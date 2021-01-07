Phillips 66 : Goldman Sachs Keynote()

Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference January 2021
Cautionary statement
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for refined petroleum products; the inability to timely obtain or maintain permits necessary for capital projects; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs like the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for biofuels; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; the level and success of drilling and production volumes around our Midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; failure to complete construction of capital projects on time and within budget; the inability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general domestic and international economic and political developments including armed hostilities, expropriation of assets, and other political, economic or diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, or renewable fuels pricing, regulation or taxation, including exports; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and property and equipment and/or strategic decisions with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of environmental rules and regulations; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates); the operation, financing and distribution decisions of equity affiliates we do not control; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.
The energy future
The U.S. energy industry employs more than
10 million problem solvers who are uniquely
qualified to help meet the world's growing energy needs while tackling the climate challenge.
Wood River Refinery
ROXANA, IL
Freeport Marine Terminal
FREEPORT, TX
Phillips 66 Research Center Air Research Group
BARTLESVILLE, OK
----------StatedPoliciesScenario----------
Oil Gas Coal
Bioenergy Nuclear Renewables Hydro
Global energy demand
Strong global energy fundamentals
>50% of global energy demand is met with oil and gas
Long-term1:
potential gains in efficiencies
growth in renewables and gas demand
increasing pressure to transition to a lower-carbon future
Global Energy Demand by Fuel (MMTOE)
20,000
Sustainable
15,000Development
Scenario*
10,000
5,000
89
100
103
107
109
74
0
MMBD
MMBD
MMBD
MMBD
MMBD
MMBD
2010
2019
2025
2030
2040
2040
CAGR = 0.8%
Alternative
1) IEA Stated Policies Scenario
Broad sustainability view
SUPPORTS LONG-TERM RESILIENCE
Operating Excellence is foundational to sustainability
Energy transition initiatives being pursued
Innovative research and development capabilities
Emphasis on adaptability and flexibility
Inclusion and diversity in our workforce unlocks value
Executing the strategy
Operating Excellence
Committed to safety, reliability and environmental stewardship while protecting shareholder value
Growth
Enhancing our portfolio by capturing growth opportunities in Midstream and Chemicals
Returns
Improving returns by maximizing earnings from existing assets and investing capital efficiently
Distributions
Committed to financial strength, disciplined capital allocation, dividend growth and share repurchases
High-Performing Organization
Building capability, pursuing excellence and doing the right thing
Sweeny Frac 3
OLD OCEAN, TX
Operating excellence
Total Recordable Rates
Industry Average
(Incidents per 200,000 hours worked)
Refining Crude Capacity Utilization
Phillips 66
(%)
U.S. Industry Average
96%90%
95% 91%
95% 93%
94%90%
79% 79%
Phillips 66
CPChem
DCP Midstream
1.03
.79
.91
.83
16
17
18
19
3Q20
Industry Safety Metrics
(Incidents per 200,000 hours worked)
.33
.33
.37
.38
.32
.30
.33
.31
.30
.15
.14
.14
.15
.11
.14
.10
.15
.04
16
17
18
19
20E
16
17
18
19
20E
.66
.46
.33 .37
.23
16 17 18 19 20E
0.11
Agricul.,
Food
All
Construction Petchem.
Prof.
Petroleum
Phillips 66
Crop
Manufact.
Manufact.
Manufact.
& Bus.
Refining
Prod.
Services
Disciplined capital allocation
Historical Cash from Operations
CFO
Dividends
($B)
Sustaining Capex1
7.6
6.0
5.7
4.8
4.3
3.5
3.6
3.0
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Adjusted Capital Spending
Growth
($B)
Sustaining
3.5
2.8
2.6
2.9
1.8
1.7
1617181920G 21B
Cumulative Distributions
Share Repurchases and Exchanges
($B)
Dividends
22
26
27
11
13
16
8
4
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
3Q20
CAGR = 21%
1) Excludes $1.5 B in 2015 related to DCP Midstream contribution.
Emerging Energy
ENHANCING OUR BUSINESS MODEL FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
STRATEGIC APPROACH
New organization dedicated to lower carbon opportunities, which will:
•
•
•
•
•
•
Focus on core competencies and asset integration Leverage existing businesses for emerging energy growth Capitalize on technology and innovation resources Utilize global commercial and marketing expertise Build upon strong industry reputation
Maintain emphasis on returns
Renewable and alternative fuels
Renewable diesel in
Solar energy projects at
Green hydrogen and
U.K. and U.S. West Coast
Rodeo and Ponca City
fueling stations in Europe
Rodeo Renewed
TRANSFORMATION TO LARGE-SCALE RENEWABLE TRANSPORTATION FUELS PRODUCTION FACILITY
50+ MBD1
Total renewable diesel
production expected by 1Q 2024
50%
Reduction in greenhouse gas emissions
$750-800 MM
Expected project capital cost
>30%
Forecasted returns
San Francisco Refinery
RODEO, CA
Information subject to permitting approvals 1) 800 million gallons per year
14
Our business
PHILLIPS 66 IS A DIVERSIFIED ENERGY MANUFACTURING AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Integrated Midstream network Fee-based assets backed by MVCs Pursue organic and M&A opportunities
Complex, integrated system Investing in quick-payout projects
Footprint offers opportunities for Midstream growth
50% interest in CPChem Location-advantaged asset portfolio Long-term growth opportunities
Stable, high-return businesses Enhancing fuels brands Adding new sites in Europe
As of December 31, 2019, with the exception of crude throughput capacity, which is as of January 1, 2020. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC is abbreviated as CPChem.
