Phillips 66 Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Midstream second-quarter 2023 pre-tax income was $604 million, compared with $702 million in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the second quarter included $22 million of restructuring costs related to the integration of DCP Midstream. Results in the first quarter included a gain of $36 million from the Belle Chasse terminal sale and $12 million of DCP Midstream restructuring costs.

Transportation second-quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $284 million, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $270 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes.

NGL and Other adjusted pre-tax income was $357 million in the second quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $420 million in the first quarter. The decrease was mainly due to declining commodity prices.

In the second quarter, the fair value of the company's investment in NOVONIX, Ltd. decreased by $15 million compared with a $12 million decrease in the first quarter.

Chemicals Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Chemicals $ 192 198 192 198

The Chemicals segment reflects Phillips 66's equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem). Chemicals second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $192 million, compared with $198 million in the first quarter of 2023. Global olefins and polyolefins utilization was 98% for the quarter.

Refining Millions of Dollars Pre-Tax Income Adjusted Pre-Tax Income Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Refining $ 1,134 1,608 1,148 1,608

Refining second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $1.1 billion, compared with pre-tax income of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the second quarter include a $14 million loss related to a sale of assets.

The decrease was due to a decline in margins, partially offset by higher volumes and lower operating expenses. Realized margins decreased from $20.72 per barrel in the first quarter to $15.32 per barrel in the second quarter, primarily due to the decline in market crack spreads and lower feedstock advantage. The composite market crack spread, excluding RIN costs, decreased from $22.39 per barrel in the first quarter to $20.96 per barrel in the second quarter.

Pre-tax turnaround costs for the second quarter were $102 million. Crude utilization rate was 93% and clean product yield was 86%.