Phillips 66    PSX

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 11:44:57 am
60.725 USD   +1.12%
11:08aPHILLIPS 66 : Reports FCCU-Related Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery
DJ
09/01Summer Fuel Demand Disappoints, Challenging Economy -- Update
DJ
09/01Summer Fuel Demand Disappoints, Challenging Economy
DJ
News 
All News

Phillips 66 : Reports FCCU-Related Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

09/03/2020 | 11:08am EDT

By Dan Molinski

Phillips 66 on Thursday reported excessive gas emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"A release of FCCU catalyst to air at Unit 40 FCCU Stack exceeded 35% opacity," the refinery said, noting the emissions including some 5,000 pounds of carbon monoxide began Wednesday afternoon and were ongoing Thursday morning. "Unit operations are taking steps to stop the release."

The 146,000-barrel-a-day Borger refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

