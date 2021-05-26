Log in
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
Phillips 66 : to Speak at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Company leaders will participate in fireside chats at the Wells Fargo Energy Conference on June 2 and the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on June 22

Members of the Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Leadership Team will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences: the 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Energy Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. EDT and the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1:20 p.m. EDT. Both events will be held virtually.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss value creation in an evolving energy landscape and provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, including its commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcasts, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,200 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 90 270 M - -
Net income 2021 740 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,4x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 36 444 M 36 444 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Lashier President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Zhanna Golodryga Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 6619.00%36 444
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION41.34%246 646
CHEVRON CORPORATION23.00%200 268
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-1.12%171 219
BP PLC21.68%88 389
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION19.60%79 673