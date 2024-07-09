July 8 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 on Monday reported that units at its 265,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Sweeny refinery in Texas were operating normally after an upset caused by Hurricane Beryl, according to a regulatory filing.

"Operations personnel returned the units to normal operating conditions," according to the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality (TCEQ) filing.

The Texas energy industry was evaluating the impact from Hurricane Beryl on Monday after the powerful storm lashed the U.S. Gulf Coast, closing key shipping ports and hitting the oil refining and production sectors.

