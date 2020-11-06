Phillips 66 : Investor Update – November

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Words and phrases such as "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is planned," "is scheduled," "is targeted," "believes," "continues," "intends," "will," "would," "objectives," "goals," "projects," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward- looking. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for refined petroleum products; the inability to timely obtain or maintain permits necessary for capital projects; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs like the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for biofuels; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas prices, and petrochemical and refining margins; unexpected changes in costs for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities; unexpected difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products; the level and success of drilling and production volumes around our Midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; lack of, or disruptions in, adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; potential liability from litigation or for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; failure to complete construction of capital projects on time and within budget; the inability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; potential disruption of our operations due to accidents, weather events, including as a result of climate change, terrorism or cyberattacks; general domestic and international economic and political developments including armed hostilities, expropriation of assets, and other political, economic or diplomatic developments, including those caused by public health issues and international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, or renewable fuels pricing, regulation or taxation, including exports; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and property and equipment and/or strategic decisions with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of environmental rules and regulations; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates); the operation, financing and distribution decisions of equity affiliates we do not control; the impact of adverse market conditions or other similar risks to those identified herein affecting PSXP, as well as the ability of PSXP to successfully execute its growth plans; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. You can find the reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of the presentation
materials or in the "Investors" section of our website.
As of December 31, 2019, with the exception of crude throughput capacity, which is as of January 1, 2020.
As of October 31, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.
See appendix for footnotes
See appendix for footnotes
See appendix for footnotes
Sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).
Training hours are as of December 31, 2019. All other metrics are as of September 30, 2020
Fractionation capacity is as of October 31, 2020. All other data as of December 31, 2019;. DCP Midstream net natural gas processing capacity as of June 30, 2020 is 6.0 BCFD. Statistics include assets owned by Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). Crude oil terminals includes rail racks.
2015 adjusted capital spending excludes $1.5 B investment in DCP Midstream.
As of October 31, 2020. See additional appendix for footnotes.
DCP Midstream net natural gas processing capacity as of June 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.
1) Fracs 1,2, and 3 have 400 MBD total capacity as of October 31, 2020. Frac 2 was operational in 3Q 2020, Frac 3 was operational in October 2020.
High density polyethylene (HDPE), Normal alpha olefins (NAO). Metrics shown net of JV capacity and sourced from IHS, Nexant, and company filings. See appendix for additional footnotes.
1) 50% proportional share to Phillips 66.
Source: IHS; Polyethylene demand based on 2021 Edition: Fall 2020 Update. Low density polyethylene (LDPE), Linear-low density polyethylene (LLDPE)
Capacities as of January 1, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.
1) Based on Solomon Associates Report
Information subject to permitting approvals
1) 800 million gallons per year 2) 120 million gallons per year 3) 680 million gallons per year
Information subject to permitting approvals
2019 capital expenditures includes $260 MM related to the investment in the West Coast Marketing joint venture.
37
PSX Debt-to-Capital, excluding PSXP
Total debt includes capital leases, commercial paper and is net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs.
See appendix for footnotes
Sustaining
1
1) 20E consolidated capital spending inclusive of $0.1 B of cash funded by joint venture partners is expected to be $3.0 B.
Dividend CAGR calculated from initial dividend of $0.20 per share in 3Q 2012 to $0.90 per share in 3Q 2020.
Share price as of September 30, 2020. See appendix for additional footnotes.
As of September 30, 2020. Public also owns 13.8 MM convertible preferred units.
Refineries owned by Phillips 66. See appendix for additional footnotes.
Adjusted EBITDA as shown is attributable to PSXP. Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is calculated on a credit facility covenant basis, which requires certain adjustments to total debt and EBITDA. Coverage ratio estimated on credit facility covenant basis. 20A coverage ratio represents YTD 3Q20, and Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is as of 3Q20 (not annualized).
Weighted average cost excludes revolving credit facility. Total debt is net of $32 MM unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs. At September 30, 2020, borrowings of $290 MM were outstanding and $3 MM in letters of credit had been drawn under our $750 MM revolving credit facility
Chart reflects total unitholder return from July 22, 2013, to September 30, 2020. Distributions assumed to be reinvested in units. PSXP compared against Alerian MLP Index (AMZ). Source: Bloomberg.
Sensitivities above are independent and are only valid within a limited price range
Gross Capital attributable to incremental EBITDA based on previously disclosed build multiples.
57
Capacity expanded from 600 MBD to 800 MBD 2) Sweeny Fractionators 2 and 3 completed as of October 31, 2020 3) 300 MB storage and 80 MBD pipeline capacity expansion 4) Completed expansion from 9 MMB to 16.5 MMB 5) 8.6 MMB storage and up to 800 MBD export capacity, includes two deepwater VLCC docks, the first dock and 5.1 MMB of storage commissioned as of 3Q 2020, project expected to be fully completed in 1Q 2021
General
Information disclosed is as of September 30, 2020, unless noted otherwise.
Numbers may not appear to tie due to rounding.
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company may be abbreviated as CPChem.
Date Conventions
19 is as of December 31, 2019; or the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, as applicable; except as otherwise noted. 20 is as of September 30, 2020, or the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 as applicable; except as otherwise noted 3Q20 is as of September 30, 2020, or the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 as applicable; except as otherwise noted. 20A represents 3Q20 annualized.
20E represents previously announced guidance.
Maps
Maps, images and drawings are for informational purposes only and may not be to scale.
Slide 6
Industry averages are from: Phillips 66 - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) refining data, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) chemicals data, DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) - Gas Processors Association (GPA).
2020 TRR for Phillips 66, CPChem, and DCP Midstream through September 30, 2020.
Phillips 66 safety metrics as of September 30, 2020. Industry safety metrics as of 2018. Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Phillips 66 Refining crude capacity utilization through September 30, 2020. Industry refining crude capacity utilization through August 2020. Source: EIA.
Slides 7
Mid-cycle CFO calculated using the following methodology: average adjusted EBITDA from 2012 to 2019 for Refining; Marketing and Specialties, and Corporate;
2019 exit run-rate excluding market impacts plus estimated completed growth projects for Midstream; average adjusted EBITDA from 2012-2019 plus 50% proportional share of estimated EBITDA from U.S. Gulf Coast I project for Chemicals.
Midstream growth EBITDA calculated using project timeline, capital expenditures, and 6-8x build multiples.
Marketing and Specialties EBITDA calculated using West Coast Marketing joint venture incremental EBITDA and assuming 30% returns.
Mid-cycle CFO calculated using mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA for the respective year and adjusted for estimated interest, taxes and noncontrolling interest for growth projects.
These forecasted annual EBITDA contributions cannot be reconciled to net income, the nearest GAAP measure, because certain elements of net income, such as interest, depreciation and taxes, were not used in developing the forecasts and therefore are not readily available. Together, these items generally result in EBITDA being significantly greater than net income.
Total Distributions include 2014 PSPI share exchange and are through December 31, 2019.
JV Capital includes Phillips 66 share of DCP Midstream's, CPChem's and WRB's self-funded capital spending.
Slide 9
The "Total Enhancements" amount represents estimated EBITDA uplift versus a baseline year of 2017. The "Mid-Cycle EBITDA Uplift" amount represents estimated actual mid-cycle EBITDA uplift after consideration for inflation and market movements in a mid-cycle environment through 2019.
Slides 42
Adjusted ROCE is defined as (Adjusted NI + after-tax interest expense + minority interest) / (Average total debt + average equity). Peer ROCE calculations are based on the simple average of 2017 ROCE, 2018 ROCE, and 2019 ROCE. Source: Company filings adjusted to facilitate comparisons of operating performance.
Peer average includes Delek US Holdings, Inc., HollyFrontier Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ONEOK, Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation and Westlake Chemical Corporation.
Slide 45
Chart reflects total shareholder return May 1, 2012, to September 30, 2020. Dividends assumed to be reinvested in stock. Source: Bloomberg.
Peer average includes Delek US Holdings, Inc., HollyFrontier Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, PBF Energy Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enterprise Products Partners L.P., ONEOK, Inc., Targa Resources Corp., Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, and Westlake Chemical Corporation.
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings
Consolidated Earnings
$
4,227
1,555
5,106
5,595
3,076
Pre-tax adjustments:
Pending claims and settlements
30
(117)
(60)
21
(21)
Pension settlement expense
80
-
83
67
-
Equity affiliate ownership restructuring
-
33
-
-
-
Impairments
-
-
-
-
853
Impairments by equity affiliates
390
95
64
28
47
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
53
-
-
-
65
Certain tax impacts
(9)
(32)
(23)
(119)
(90)
Recognition of deferred logistics commitments
-
30
-
-
-
Gain on consolidation of business
-
-
(423)
-
-
Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs
-
40
-
-
-
Asset dispositions
(280)
-
-
-
(17)
Hurricane-related costs
-
-
210
-
-
Tax impact of adjustments*
(181)
4
47
(1)
(214)
U.S. tax reform
-
-
(2,735)
23
-
Other tax impacts
(117)
(110)
-
(70)
(42)
Noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
6
-
Adjusted earnings
$
4,193
1,498
2,269
5,550
3,657
Earnings per share of common stock (dollars)
$
7.73
2.92
9.85
11.80
6.77
Adjusted earnings per share of common stock (dollars)†
$
7.67
2.82
4.38
11.71
8.05
We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 25% beginning in 2018, and approximately 38% for periods prior to 2018. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include,
but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed
earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.
† Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding and income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation are the same as those used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Phillips 66 Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Phillips 66 net income
$
4,131
3,743
4,797
4,280
1,644
5,248
5,873
3,377
Less:
Income from discontinued operations
48
61
706
-
-
-
-
-
Plus:
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,473
1,844
1,654
1,764
547
(1,693)
1,572
801
Net interest expense
231
258
246
283
321
407
459
415
Depreciation and amortization
906
947
995
1,078
1,168
1,318
1,356
1,341
Phillips 66 EBITDA
7,693
6,731
6,986
7,405
3,680
5,280
9,260
5,934
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
88
390
95
64
28
47
Premium on early retirement of debt
144
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
56
(25)
(21)
30
(115)
(57)
21
(21)
Repositioning costs
85
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax law impacts
-
(28)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Certain tax impacts
-
-
-
-
(32)
(23)
(119)
(90)
Gain on consolidation of business
-
-
-
-
-
(423)
-
-
Gain on asset sales
(189)
(40)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Exit of a business line
-
54
-
-
-
-
-
-
Equity affiliate ownership restructuring
-
-
-
-
33
-
-
-
Recognition of deferred logistics commitments
-
-
-
-
30
-
-
-
Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs
-
-
-
-
40
-
-
-
Asset dispositions
-
-
(270)
(280)
-
-
-
(17)
Impairments
1,197
-
131
-
-
-
-
853
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
-
45
53
-
-
-
65
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
80
-
83
67
-
Hurricane-related costs
56
-
-
-
-
210
-
-
U.S. tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
-
Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
9,042
6,692
6,959
7,678
3,731
5,134
9,241
6,771
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
84
93
117
86
79
70
102
79
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
38
80
161
189
178
123
167
178
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
641
689
721
752
798
777
912
945
EBITDA attributable to Phillips 66 noncontrolling interests
(13)
(24)
(45)
(73)
(132)
(229)
(361)
(391)
Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,792
7,530
7,913
8,632
4,654
5,875
10,061
7,582
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Midstream Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Midstream pre-tax income
$
88
750
851
147
402
638
1,181
684
Plus:
Interest revenue
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
83
88
91
127
215
299
320
304
Midstream EBITDA
171
838
942
274
617
936
1,501
988
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Pending claims and settlements
(37)
-
-
-
(45)
(37)
21
-
Impairments
523
-
-
-
-
-
-
853
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
-
366
6
-
28
47
Hurricane-related costs
2
-
-
-
-
10
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
-
2
-
-
-
-
-
Asset disposition
-
-
-
(30)
-
-
-
-
Equity affiliate ownership restructuring
-
-
-
-
33
-
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
9
-
12
9
-
Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
659
838
944
619
611
921
1,559
1,888
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
-
4
3
(2)
2
1
1
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
132
156
165
176
170
121
131
135
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
181
194
207
225
244
191
207
238
Midstream Adjusted EBITDA
$
972
1,192
1,319
1,018
1,027
1,234
1,898
2,261
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Chemicals Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Chemicals pre-tax income
$
1,189
1,361
1,632
1,315
839
716
1,025
879
Plus:
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chemicals EBITDA
1,189
1,361
1,632
1,315
839
716
1,025
879
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Impairments by equity affiliates
-
-
88
24
89
64
-
-
Impairments
43
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Premium on early retirement of debt
144
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hurricane-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
175
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
65
Chemicals EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
1,376
1,361
1,723
1,339
928
955
1,025
944
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
79
93
111
91
77
68
100
79
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
13
10
9
7
8
4
38
40
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
213
246
258
264
285
307
422
415
Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,681
1,710
2,101
1,701
1,298
1,334
1,585
1,478
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Refining Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Refining pre-tax income
$
5,089
2,782
2,467
3,659
436
2,076
4,535
1,986
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization
655
685
704
738
769
821
840
854
Refining EBITDA
5,744
3,467
3,171
4,397
1,205
2,897
5,375
2,840
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Pending claims and settlements
31
-
23
30
(70)
(51)
-
(21)
Tax law impacts
-
(22)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Certain tax impacts
-
-
-
-
(32)
(23)
(6)
-
Hurricane-related costs
54
-
-
-
-
24
-
-
Gain on consolidation of business
-
-
-
-
-
(423)
-
-
Recognition of deferred logistics commitments
-
-
-
-
30
-
-
-
Railcar lease residual value deficiencies and related costs
-
-
-
-
40
-
-
-
Asset dispositions
-
-
(145)
(8)
-
-
-
(17)
Gain on asset sales
(185)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairments
606
-
131
-
-
-
-
-
Lower-of-cost-or-market inventory adjustments
-
-
40
53
-
-
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
53
-
53
43
-
Refining EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
6,250
3,445
3,220
4,525
1,173
2,477
5,412
2,802
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
5
(4)
3
(3)
-
1
1
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
(118)
(95)
(19)
-
-
(3)
(6)
(3)
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
236
237
245
252
257
268
272
281
Refining Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,373
3,583
3,449
4,774
1,430
2,743
5,679
3,080
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Marketing & Specialties Pre-Tax Income to Adjusted
EBITDA
Marketing and Specialties pre-tax income
$
863
1,327
1,475
1,652
1,261
1,020
1,557
1,433
Plus:
Interest revenue
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
147
103
95
97
107
112
114
103
Marketing & Specialties EBITDA
1,010
1,430
1,570
1,747
1,368
1,132
1,671
1,536
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Asset dispositions
-
-
(125)
(242)
-
-
-
-
Gain on asset sales
(4)
(40)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
62
(25)
(44)
-
-
-
-
-
Exit of a business line
-
54
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax law impacts
-
(6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Certain tax impacts
-
-
-
-
-
-
(113)
(90)
Hurricane-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
11
-
11
9
-
Marketing & Specialties EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
1,068
1,413
1,401
1,516
1,368
1,144
1,567
1,446
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
11
9
6
6
-
1
4
6
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
11
12
11
11
12
11
11
11
Marketing & Specialties Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,090
1,434
1,418
1,533
1,380
1,156
1,582
1,463
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of Corporate & Other Pre-Tax Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Corporate and Other pre-tax loss
$
(673)
(694)
(680)
(729)
(747)
(895)
(853)
(804)
Plus:
Net interest expense
231
258
246
285
321
408
459
415
Depreciation and amortization
21
71
105
116
77
86
82
80
Corporate & Other EBITDA
(421)
(365)
(329)
(328)
(349)
(401)
(312)
(309)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Impairments
25
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Repositioning costs
85
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pending claims and settlements
-
-
-
-
-
31
-
-
U.S. tax reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16)
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
-
7
-
7
6
-
Corporate & Other EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
(311)
(365)
(329)
(321)
(349)
(363)
(322)
(309)
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
None
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Corporate & Other Adjusted EBITDA
$
(311)
(365)
(329)
(321)
(349)
(363)
(322)
(309)
Millions of Dollars
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Reconciliation of DCP Midstream Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA
DCP Midstream pre-tax income (loss)
$
(463)
(34)
76
106
(784)
Plus:
None
-
-
-
-
-
DCP Midstream EBITDA
(463)
(34)
76
106
(784)
Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):
Pending claims and settlements
-
(45)
-
-
-
Impairments
-
-
-
-
853
Impairments by equity affiliates
366
6
-
28
47
Equity affiliate ownership restructuring
-
33
-
-
-
Asset disposition
(30)
-
-
-
-
DCP Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items
(127)
(40)
76
134
116
Other Adjustments (pre-tax):
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes
(2)
2
-
-
-
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest
133
129
65
62
77
Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization
166
183
107
111
130
DCP Midstream Adjusted EBITDA
$
170
274
248
307
323
Millions of Dollars
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Phillips 66 Partners Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow
to Net Income
Net income attributable to Phillips 66 Partners
$
194
301
461
796
923
Plus:
Net income attributable to Predecessors
112
107
63
-
-
Net income
306
408
524
796
923
Plus:
Depreciation
61
96
116
117
120
Net interest expense
34
52
99
114
105
Income tax expense
-
2
4
4
3
EBITDA
401
558
743
1,031
1,151
Proportional share of equity affiliates' net interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization
31
45
66
101
116
Expenses indemnified or prefunded by Phillips 66
2
6
8
1
1
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions
2
4
4
4
-
EBITDA attributable to Predecessors
(151)
(142)
(67)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
285
471
754
1,137
1,268
Plus:
Deferred revenue impacts*†
4
11
6
(6)
(6)
Less:
Equity affiliate distributions less than proportional EBITDA
19
28
29
64
56
Maintenance capital expenditures†
8
22
50
62
74
Net interest expense
34
52
100
114
105
Preferred unit distributions
-
-
9
37
37
Income taxes paid
-
-
-
-
1
Distributable cash flow
$
228
380
572
854
989
* Difference between cash receipts and revenue recognition
† Excludes Merey Sweeny capital reimbursements and turnaround impacts
Millions of Dollars
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Phillips 66 Partners Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow
to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities*
$
392
492
724
892
1,016
Plus:
Net interest expense
34
52
99
114
105
Income tax expense
-
2
4
4
3
Changes in working capital
(12)
28
(30)
(20)
34
Undistributed equity earnings
-
(1)
1
5
3
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
(11)
(9)
(43)
42
(5)
Other
(2)
(6)
(12)
(6)
(5)
EBITDA
401
558
743
1,031
1,151
Proportional share of equity affiliates' net interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization
31
45
66
101
116
Expenses indemnified or prefunded by Phillips 66
2
6
8
1
1
Transaction costs associated with acquisitions
2
4
4
4
-
EBITDA attributable to Predecessors
(151)
(142)
(67)
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
285
471
754
1,137
1,268
Plus:
Deferred revenue impacts**†
4
11
6
(6)
(6)
Less:
Equity affiliate distributions less than proportional EBITDA
19
28
29
64
56
Maintenance capital expenditures†
8
22
50
62
74
Net interest expense
34
52
100
114
105
Preferred unit distributions
-
-
9
37
37
Income taxes paid
-
-
-
-
1
Distributable cash flow
$
228
380
572
854
989
* Phillips 66 Partners' coverage ratio is calculated as distributable cash flow divided by total cash distributions and is used to indicate Phillips 66 Partners' ability to pay cash distributions from current earnings. Net cash
provided by operating activities divided by total cash distributions was 2.24x, 1.66x, 1.61x, 1.44x and 1.36x at 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
** Difference between cash receipts and revenue recognition
† Excludes Merey Sweeny capital reimbursements and turnaround impacts
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Phillips 66 Capital Expenditures and Investments
Midstream
Growth
$
548
429
2,021
2,801
1,267
597
1,360
1,605
Sustaining
159
168
152
1,656
186
174
188
264
Total
707
597
2,173
4,457
1,453
771
1,548
1,869
Refining
Growth
85
164
255
201
344
323
267
409
Sustaining
650
656
783
868
805
530
559
592
Total
735
820
1,038
1,069
1,149
853
826
1,001
Marketing & Specialties
Growth
47
139
375
66
47
62
71
299
Sustaining
72
87
64
56
51
46
54
75
Total
119
226
439
122
98
108
125
374
Corporate & Other
Growth
-
11
13
10
3
-
6
7
Sustaining
140
125
110
106
141
100
134
199
Total
140
136
123
116
144
100
140
206
Total Consolidated
Growth
680
743
2,664
3,078
1,661
982
1,704
2,320
Sustaining
1,021
1,036
1,109
2,686
1,183
850
935
1,130
Adjusted Capital Spending
1,701
1,779
3,773
5,764
2,844
1,832
2,639
3,450
Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
423
74
Total
$ 1,701
1,779
3,773
5,764
2,844
1,832
2,639
3,873
Millions of Dollars
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Proportional Share of Select Equity Affiliates
Capital Expenditures and Investments*
DCP Midstream (Midstream)
$
1,324
971
776
438
99
268
484
472
CPChem (Chemicals)
Growth
239
403
726
1,136
743
571
131
155
Sustaining
132
210
160
183
244
205
208
227
Total
371
613
886
1,319
987
776
339
382
WRB (Refining)
136
109
140
175
164
126
156
175
Select Equity Affiliates
$
1,831
1,693
1,802
1,932
1,250
1,170
979
1,029
Millions of Dollars
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Guidance1
Phillips 66 Partners Capital Expenditures and Investments
Capital Expenditures and Investments
$
895
557
434
776
1,082
932
Capital Expenditures Attributable to Predecessors
(690)
(96)
(82)
-
-
-
Capital Spending Funded by Certain Joint Venture Partners
-
-
-
-
(423)
(69)
Adjusted Capital Spending
$
205
461
352
776
659
863
Expansion/Growth
$
197
439
300
710
579
731
Maintenance/Sustaining
8
22
52
66
80
132
Represents Phillips 66's portion of self-funded capital spending by DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) and WRB Refining LP (WRB). 1) Phillips 66 Partners capital spending guidance excludes amounts associated with acquisition of assets from Phillips 66
Millions of Dollars
Except as Indicated
Debt-to-Capital
Debt-to-Capital Ratio
Total Debt
Total Equity
Ratio
September 30, 2020
Phillips 66 Consolidated
$
14,526
22,305
39
%
PSXP*
3,783
2,549
Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP
$
10,743
19,756
35
%
December 31, 2019
Phillips 66 Consolidated
$
11,763
27,169
30
%
PSXP*
3,516
2,229
Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP
$
8,247
24,940
25
%
December 31, 2018
Phillips 66 Consolidated
$
11,160
27,153
29
%
PSXP*
3,048
2,469
Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP
$
8,112
24,684
25
%
December 31, 2017
Phillips 66 Consolidated
$
10,110
27,428
27
%
PSXP*
2,945
2,314
Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP
$
7,165
25,114
22
%
December 31, 2016
Phillips 66 Consolidated
$
10,138
23,725
30
%
PSXP*
2,411
1,306
Phillips 66 Excluding PSXP
$
7,727
22,419
26
%
* PSXP's third-party debt and Phillips 66's noncontrolling interests attributable to PSXP.
Phillips 66 Company published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:19:03 UTC