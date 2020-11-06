Phillips 66 : Investor Update – November 0 11/06/2020 | 05:20pm EST Send by mail :

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward- looking. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for refined petroleum products; the inability to timely obtain or maintain permits necessary for capital projects; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs like the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for biofuels; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; the level and success of drilling and production volumes around our Midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; failure to complete construction of capital projects on time and within budget; the inability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general domestic and international economic and political developments including armed hostilities, expropriation of assets, and other political, economic or diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, or renewable fuels pricing, regulation or taxation, including exports; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and property and equipment and/or strategic decisions with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of environmental rules and regulations; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates); the operation, financing and distribution decisions of equity affiliates we do not control; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation materials or in the "Investors" section of our website. 2 3 As of December 31, 2019, with the exception of crude throughput capacity, which is as of January 1, 2020. 4 As of October 31, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes. 5 6 See appendix for footnotes 7 See appendix for footnotes 8 9 See appendix for footnotes 10 Sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM). 11 12 Training hours are as of December 31, 2019. All other metrics are as of September 30, 2020 14 Fractionation capacity is as of October 31, 2020. All other data as of December 31, 2019;. DCP Midstream net natural gas processing capacity as of June 30, 2020 is 6.0 BCFD. Statistics include assets owned by Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). Crude oil terminals includes rail racks. 15 2015 adjusted capital spending excludes $1.5 B investment in DCP Midstream. 16 As of October 31, 2020. See additional appendix for footnotes. 17 18 DCP Midstream net natural gas processing capacity as of June 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes. 19 1) Fracs 1,2, and 3 have 400 MBD total capacity as of October 31, 2020. Frac 2 was operational in 3Q 2020, Frac 3 was operational in October 2020. 21 High density polyethylene (HDPE), Normal alpha olefins (NAO). Metrics shown net of JV capacity and sourced from IHS, Nexant, and company filings. See appendix for additional footnotes. 22 23 1) 50% proportional share to Phillips 66. 24 Source: IHS; Polyethylene demand based on 2021 Edition: Fall 2020 Update. Low density polyethylene (LDPE), Linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE) 25 26 27 29 30 Capacities as of January 1, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes. 31 1) Based on Solomon Associates Report 32 33 Information subject to permitting approvals 1) 800 million gallons per year 2) 120 million gallons per year 3) 680 million gallons per year 34 Information subject to permitting approvals 36 2019 capital expenditures includes $260 MM related to the investment in the West Coast Marketing joint venture. 37 39 PSX Debt-to-Capital, excluding PSXP 40 41 Total debt includes capital leases, commercial paper and is net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs. 42 See appendix for footnotes Sustaining 1 43 1) 20E consolidated capital spending inclusive of $0.1 B of cash funded by joint venture partners is expected to be $3.0 B. 44 Dividend CAGR calculated from initial dividend of $0.20 per share in 3Q 2012 to $0.90 per share in 3Q 2020. 45 Share price as of September 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes. 47 As of September 30, 2020. Public also owns 13.8 MM convertible preferred units. 48 Refineries owned by Phillips 66. See appendix for additional footnotes. 49 Adjusted EBITDA as shown is attributable to PSXP. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is calculated on a credit facility covenant basis, which requires certain adjustments to total debt and EBITDA. Coverage ratio estimated on credit facility covenant basis. 20A coverage ratio represents YTD 3Q20, and Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is as of 3Q20 (not annualized). 50 51 52 53 Weighted average cost excludes revolving credit facility. Total debt is net of $32 MM unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs. At September 30, 2020, borrowings of $290 MM were outstanding and $3 MM in letters of credit had been drawn under our $750 MM revolving credit facility 54 Chart reflects total unitholder return from July 22, 2013, to September 30, 2020. Distributions assumed to be reinvested in units. PSXP compared against Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Source: Bloomberg. 56 Sensitivities above are independent and are only valid within a limited price range Gross Capital attributable to incremental EBITDA based on previously disclosed build multiples. 57 Capacity expanded from 600 MBD to 800 MBD 2) Sweeny Fractionators 2 and 3 completed as of October 31, 2020 3) 300 MB storage and 80 MBD pipeline capacity expansion 4) Completed expansion from 9 MMB to 16.5 MMB 5) 8.6 MMB storage and up to 800 MBD export capacity, includes two deepwater VLCC docks, the first dock and 5.1 MMB of storage commissioned as of 3Q 2020, project expected to be fully completed in 1Q 2021 58 59 General Information disclosed is as of September 30, 2020, unless noted otherwise. Numbers may not appear to tie due to rounding. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company may be abbreviated as CPChem. Date Conventions 19 is as of December 31, 2019; or the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, as applicable; except as otherwise noted. 20 is as of September 30, 2020, or the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 as applicable; except as otherwise noted 3Q20 is as of September 30, 2020, or the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 as applicable; except as otherwise noted. 20A represents 3Q20 annualized. 20E represents previously announced guidance. 60 Maps Maps, images and drawings are for informational purposes only and may not be to scale. 61 Slide 6 Industry averages are from: Phillips 66 - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) refining data, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) chemicals data, DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) - Gas Processors Association (GPA). 2020 TRR for Phillips 66, CPChem, and DCP Midstream through September 30, 2020. Phillips 66 safety metrics as of September 30, 2020. Industry safety metrics as of 2018. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Phillips 66 Refining crude capacity utilization through September 30, 2020. Industry refining crude capacity utilization through August 2020. Source: EIA. Slides 7 Mid-cycle CFO calculated using the following methodology: average adjusted EBITDA from 2012 to 2019 for Refining; Marketing and Specialties, and Corporate; 2019 exit run-rate excluding market impacts plus estimated completed growth projects for Midstream; average adjusted EBITDA from 2012-2019 plus 50% proportional share of estimated EBITDA from U.S. Gulf Coast I project for Chemicals. Midstream growth EBITDA calculated using project timeline, capital expenditures, and 6-8x build multiples. Marketing and Specialties EBITDA calculated using West Coast Marketing joint venture incremental EBITDA and assuming 30% returns. Mid-cycle CFO calculated using mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA for the respective year and adjusted for estimated interest, taxes and noncontrolling interest for growth projects. These forecasted annual EBITDA contributions cannot be reconciled to net income, the nearest GAAP measure, because certain elements of net income, such as interest, depreciation and taxes, were not used in developing the forecasts and therefore are not readily available. Together, these items generally result in EBITDA being significantly greater than net income. Total Distributions include 2014 PSPI share exchange and are through December 31, 2019. JV Capital includes Phillips 66 share of DCP Midstream's, CPChem's and WRB's self-funded capital spending. 62 Slide 9 The "Total Enhancements" amount represents estimated EBITDA uplift versus a baseline year of 2017. The "Mid-Cycle EBITDA Uplift" amount represents estimated actual mid-cycle EBITDA uplift after consideration for inflation and market movements in a mid-cycle environment through 2019. Slides 42 Adjusted ROCE is defined as (Adjusted NI + after-tax interest expense + minority interest) / (Average total debt + average equity). Peer ROCE calculations are based on the simple average of 2017 ROCE, 2018 ROCE, and 2019 ROCE. Source: Company filings adjusted to facilitate comparisons of operating performance. Peer average includes Delek US Holdings, Inc., HollyFrontier Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ONEOK, Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation. Slide 45 Chart reflects total shareholder return May 1, 2012, to September 30, 2020. Dividends assumed to be reinvested in stock. Source: Bloomberg. Peer average includes Delek US Holdings, Inc., HollyFrontier Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ONEOK, Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, and Westlake Chemical Corporation. 63 Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings Consolidated Earnings $ 4,227 1,555 5,106 5,595 3,076 Pre-tax adjustments: Pending claims and settlements 30 (117) (60) 21 (21) Pension settlement expense 80 - 83 67 - Equity affiliate ownership restructuring - 33 - - - Impairments - - - - 853 Impairments by equity affiliates 390 95 64 28 47 Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments 53 - - - 65 Certain tax impacts (9) (32) (23) (119) (90) Recognition of deferred logistics commitments - 30 - - - Gain on consolidation of business - - (423) - - Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs - 40 - - - Asset dispositions (280) - - - (17) Hurricane-related costs - - 210 - - Tax impact of adjustments* (181) 4 47 (1) (214) U.S. tax reform - - (2,735) 23 - Other tax impacts (117) (110) - (70) (42) Noncontrolling interests - - - 6 - Adjusted earnings $ 4,193 1,498 2,269 5,550 3,657 Earnings per share of common stock (dollars) $ 7.73 2.92 9.85 11.80 6.77 Adjusted earnings per share of common stock (dollars)† $ 7.67 2.82 4.38 11.71 8.05 We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25% beginning in 2018, and approximately 38% for periods prior to 2018. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed 64 earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance. † Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding and income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation are the same as those used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Phillips 66 Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Phillips 66 net income $ 4,131 3,743 4,797 4,280 1,644 5,248 5,873 3,377 Less: Income from discontinued operations 48 61 706 - - - - - Plus: Income tax expense (benefit) 2,473 1,844 1,654 1,764 547 (1,693) 1,572 801 Net interest expense 231 258 246 283 321 407 459 415 Depreciation and amortization 906 947 995 1,078 1,168 1,318 1,356 1,341 Phillips 66 EBITDA 7,693 6,731 6,986 7,405 3,680 5,280 9,260 5,934 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Impairments by equity affiliates - - 88 390 95 64 28 47 Premium on early retirement of debt 144 - - - - - - - Pending claims and settlements 56 (25) (21) 30 (115) (57) 21 (21) Repositioning costs 85 - - - - - - - Tax law impacts - (28) - - - - - - Certain tax impacts - - - - (32) (23) (119) (90) Gain on consolidation of business - - - - - (423) - - Gain on asset sales (189) (40) - - - - - - Exit of a business line - 54 - - - - - - Equity affiliate ownership restructuring - - - - 33 - - - Recognition of deferred logistics commitments - - - - 30 - - - Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs - - - - 40 - - - Asset dispositions - - (270) (280) - - - (17) Impairments 1,197 - 131 - - - - 853 Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - - 45 53 - - - 65 Pension settlement expense - - - 80 - 83 67 - Hurricane-related costs 56 - - - - 210 - - U.S. tax reform - - - - - - (16) - Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 9,042 6,692 6,959 7,678 3,731 5,134 9,241 6,771 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 84 93 117 86 79 70 102 79 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 38 80 161 189 178 123 167 178 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 641 689 721 752 798 777 912 945 EBITDA attributable to Phillips 66 noncontrolling interests (13) (24) (45) (73) (132) (229) (361) (391) Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,792 7,530 7,913 8,632 4,654 5,875 10,061 7,582 65 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Midstream Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA Midstream pre-tax income $ 88 750 851 147 402 638 1,181 684 Plus: Interest revenue - - - - - (1) - - Depreciation and amortization 83 88 91 127 215 299 320 304 Midstream EBITDA 171 838 942 274 617 936 1,501 988 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Pending claims and settlements (37) - - - (45) (37) 21 - Impairments 523 - - - - - - 853 Impairments by equity affiliates - - - 366 6 - 28 47 Hurricane-related costs 2 - - - - 10 - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - - 2 - - - - - Asset disposition - - - (30) - - - - Equity affiliate ownership restructuring - - - - 33 - - - Pension settlement expense - - - 9 - 12 9 - Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 659 838 944 619 611 921 1,559 1,888 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes - 4 3 (2) 2 1 1 - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 132 156 165 176 170 121 131 135 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 181 194 207 225 244 191 207 238 Midstream Adjusted EBITDA $ 972 1,192 1,319 1,018 1,027 1,234 1,898 2,261 66 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Chemicals Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA Chemicals pre-tax income $ 1,189 1,361 1,632 1,315 839 716 1,025 879 Plus: None - - - - - - - - Chemicals EBITDA 1,189 1,361 1,632 1,315 839 716 1,025 879 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Impairments by equity affiliates - - 88 24 89 64 - - Impairments 43 - - - - - - - Premium on early retirement of debt 144 - - - - - - - Hurricane-related costs - - - - - 175 - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - - 3 - - - - 65 Chemicals EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 1,376 1,361 1,723 1,339 928 955 1,025 944 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 79 93 111 91 77 68 100 79 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 13 10 9 7 8 4 38 40 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 213 246 258 264 285 307 422 415 Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,681 1,710 2,101 1,701 1,298 1,334 1,585 1,478 67 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Refining Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA Refining pre-tax income $ 5,089 2,782 2,467 3,659 436 2,076 4,535 1,986 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 655 685 704 738 769 821 840 854 Refining EBITDA 5,744 3,467 3,171 4,397 1,205 2,897 5,375 2,840 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Pending claims and settlements 31 - 23 30 (70) (51) - (21) Tax law impacts - (22) - - - - - - Certain tax impacts - - - - (32) (23) (6) - Hurricane-related costs 54 - - - - 24 - - Gain on consolidation of business - - - - - (423) - - Recognition of deferred logistics commitments - - - - 30 - - - Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs - - - - 40 - - - Asset dispositions - - (145) (8) - - - (17) Gain on asset sales (185) - - - - - - - Impairments 606 - 131 - - - - - Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments - - 40 53 - - - - Pension settlement expense - - - 53 - 53 43 - Refining EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 6,250 3,445 3,220 4,525 1,173 2,477 5,412 2,802 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes 5 (4) 3 (3) - 1 1 - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest (118) (95) (19) - - (3) (6) (3) Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 236 237 245 252 257 268 272 281 68 Refining Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,373 3,583 3,449 4,774 1,430 2,743 5,679 3,080 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Marketing & Specialties Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA Marketing and Specialties pre-tax income $ 863 1,327 1,475 1,652 1,261 1,020 1,557 1,433 Plus: Interest revenue - - - (2) - - - - Depreciation and amortization 147 103 95 97 107 112 114 103 Marketing & Specialties EBITDA 1,010 1,430 1,570 1,747 1,368 1,132 1,671 1,536 Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Asset dispositions - - (125) (242) - - - - Gain on asset sales (4) (40) - - - - - - Pending claims and settlements 62 (25) (44) - - - - - Exit of a business line - 54 - - - - - - Tax law impacts - (6) - - - - - - Certain tax impacts - - - - - - (113) (90) Hurricane-related costs - - - - - 1 - - Pension settlement expense - - - 11 - 11 9 - Marketing & Specialties EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items 1,068 1,413 1,401 1,516 1,368 1,144 1,567 1,446 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes - - - - - - - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 11 9 6 6 - 1 4 6 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 11 12 11 11 12 11 11 11 Marketing & Specialties Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,090 1,434 1,418 1,533 1,380 1,156 1,582 1,463 69 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Corporate & Other Pre-Tax Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Corporate and Other pre-tax loss $ (673) (694) (680) (729) (747) (895) (853) (804) Plus: Net interest expense 231 258 246 285 321 408 459 415 Depreciation and amortization 21 71 105 116 77 86 82 80 Corporate & Other EBITDA (421) (365) (329) (328) (349) (401) (312) (309) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Impairments 25 - - - - - - - Repositioning costs 85 - - - - - - - Pending claims and settlements - - - - - 31 - - U.S. tax reform - - - - - - (16) - Pension settlement expense - - - 7 - 7 6 - Corporate & Other EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items (311) (365) (329) (321) (349) (363) (322) (309) Other Adjustments (pre-tax): None - - - - - - - - Corporate & Other Adjusted EBITDA $ (311) (365) (329) (321) (349) (363) (322) (309) 70 Millions of Dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Reconciliation of DCP Midstream Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA DCP Midstream pre-tax income (loss) $ (463) (34) 76 106 (784) Plus: None - - - - - DCP Midstream EBITDA (463) (34) 76 106 (784) Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax): Pending claims and settlements - (45) - - - Impairments - - - - 853 Impairments by equity affiliates 366 6 - 28 47 Equity affiliate ownership restructuring - 33 - - - Asset disposition (30) - - - - DCP Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items (127) (40) 76 134 116 Other Adjustments (pre-tax): Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes (2) 2 - - - Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest 133 129 65 62 77 Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization 166 183 107 111 130 DCP Midstream Adjusted EBITDA $ 170 274 248 307 323 71 Millions of Dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Phillips 66 Partners Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow to Net Income Net income attributable to Phillips 66 Partners $ 194 301 461 796 923 Plus: Net income attributable to Predecessors 112 107 63 - - Net income 306 408 524 796 923 Plus: Depreciation 61 96 116 117 120 Net interest expense 34 52 99 114 105 Income tax expense - 2 4 4 3 EBITDA 401 558 743 1,031 1,151 Proportional share of equity affiliates' net interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization 31 45 66 101 116 Expenses indemnified or prefunded by Phillips 66 2 6 8 1 1 Transaction costs associated with acquisitions 2 4 4 4 - EBITDA attributable to Predecessors (151) (142) (67) - - Adjusted EBITDA 285 471 754 1,137 1,268 Plus: Deferred revenue impacts*† 4 11 6 (6) (6) Less: Equity affiliate distributions less than proportional EBITDA 19 28 29 64 56 Maintenance capital expenditures† 8 22 50 62 74 Net interest expense 34 52 100 114 105 Preferred unit distributions - - 9 37 37 Income taxes paid - - - - 1 Distributable cash flow $ 228 380 572 854 989 72 * Difference between cash receipts and revenue recognition † Excludes Merey Sweeny capital reimbursements and turnaround impacts Millions of Dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Phillips 66 Partners Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities* $ 392 492 724 892 1,016 Plus: Net interest expense 34 52 99 114 105 Income tax expense - 2 4 4 3 Changes in working capital (12) 28 (30) (20) 34 Undistributed equity earnings - (1) 1 5 3 Deferred revenues and other liabilities (11) (9) (43) 42 (5) Other (2) (6) (12) (6) (5) EBITDA 401 558 743 1,031 1,151 Proportional share of equity affiliates' net interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization 31 45 66 101 116 Expenses indemnified or prefunded by Phillips 66 2 6 8 1 1 Transaction costs associated with acquisitions 2 4 4 4 - EBITDA attributable to Predecessors (151) (142) (67) - - Adjusted EBITDA 285 471 754 1,137 1,268 Plus: Deferred revenue impacts**† 4 11 6 (6) (6) Less: Equity affiliate distributions less than proportional EBITDA 19 28 29 64 56 Maintenance capital expenditures† 8 22 50 62 74 Net interest expense 34 52 100 114 105 Preferred unit distributions - - 9 37 37 Income taxes paid - - - - 1 Distributable cash flow $ 228 380 572 854 989 * Phillips 66 Partners' coverage ratio is calculated as distributable cash flow divided by total cash distributions and is used to indicate Phillips 66 Partners' ability to pay cash distributions from current earnings. Net cash 73 provided by operating activities divided by total cash distributions was 2.24x, 1.66x, 1.61x, 1.44x and 1.36x at 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. ** Difference between cash receipts and revenue recognition † Excludes Merey Sweeny capital reimbursements and turnaround impacts Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Phillips 66 Capital Expenditures and Investments Midstream Growth $ 548 429 2,021 2,801 1,267 597 1,360 1,605 Sustaining 159 168 152 1,656 186 174 188 264 Total 707 597 2,173 4,457 1,453 771 1,548 1,869 Refining Growth 85 164 255 201 344 323 267 409 Sustaining 650 656 783 868 805 530 559 592 Total 735 820 1,038 1,069 1,149 853 826 1,001 Marketing & Specialties Growth 47 139 375 66 47 62 71 299 Sustaining 72 87 64 56 51 46 54 75 Total 119 226 439 122 98 108 125 374 Corporate & Other Growth - 11 13 10 3 - 6 7 Sustaining 140 125 110 106 141 100 134 199 Total 140 136 123 116 144 100 140 206 Total Consolidated Growth 680 743 2,664 3,078 1,661 982 1,704 2,320 Sustaining 1,021 1,036 1,109 2,686 1,183 850 935 1,130 Adjusted Capital Spending 1,701 1,779 3,773 5,764 2,844 1,832 2,639 3,450 Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners - - - - - - - 423 74 Total $ 1,701 1,779 3,773 5,764 2,844 1,832 2,639 3,873 Millions of Dollars 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Proportional Share of Select Equity Affiliates Capital Expenditures and Investments* DCP Midstream (Midstream) $ 1,324 971 776 438 99 268 484 472 CPChem (Chemicals) Growth 239 403 726 1,136 743 571 131 155 Sustaining 132 210 160 183 244 205 208 227 Total 371 613 886 1,319 987 776 339 382 WRB (Refining) 136 109 140 175 164 126 156 175 Select Equity Affiliates $ 1,831 1,693 1,802 1,932 1,250 1,170 979 1,029 Millions of Dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Guidance1 Phillips 66 Partners Capital Expenditures and Investments Capital Expenditures and Investments $ 895 557 434 776 1,082 932 Capital Expenditures Attributable to Predecessors (690) (96) (82) - - - Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners - - - - (423) (69) Adjusted Capital Spending $ 205 461 352 776 659 863 Expansion/Growth $ 197 439 300 710 579 731 Maintenance/Sustaining 8 22 52 66 80 132 75 Represents Phillips 66's portion of self-funded capital spending by DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (WRB). 1) Phillips 66 Partners capital spending guidance excludes amounts associated with acquisition of assets from Phillips 66 Millions of Dollars Except as Indicated Debt-to-Capital Debt-to-Capital Ratio Total Debt Total Equity Ratio September 30, 2020 Phillips 66 Consolidated $ 14,526 22,305 39 % PSXP* 3,783 2,549 Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP $ 10,743 19,756 35 % December 31, 2019 Phillips 66 Consolidated $ 11,763 27,169 30 % PSXP* 3,516 2,229 Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP $ 8,247 24,940 25 % December 31, 2018 Phillips 66 Consolidated $ 11,160 27,153 29 % PSXP* 3,048 2,469 Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP $ 8,112 24,684 25 % December 31, 2017 Phillips 66 Consolidated $ 10,110 27,428 27 % PSXP* 2,945 2,314 Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP $ 7,165 25,114 22 % December 31, 2016 Phillips 66 Consolidated $ 10,138 23,725 30 % PSXP* 2,411 1,306 Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP $ 7,727 22,419 26 % 76 * PSXP's third-party debt and Phillips 66's noncontrolling interests attributable to PSXP. Millions of Dollars (Except as Indicated) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Phillips 66 ROCE Numerator Net income $ 4,280 1,644 5,248 5,873 3,377 After-tax interest expense 201 220 285 398 362 GAAP ROCE earnings 4,481 1,864 5,533 6,271 3,739 Special items (34) (57) (2,837) (51) 581 Adjusted ROCE earnings $ 4,447 1,807 2,696 6,220 4,320 Denominator GAAP average capital employed* $ 31,749 33,344 35,700 37,925 38,622 *Total equity plus debt. GAAP ROCE (percent) 14% 6% 15% 17% 10% Adjusted ROCE (percent) 14% 5% 8% 16% 11% 77 Attachments Original document

