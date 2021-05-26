Phillips 66 : to Speak at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company leaders will participate in fireside chats at the Wells Fargo Energy Conference on June 2 and the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 22

Members of the Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Leadership Team will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences: the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. EDT and the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. EDT. Both events will be held virtually.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss value creation in an evolving energy landscape and provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, including its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcasts, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

