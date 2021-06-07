Log in
PHILLIPS 66

Phillips 66 : Departure of Directors of Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

06/07/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
Departure of Directors of Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

On June 1, 2021, Paula A. Johnson, Executive Vice President, Legal and Government Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Phillips 66 (the 'Company'), provided notice to the Company that she intends to retire by the end of 2021. Ms. Johnson's notice allows lead time for the Company to conduct a search for her replacement and to assist with the orderly transition of duties to her successor. Ms. Johnson will continue in her current role until the end of the year or until such time as her successor has been named.




Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Company published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILLIPS 66
04:49pPHILLIPS 66  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:49pPHILLIPS 66  : Departure of Directors of Principal Officers; Election of Directo..
PU
08:48aPHILLIPS 66  : Credit Suisse Raises Phillips 66's Price Target to $99 from $95, ..
MT
06/02PHILLIPS 66  : to contribute $250,000 to new Greenwood Rising history center in ..
BU
05/28CVR Energy explores producing sustainable aviation fuel -sources
RE
05/28Three Exxon refineries top the list of U.S. polluters
RE
05/26Investors, court deliver 'stark warning for Big Oil' on climate
RE
05/26PHILLIPS 66  : to Speak at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/25PHILLIPS 66  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Phillips 66 PT to $89 From $87, Maintains N..
MT
05/24UK government awards 167 million stg funding for clean technology projects
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90 270 M - -
Net income 2021 740 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,3x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 40 056 M 40 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PHILLIPS 66
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 95,00 $
Last Close Price 91,48 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Lashier President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Zhanna Golodryga Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6630.80%40 056
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION49.08%260 151
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.42%209 098
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.34%190 839
BP PLC25.37%91 216
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION23.34%81 170