Phillips 66 : Departure of Directors of Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors of Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.





On June 1, 2021, Paula A. Johnson, Executive Vice President, Legal and Government Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Phillips 66 (the 'Company'), provided notice to the Company that she intends to retire by the end of 2021. Ms. Johnson's notice allows lead time for the Company to conduct a search for her replacement and to assist with the orderly transition of duties to her successor. Ms. Johnson will continue in her current role until the end of the year or until such time as her successor has been named.















