 12
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 13 13 21 19 16 13 69
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 27 27 37 38 34 27 136
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP (4) (4) (24) (21) (11) (3) (59)
Adjusted EBITDA* 350 350 353 332 318 323 1,326
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
NGL and Other
Income before income taxes* 408 408 92 248 3,230 430 4,000
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 184 184 50 50 115 179 394
EBITDA* 592 592 142 298 3,345 609 4,394
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Merger transaction costs - - - - 13 - 13
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - (2,831) - (2,831)
DCP integration restructuring costs 12 12 - - - 18 18
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items* 604 604 142 298 527 627 1,594
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes - - - 1 - - 1
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest - - 20 20 10 - 50
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 14 14 19 19 17 18 73
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP (222) (222) - - (195) (173) (368)
Adjusted EBITDA* 396 396 181 338 359 472 1,350
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CHEMICALS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Income before Income Taxes 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Equity in Earnings of Affiliate 195 195 393 271 129 49 842
100% CPChem Results
Net Income, excludes parent company income tax related to CPChem's earnings 390 390 764 544 257 97 1,662
Income before Income Taxes 401 401 787 566 275 106 1,734
Depreciation and Amortization 142 142 141 144 145 155 585
Net Interest Expense* 6 6 23 11 12 9 55
* Net of interest income.
Investing Cash Flows-Outflows/(Inflows)
Capital Expenditures and Investments 283 283 225 322 317 538 1,402
Return of Investments from Equity Companies - - (26) (34) (5) - (65)
Olefins and Polyolefins Capacity Utilization (%) 94 % 94 % 99 % 94 % 90 % 83 % 91 %
Market Indicators*
U.S. Industry Prices
Ethylene, Average Acquisition Contract (cents/lb) 26.0 26.0 39.5 35.0 31.6 26.7 33.2
HDPE Blow Molding, Domestic Spot (cents/lb) 45.8 45.8 69.8 69.8 52.9 43.3 58.9
U.S. Industry Costs
Ethylene, Cash Cost Weighted Average Feed (cents/lb) 14.6 14.6 22.1 28.0 26.7 21.7 24.6
HDPE Blow Molding, Total Cash Cost (cents/lb) 40.1 40.1 53.9 49.8 46.6 41.2 47.9
Ethylene to High-Density Polyethylene Chain Cash Margin (cents/lb) 17.1 17.1 33.4 26.9 11.2 7.1 19.6
* Source: IHS, Inc.
Reconciliation of Chemicals Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Plus:
None - - - - - - -
EBITDA 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
None - - - - - - -
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 198 198 396 273 135 52 856
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 20 20 29 38 25 12 104
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 1 1 11 6 5 4 26
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 102 102 101 103 103 104 411
Adjusted EBITDA 321 321 537 420 268 172 1,397
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
Atlantic Basin/Europe* 142 142 152 1,102 530 618 2,402
Gulf Coast* 705 705 41 906 770 374 2,091
Central Corridor* 739 739 (135) 491 1,343 716 2,415
West Coast* 22 22 115 597 264 (68) 908
Income before Income Taxes 1,608 1,608 173 3,096 2,907 1,640 7,816
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
Atlantic Basin/Europe 3.60 3.60 3.17 22.10 10.72 11.88 12.05
Gulf Coast 13.73 13.73 0.79 17.25 15.27 7.77 10.29
Central Corridor 28.42 28.42 (5.70) 21.69 53.36 27.01 24.64
West Coast 0.77 0.77 3.98 19.77 9.14 (2.47) 7.86
Worldwide 11.07 11.07 1.13 19.95 18.89 10.64 12.69
Realized Refining Margins ($/BBL)*
Atlantic Basin/Europe 16.13 16.13 11.71 30.39 19.22 19.58 20.30
Gulf Coast 21.28 21.28 8.59 25.71 22.30 16.35 18.25
Central Corridor 26.86 26.86 7.89 26.72 38.76 25.03 24.96
West Coast 16.53 16.53 17.74 33.31 28.64 16.77 24.31
Worldwide 20.72 20.72 10.83 28.62 26.87 19.73 21.55
* See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes to realized refining margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Affiliates
Atlantic Basin/Europe (2) (2) (3) (2) (2) (2) (9)
Gulf Coast 1 1 (2) (3) (1) (1) (7)
Central Corridor 200 200 (16) 228 294 257 763
West Coast - - - - - - -
Total 199 199 (21) 223 291 254 747
Depreciation and Amortization*
Atlantic Basin/Europe 50 50 52 51 50 49 202
Gulf Coast** 60 60 56 67 58 61 242
Central Corridor 38 38 35 36 36 40 147
West Coast 54 54 60 63 76 76 275
Total 202 202 203 217 220 226 866
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Atlantic Basin/Europe** 375 375 302 303 329 349 1,283
Gulf Coast** 290 290 321 325 277 326 1,249
Central Corridor** 187 187 197 277 193 204 871
West Coast** 360 360 313 314 458 432 1,517
Total 1,212 1,212 1,133 1,219 1,257 1,311 4,920
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
** Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Turnaround Expense, included in Operating and SG&A Expenses*
Atlantic Basin/Europe 124 124 13 22 44 52 131
Gulf Coast 56 56 31 40 53 101 225
Central Corridor 12 12 26 117 17 17 177
West Coast 42 42 32 44 111 66 253
Total 234 234 102 223 225 236 786
* Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates.
Taxes Other than Income Taxes
Atlantic Basin/Europe 22 22 19 14 14 6 53
Gulf Coast* 33 33 27 22 19 19 87
Central Corridor 25 25 18 18 16 5 57
West Coast 33 33 24 19 31 17 91
Total 113 113 88 73 80 47 288
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax (21) (21) (8) (10) (5) 30 7
Refining-Equity Affiliate Information
Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates 199 199 (21) 223 291 254 747
Less: Share of equity affiliate gross margin included in Realized Refining Margin and other equity affiliate-related costs* (428) (428) (228) (495) (539) (499) (1,761)
Equity affiliate-related expenses not included in Realized Refining Margins (229) (229) (249) (272) (248) (245) (1,014)
Regional Totals
Atlantic Basin/Europe (28) (28) (26) (28) (24) (24) (102)
Gulf Coast 1 1 (2) (3) (1) (1) (7)
Central Corridor (202) (202) (221) (241) (223) (220) (905)
Total (229) (229) (249) (272) (248) (245) (1,014)
* Other costs associated with equity affiliates which do not flow through equity earnings (losses).
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING (continued)
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Reconciliation of Refining Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA ($ Millions)
Income before income taxes* 1,608 1,608 173 3,096 2,907 1,640 7,816
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization* 202 202 203 217 220 226 866
EBITDA* 1,810 1,810 376 3,313 3,127 1,866 8,682
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Hurricane-related costs (recovery) - - 17 - (24) (14) (21)
Alliance shutdown-related costs - - - 20 - - 20
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 70 - - 70
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items* 1,810 1,810 393 3,403 3,103 1,852 8,751
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes - - - - 1 1 2
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 1 1 2 3 1 - 6
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 23 23 23 23 22 24 92
Adjusted EBITDA* 1,834 1,834 418 3,429 3,127 1,877 8,851
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Operating Statistics
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) 443 443 503 526 525 542 524
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 438 438 533 548 538 566 546
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 82 % 82 % 94 % 98 % 98 % 101 % 98 %
Clean Product Yield (%) 84 % 84 % 85 % 83 % 82 % 83 % 83 %
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) 519 519 497 500 481 473 488
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 571 571 579 577 548 523 557
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 98 % 98 % 94 % 94 % 91 % 89 % 92 %
Clean Product Yield (%) 77 % 77 % 77 % 79 % 81 % 81 % 79 %
Central Corridor*
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) 475 475 453 435 492 497 469
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 492 492 470 446 509 515 485
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 89 % 89 % 85 % 82 % 93 % 94 % 88 %
Clean Product Yield (%) 89 % 89 % 88 % 87 % 88 % 91 % 88 %
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) 281 281 294 306 290 269 290
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 316 316 321 332 314 299 316
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 88 % 88 % 81 % 84 % 80 % 74 % 80 %
Clean Product Yield (%) 86 % 86 % 90 % 85 % 90 % 89 % 89 %
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates
Crude Oil Charge Input (MB/D) 1,718 1,718 1,747 1,767 1,788 1,781 1,771
Total Processed Inputs (MB/D) 1,817 1,817 1,903 1,903 1,909 1,903 1,904
Crude Oil Capacity Utilization (%) 90 % 90 % 89 % 90 % 91 % 91 % 90 %
Clean Product Yield (%) 83 % 83 % 84 % 83 % 85 % 86 % 84 %
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REFINING (continued)
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Refined Petroleum Products Production (MB/D)
Atlantic Basin/Europe*
Gasoline 170 170 226 221 210 230 222
Distillates 187 187 210 216 215 226 217
Other 81 81 102 113 114 113 110
Total 438 438 538 550 539 569 549
* Includes our proportionate share of a refinery complex in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gulf Coast
Gasoline 222 222 233 231 223 226 228
Distillates 205 205 194 206 200 185 196
Other 153 153 163 149 134 118 141
Total 580 580 590 586 557 529 565
Central Corridor*
Gasoline 245 245 235 211 246 260 238
Distillates 191 191 176 176 200 206 190
Other 58 58 63 59 66 52 59
Total 494 494 474 446 512 518 487
* Includes our proportionate share of the Borger Refinery and Wood River Refinery.
West Coast
Gasoline 165 165 166 156 158 156 159
Distillates 106 106 123 126 124 110 121
Other 43 43 32 48 30 29 35
Total 314 314 321 330 312 295 315
Worldwide-Including Proportionate Share of Equity Affiliates
Gasoline 802 802 860 819 837 872 847
Distillates 689 689 703 724 739 727 724
Other 335 335 360 369 344 312 345
Total 1,826 1,826 1,923 1,912 1,920 1,911 1,916
Market Indicators*
Crude and Crude Differentials ($/BBL)
WTI 76.11 76.11 94.49 108.66 91.76 82.85 94.44
Brent 81.27 81.27 101.40 113.78 100.85 88.71 101.19
LLS 79.00 79.00 96.77 110.15 94.19 85.50 96.65
ANS 79.14 79.14 95.61 112.48 99.12 87.99 98.80
WTI less Maya 13.28 13.28 5.62 4.87 7.30 11.26 7.26
WTI less WCS (settlement differential) 24.77 24.77 14.53 12.80 19.86 25.66 18.22
Natural Gas ($/MMBtu)
Henry Hub 2.67 2.67 4.60 7.39 7.96 5.55 6.38
Product Margins ($/BBL)
Atlantic Basin/Europe
East Coast Gasoline less Brent 20.45 20.45 13.57 41.02 25.69 20.39 25.17
East Coast Distillate less Brent 42.42 42.42 28.40 68.16 49.04 73.13 54.68
Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Gasoline less LLS 21.42 21.42 16.24 32.87 17.21 11.51 19.46
Gulf Coast Distillate less LLS 41.66 41.66 28.52 57.49 52.51 56.08 48.65
Central Corridor
Central Gasoline less WTI 26.02 26.02 16.17 36.31 27.38 14.73 23.65
Central Distillate less WTI 42.25 42.25 27.31 60.45 60.24 59.20 51.80
West Coast
West Coast Gasoline less ANS 35.35 35.35 31.92 51.66 46.29 27.03 39.23
West Coast Distillate less ANS 43.08 43.08 32.28 58.37 50.26 54.10 48.75
Composite Market Crack Spread ($/BBL)** 30.59 30.59 21.93 46.72 36.29 32.12 34.26
Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) Cost in Crack ($/BBL) 8.20 8.20 6.44 7.80 8.11 8.54 7.72
* Based on daily spot prices, unless otherwise noted.
** Weighted average based on Phillips 66 crude capacity.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
MARKETING AND SPECIALTIES
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Income before Income Taxes* 426 426 296 739 828 539 2,402
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Income before Income Taxes ($/BBL)
U.S. 1.79 1.79 1.13 2.86 2.16 1.65 1.95
International 4.93 4.93 0.92 7.30 12.60 8.54 7.44
Realized Marketing Fuel Margins ($/BBL)*
U.S. 2.30 2.30 1.59 3.24 2.49 2.05 2.34
International 6.45 6.45 2.30 8.20 12.40 9.94 8.29
* See note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Also, reconciliations of income before income taxes to realized marketing fuel margin for each period and by region are included in the "Realized Margin Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.
Other Realized Margins and Revenues not included in Marketing Fuel Margins* 211 211 246 263 298 180 987
* Excludes gain on dispositions and excise taxes on sales of refined petroleum products.
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 66 66 85 104 148 126 463
Depreciation and Amortization* 27 27 27 29 27 27 110
* Excludes D&A of all equity affiliates.
Operating and SG&A Expenses*† 321 321 318 359 344 336 1,357
* Excludes operating and SG&A expenses of all equity affiliates.
† Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Refined Petroleum Products Sales (MB/D)
U.S. Marketing
Gasoline 1,021 1,021 1,046 1,089 1,096 1,078 1,077
Distillates 675 675 834 789 757 774 788
Other - - - - - - -
Total 1,696 1,696 1,880 1,878 1,853 1,852 1,865
International Marketing
Gasoline 90 90 83 87 94 94 90
Distillates 173 173 177 171 178 170 174
Other 19 19 17 19 16 20 18
Total 282 282 277 277 288 284 282
Worldwide Marketing
Gasoline 1,111 1,111 1,129 1,176 1,190 1,172 1,167
Distillates 848 848 1,011 960 935 944 962
Other 19 19 17 19 16 20 18
Total 1,978 1,978 2,157 2,155 2,141 2,136 2,147
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax (4) (4) 1 7 6 (4) 10
Reconciliation of Marketing and Specialties Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Income before income taxes* 426 426 296 739 828 539 2,402
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 27 27 27 29 27 27 110
EBITDA* 453 453 323 768 855 566 2,512
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
None - - - - - - -
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items* 453 453 323 768 855 566 2,512
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 5 5 6 6 7 5 24
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 9 9 5 5 6 8 24
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 20 20 21 18 18 19 76
Adjusted EBITDA* 487 487 355 797 886 598 2,636
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
CORPORATE AND OTHER
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Loss before Income Taxes* (283) (283) (249) (260) (320) (340) (1,169)
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion on page 14.
Detail of Loss before Income Taxes
Net interest expense (124) (124) (132) (127) (136) (142) (537)
Corporate overhead and other (159) (159) (117) (133) (184) (198) (632)
Total (283) (283) (249) (260) (320) (340) (1,169)
Net Interest Expense
Interest expense (198) (198) (144) (141) (167) (200) (652)
Capitalized interest 6 6 9 8 9 7 33
Interest income 68 68 3 6 22 51 82
Total (124) (124) (132) (127) (136) (142) (537)
Reconciliation of Corporate and Other Loss before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA
Loss before income taxes (283) (283) (249) (260) (320) (340) (1,169)
Plus:
Net interest expense 124 124 132 127 136 142 537
Depreciation and amortization 23 23 19 20 22 24 85
EBITDA (136) (136) (98) (113) (162) (174) (547)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Business transformation restructuring costs 35 35 - 25 74 60 159
EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items (101) (101) (98) (88) (88) (114) (388)
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
None - - - - - - -
Adjusted EBITDA (101) (101) (98) (88) (88) (114) (388)
Foreign Currency Gains (Losses) Pre-Tax 1 1 (1) - (1) 3 1
Phillips 66 Total Company Debt
Total Debt 18,485 18,485 14,434 12,969 17,657 17,190 17,190
Debt-to-Capital Ratio (%) 35 % 35 % 39 % 35 % 35 % 34 % 34 %
Total Equity 34,916 34,916 22,121 24,573 33,309 34,106 34,106
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHILLIPS 66
Millions of Dollars
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
Net income 2,077 2,077 657 3,182 5,540 2,012 11,391
Plus:
Income tax expense 574 574 171 924 1,618 535 3,248
Net interest expense 124 124 132 127 136 142 537
Depreciation and amortization 476 476 338 359 430 502 1,629
Phillips 66 EBITDA* 3,251 3,251 1,298 4,592 7,724 3,191 16,805
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Hurricane-related costs (recovery) - - 17 - (24) (14) (21)
Net gain on asset disposition (36) (36) - - - - -
Alliance shutdown-related costs - - - 20 - - 20
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 70 - - 70
DCP integration restructuring costs 12 12 - - - 18 18
Business transformation restructuring costs 35 35 - 25 74 60 159
Merger transaction costs - - - - 13 - 13
Gain related to merger of businesses - - - - (3,013) - (3,013)
Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax) 11 11 17 115 (2,950) 64 (2,754)
Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment** 12 12 158 240 33 11 442
Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment* 3,274 3,274 1,473 4,947 4,807 3,266 14,493
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 29 29 37 48 37 21 143
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 24 24 59 53 38 25 175
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 186 186 201 201 194 192 788
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests, excluding PSXP (226) (226) (24) (21) (206) (176) (427)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to public ownership interest in PSXP† - - (82) - - - (82)
Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA* 3,287 3,287 1,664 5,228 4,870 3,328 15,090
* Refer to Change in Basis of Presentation discussion below.
** See NOVONIX Investment table on page 5 for more details.
† On March 9, 2022, Phillips 66 Partners LP became a wholly owned subsidiary of Phillips 66.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information-This earnings release supplemental data includes the terms "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "realized refining margin per barrel," and "realized marketing fuel margin per barrel." These are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are net income for consolidated company information and income before income taxes for segment information. Reconciliations of net income (loss) and income (loss) before income taxes to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Realized refining margin per barrel is calculated on a similar basis as industry crack spreads and we believe it provides a useful measure of how well we performed relative to benchmark industry margins. Realized marketing fuel margin per barrel demonstrates the value uplift our marketing operations provide by optimizing the placement and ultimate sale of our refineries' fuel production. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to both realized margin per barrel measures is income before income taxes per barrel. Reconciliations of income (loss) before income taxes per barrel to realized refining margin and realized marketing fuel margin are included in this earnings release supplemental data. Adjusted effective tax rate demonstrates the effective tax rate with the consideration of the tax effect on special items. The GAAP financial measure most comparable to adjusted effective tax rate is effective tax rate. A reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate is included in this earnings release supplemental data.
Changes in Basis of Presentation-In connection with the merger of DCP Midstream and Gray Oak Holdings LLC (Gray Oak Holdings), the results of our Transportation business reflect a decrease in our indirect economic interest in Gray Oak Pipeline, LLC (Gray Oak Pipeline) to 6.5% from August 18, 2022, forward. Prior to August 18, 2022, the Transportation results presented herein reflect Gray Oak Holdings' 65% economic interests in Gray Oak Pipeline. The results of our NGL and Other business include the consolidated results of DCP Midstream Class A Segment, DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills from August 18, 2022, forward. Prior to August 18, 2022, our investments in DCP Midstream, DCP Sand Hills and DCP Southern Hills were accounted for using the equity method. As a result of the merger and consolidation, in the third quarter of 2022, we began presenting the results of DCP Midstream Class A Segment within the results of our NGL and Other business. Prior periods also have been updated to reflect the results from our equity investment in DCP Midstream prior to August 18, 2022, within the results of our NGL and Other business. In addition, the DCP Midstream Class A Segment's net interest expense is reflected in our Corporate segment from August 18, 2022, forward. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we changed the internal financial information reviewed by our chief executive officer to evaluate results and allocate resources to reflect the realignment of certain businesses between segments and business lines. We determined this realignment resulted in a change in the composition of our operating segments. Accordingly, prior period results have been recast for comparability. The primary effects of this realignment included moving the results of certain processing assets at our Sweeny and Lake Charles refineries, in the Gulf Coast Region, from the Midstream segment (NGL and Other) to the Refining segment. Additionally, commissions charged to the Refining segment by the Marketing and Specialties segment related to sales of specialty products were eliminated and the costs of the sales organization were reclassified from the Marketing and Specialties segment to the Refining segment. Additionally, we no longer present disaggregated business line results for our Chemicals and Marketing and Specialties segments.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
REALIZED MARGIN NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
ATLANTIC BASIN/EUROPE
Income before income taxes 142 142 152 1,102 530 618 2,402
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes 22 22 19 14 14 6 53
Depreciation, amortization and impairments 50 50 52 51 50 50 203
Selling, general and administrative expenses 10 10 6 7 18 10 41
Operating expenses 365 365 296 296 311 339 1,242
Equity in losses of affiliates 2 2 3 2 2 2 9
Other segment (income) expense, net 20 20 12 8 2 (28) (6)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 26 26 23 26 22 22 93
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 9 - - 9
Realized refining margins 637 637 563 1,515 949 1,019 4,046
Total processed inputs (MB) 39,472 39,472 48,015 49,854 49,420 52,030 199,319
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 39,472 39,472 48,015 49,854 49,420 52,030 199,319
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)** 3.60 3.60 3.17 22.10 10.72 11.88 12.05
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 16.13 16.13 11.71 30.39 19.22 19.58 20.30
GULF COAST
Income before income taxes 705 705 41 906 770 374 2,091
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes 33 33 27 22 19 19 87
Depreciation, amortization and impairments 60 60 56 67 59 68 250
Selling, general and administrative expenses 4 4 4 5 4 6 19
Operating expenses 286 286 317 320 273 320 1,230
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (1) (1) 2 3 1 1 7
Other segment expense, net 5 5 - 1 - - 1
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates - - - - - - -
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 26 - - 26
Realized refining margins 1,092 1,092 447 1,350 1,126 788 3,711
Total processed inputs (MB) 51,349 51,349 52,151 52,523 50,435 48,160 203,269
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 51,349 51,349 52,151 52,523 50,435 48,160 203,269
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)** 13.73 13.73 0.79 17.25 15.27 7.77 10.29
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 21.28 21.28 8.59 25.71 22.30 16.35 18.25
CENTRAL CORRIDOR
Income (loss) before income taxes 739 739 (135) 491 1,343 716 2,415
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes 25 25 18 18 16 5 57
Depreciation, amortization and impairments 38 38 35 36 36 40 147
Selling, general and administrative expenses 21 21 13 13 14 22 62
Operating expenses 166 166 184 264 179 182 809
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (200) (200) 16 (228) (294) (257) (763)
Other segment (income) expense, net (1) (1) (4) 2 4 - 2
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 402 402 205 469 517 477 1,668
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 22 - - 22
Realized refining margins 1,190 1,190 332 1,087 1,815 1,185 4,419
Total processed inputs (MB) 26,004 26,004 23,691 22,635 25,167 26,504 97,997
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)* 44,315 44,315 42,267 40,629 46,857 47,359 177,112
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** 28.42 28.42 (5.70) 21.69 53.36 27.01 24.64
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 26.86 26.86 7.89 26.72 38.76 25.03 24.96
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED REFINING MARGINS (continued)
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
WEST COAST
Income (loss) before income taxes 22 22 115 597 264 (68) 908
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes 33 33 24 19 31 17 91
Depreciation, amortization and impairments 54 54 60 63 76 80 279
Selling, general and administrative expenses 10 10 7 8 7 9 31
Operating expenses 350 350 306 306 451 423 1,486
Other segment (income) expense, net 1 1 1 - (1) (1) (1)
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 13 - - 13
Realized refining margins 470 470 513 1,006 828 460 2,807
Total processed inputs (MB) 28,416 28,416 28,877 30,199 28,897 27,484 115,457
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB) 28,416 28,416 28,877 30,199 28,897 27,484 115,457
Income (loss) before income taxes ($/BBL)** 0.77 0.77 3.98 19.77 9.14 (2.47) 7.86
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 16.53 16.53 17.74 33.31 28.64 16.77 24.31
WORLDWIDE
Income before income taxes 1,608 1,608 173 3,096 2,907 1,640 7,816
Plus:
Taxes other than income taxes 113 113 88 73 80 47 288
Depreciation, amortization and impairments 202 202 203 217 221 238 879
Selling, general and administrative expenses 45 45 30 33 43 47 153
Operating expenses 1,167 1,167 1,103 1,186 1,214 1,264 4,767
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (199) (199) 21 (223) (291) (254) (747)
Other segment (income) expense, net 25 25 9 11 5 (29) (4)
Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates 428 428 228 495 539 499 1,761
Special items:
Regulatory compliance costs - - - 70 - - 70
Realized refining margins 3,389 3,389 1,855 4,958 4,718 3,452 14,983
Total processed inputs (MB) 145,241 145,241 152,734 155,211 153,919 154,178 616,042
Adjusted total processed inputs (MB)* 163,552 163,552 171,310 173,205 175,609 175,033 695,157
Income before income taxes ($/BBL)** 11.07 11.07 1.13 19.95 18.89 10.64 12.69
Realized refining margins ($/BBL)*** 20.72 20.72 10.83 28.62 26.87 19.73 21.55
* Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.
** Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.
*** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.
Phillips 66 Earnings Release Supplemental Data
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO REALIZED MARKETING FUEL MARGINS
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
UNITED STATES
Income before income taxes 273 273 191 489 368 281 1,329
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 3 3 3 3 4 4 14
Selling, general and administrative expenses 181 181 182 210 218 198 808
Equity in earnings of affiliates (3) (3) (7) (16) (30) (18) (71)
Other operating revenues* (108) (108) (107) (139) (141) (121) (508)
Other expense, net 5 5 6 6 6 6 24
Realized marketing fuel margins 351 351 268 553 425 350 1,596
Total fuel sales volumes (MB) 152,662 152,662 169,196 170,899 170,473 170,362 680,930
Income before income taxes ($/BBL) 1.79 1.79 1.13 2.86 2.16 1.65 1.95
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)** 2.30 2.30 1.59 3.24 2.49 2.05 2.34
INTERNATIONAL
Income before income taxes 125 125 23 185 334 223 765
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization 18 18 18 19 17 18 72
Selling, general and administrative expenses 62 62 63 62 59 67 251
Equity in earnings of affiliates (22) (22) (26) (32) (31) (26) (115)
Other operating revenues* (13) (13) (12) (9) (35) (6) (62)
Other (income) expense, net 6 6 4 (3) (3) (5) (7)
Marketing margins 176 176 70 222 341 271 904
Less: margin for nonfuel related sales 12 12 13 14 12 12 51
Realized marketing fuel margins 164 164 57 208 329 259 853
Total fuel sales volumes (MB) 25,380 25,380 24,926 25,329 26,501 26,106 102,862
Income before income taxes ($/BBL) 4.93 4.93 0.92 7.30 12.60 8.54 7.44
Realized marketing fuel margins ($/BBL)** 6.45 6.45 2.30 8.20 12.40 9.94 8.29
* Includes other nonfuel revenues and expenses.
** Realized marketing fuel margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized marketing fuel margin amounts, in dollars, divided by sales volumes, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.
ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE
Millions of Dollars, Except as Indicated
2023 2022
1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr YTD
EFFECTIVE TAX RATES
Income before income taxes 2,651 2,651 828 4,106 7,158 2,547 14,639
Special items 11 11 17 121 (2,950) 64 (2,748)
Adjusted income before income taxes 2,662 2,662 845 4,227 4,208 2,611 11,891
Income tax expense 574 574 171 924 1,618 535 3,248
Special items 2 2 4 3 (681) 39 (635)
Adjusted income tax expense 576 576 175 927 937 574 2,613
Effective tax rate (%) 21.7 % 21.7 % 20.7 % 22.5 % 22.6 % 21.0 % 22.2 %
Adjusted effective tax rate (%) 21.6 % 21.6 % 20.7 % 21.9 % 22.3 % 22.0 % 22.0 %

&"Times New Roman,Regular"&10&P

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Company published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 147 B - -
Net income 2023 6 670 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,31x
Yield 2023 4,40%
Capitalization 43 662 M 43 662 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 94,73 $
Average target price 124,53 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Lashier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg C. Garland Executive Chairman
Tandra C. Jackson SVP-Chief Digital & Administrative Officer
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-8.98%45 354
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.18%463 611
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.17%189 629
BP PLC2.83%117 760
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION37.14%108 670
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.50%54 081
