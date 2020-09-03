Phillips 66 : Reports FCCU-Related Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 on Thursday reported excessive gas emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"A release of FCCU catalyst to air at Unit 40 FCCU Stack exceeded 35% opacity," the refinery said, noting the emissions including some 5,000 pounds of carbon monoxide began Wednesday afternoon and were ongoing Thursday morning. "Unit operations are taking steps to stop the release."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

