Phillips 66 Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Reported second-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion or $3.72 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion or $3.87 per share
- Generated $1.0 billion of operating cash flow, $2.0 billion excluding working capital
- Returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
- Continued strong Refining operations with above industry-average crude utilization
- Achieved record NGL fractionation volumes
- Completed $3.8 billion acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP public common units
HOUSTON, August 2, 2023 - Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), a diversified energy company, announces second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.7 billion compared with earnings of $2.0 billion in the first quarter. Excluding special items of $69 million, the company had adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion in the second quarter, compared with first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.0 billion.
"We delivered strong financial results and continued executing on our strategic priorities," said Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66.
"We returned $1.8 billion to shareholders, progressed our business transformation cost reduction initiatives and increased expected synergy capture to more than $400 million in our Midstream business. We demonstrated operational excellence across our portfolio, running above industry- average utilization in Refining and achieving record NGL frac volumes in Midstream. We also completed the acquisition of the DCP Midstream, LP public common units and continue to execute our NGL wellhead-to-market strategy."
Midstream
Millions of Dollars
Pre-Tax Income
Transportation
Q2 2023
Q1
2023
$
284
306
NGL and Other
335
408
NOVONIX
(15)
(12)
Midstream
$
604
702
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
284
270
357
420
(15)
(12)
626
678
Midstream second-quarter 2023 pre-tax income was $604 million, compared with $702 million in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the second quarter included $22 million of restructuring costs related to the integration of DCP Midstream. Results in the first quarter included a gain of $36 million from the Belle Chasse terminal sale and $12 million of DCP Midstream restructuring costs.
Transportation second-quarter adjusted pre-tax income was $284 million, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $270 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes.
NGL and Other adjusted pre-tax income was $357 million in the second quarter, compared with adjusted pre-tax income of $420 million in the first quarter. The decrease was mainly due to declining commodity prices.
In the second quarter, the fair value of the company's investment in NOVONIX, Ltd. decreased by $15 million compared with a $12 million decrease in the first quarter.
Chemicals
Millions of Dollars
Pre-Tax Income
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
Q2 2023
Q1
2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Chemicals
$
192
198
192
198
The Chemicals segment reflects Phillips 66's equity investment in Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem). Chemicals second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $192 million, compared with $198 million in the first quarter of 2023. Global olefins and polyolefins utilization was 98% for the quarter.
Refining
Millions of Dollars
Pre-Tax Income
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
Q2 2023
Q1
2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Refining
$
1,134
1,608
1,148
1,608
Refining second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $1.1 billion, compared with pre-tax income of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the second quarter include a $14 million loss related to a sale of assets.
The decrease was due to a decline in margins, partially offset by higher volumes and lower operating expenses. Realized margins decreased from $20.72 per barrel in the first quarter to $15.32 per barrel in the second quarter, primarily due to the decline in market crack spreads and lower feedstock advantage. The composite market crack spread, excluding RIN costs, decreased from $22.39 per barrel in the first quarter to $20.96 per barrel in the second quarter.
Pre-tax turnaround costs for the second quarter were $102 million. Crude utilization rate was 93% and clean product yield was 86%.
Marketing and Specialties
Millions of Dollars
Pre-Tax Income
Adjusted Pre-Tax Income
Q2 2023
Q1
2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Marketing and Specialties
$
644
426
644
426
Marketing and Specialties second-quarter 2023 reported and adjusted pre-tax income was $644 million, compared with $426 million in the first quarter of 2023, mainly due to higher global marketing margins on continued strong demand.
Corporate and Other
Millions of Dollars
Pre-Tax Loss
Adjusted Pre-Tax Loss
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Corporate and Other
$
(330)
(283)
(236)
(248)
Corporate and Other second-quarter 2023 pre-tax costs were $330 million, compared with pre-tax costs of $283 million in the first quarter of 2023. Results in the second quarter included a $53 million loss on early redemption of DCP debt and $41 million of restructuring costs related to business transformation. First-quarter results included $35 million of restructuring costs.
Adjusted pre-tax costs were $236 million in the second quarter. The improvement in the second quarter was mainly due to timing of charitable contributions and lower employee-related expenses.
Financial Position, Liquidity and Return of Capital
Phillips 66 generated $1.0 billion in cash from operations in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding working capital impacts, operating cash flow was $2.0 billion.
During the second quarter, Phillips 66 funded $1.3 billion of share repurchases, $551 million of capital expenditures and investments and $474 million in dividends. The company ended the quarter with 445 million shares outstanding.
Also during the quarter, the company completed the $3.8 billion acquisition of all publicly held common units of DCP Midstream, LP, increasing the company's total economic interest to approximately 87%. The transaction was funded by a $1.25 billion draw under a term loan agreement and cash on hand. Additionally, DCP Midstream, LP redeemed its $550 million junior subordinated notes and its $161 million Series B preferred units using borrowings under its credit facilities.
As of June 30, 2023, the company had $3.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $5.6 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities. The company's consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 39% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 35%.
Strategic Update
Since July 2022 the company has returned $5.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, progressing toward its target of $10 billion to $12 billion in shareholder distributions by year-end 2024.
Phillips 66's business transformation is on track to deliver $1 billion in run-rate savings by the end of 2023. As of June 30, the company has implemented $750 million of run-rate savings initiatives, which includes $200 million of sustaining capital efficiencies.
In Midstream, the company completed the previously announced acquisition of all publicly held common units of DCP Midstream, LP on June 15, 2023. The total increase in the company's economic interest in DCP Midstream, LP is expected to generate an incremental $1 billion of annual adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Phillips 66 now expects to capture over $400 million of commercial and operating synergies across its wellhead-to-market value chain by 2025.
In Chemicals, CPChem continues to pursue a portfolio of high-return growth projects. CPChem completed construction of the 1-hexene unit in Old Ocean, Texas. Commissioning and startup of the 586 million pounds per year unit have commenced and commercial operations are expected to begin by the end of the third quarter. At its Cedar Bayou facility, the 1 billion pounds per year propylene splitter capacity expansion project is expected to start up in the fourth quarter.
CPChem and QatarEnergy are building joint-venture petrochemical facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Ras Laffan, Qatar. On the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Golden Triangle Polymers (GTP) facility will include a 4.6 billion pounds per year ethane cracker and two high-density polyethylene units with a combined capacity of 4.4 billion pounds per year. CPChem owns a 51% equity share in the joint venture, which has secured project financing. The GTP facility is expected to begin operations in 2026. The Ras Laffan Petrochemical (RLP) facility will include a 4.6 billion pounds per year ethane cracker and two high-density polyethylene units with a total capacity of 3.7 billion pounds per year. The joint venture, owned 30% by CPChem, expects to secure project financing by the end of the year. The RLP facility is expected to start up in late 2026.
Phillips 66 is converting its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, into one of the world's largest renewable fuels facilities. The Rodeo Renewed refinery conversion project is expected to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024. The conversion will reduce emissions from the facility and produce lower carbon-intensity transportation fuels. Upon completion, the facility will have over 50,000 BPD (800 million gallons per year) of renewable fuel production capacity.
Investor Webcast
Later today, members of Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon EDT to discuss the company's second-quarter performance and provide an update on strategic initiatives. To access the webcast and view related presentation materials, go to phillips66.com/investorsand click on "Events & Presentations." For detailed supplemental information, go to phillips66.com/ supplemental.
Earnings
Millions of Dollars
2023
Q2
Q1
Jun YTD
Midstream
$
604
702
1,306
Chemicals
192
198
390
Refining
1,134
1,608
2,742
Marketing and Specialties
644
426
1,070
Corporate and Other
(330)
(283)
(613)
Pre-Tax Income
2,244
2,651
4,895
Less: Income tax expense
510
574
1,084
Less: Noncontrolling interests
37
116
153
Phillips 66
$
1,697
1,961
3,658
2022*
Q2 Jun YTD
- 470
- 669
3,096 3,269
739 1,035
- (509)
4,106 4,934
924 1,095
15 90
3,167 3,749
Adjusted Earnings
Millions of Dollars
2023
Midstream
Q2
Q1
Jun YTD
$
626
678
1304
Chemicals
192
198
390
Refining
1,148
1,608
2,756
Marketing and Specialties
644
426
1,070
Corporate and Other
(236)
(248)
(484)
Pre-Tax Income
2,374
2,662
5,036
Less: Income tax expense
532
576
1,108
Less: Noncontrolling interests
76
121
197
Phillips 66
$
1,766
1,965
3,731
2022*
Q2 Jun YTD
- 470
- 669
3,192 3,382
739 1,035
- (484)
4,227 5,072
927 1,102
15 90
3,285 3,880
*Earnings and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2022 and the six-month period ended June 30,2022, have been recast to reflect a change in the composition of the company's segments made in the fourth quarter of 2022. See the Basis of Presentation section below for further information.
