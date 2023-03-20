Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phillips 66
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-20 pm EDT
95.55 USD   +0.88%
04:31pPhillips 66 to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results
BU
03/09UBS Initiates Phillips 66 at Buy Rating With $139 Price Target
MT
03/07Transcript : Phillips 66 Presents at 51st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference, Mar-07-2023 09:30 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Phillips 66 to Announce First-Quarter Financial Results

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss the company’s first-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS 66
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 148 B - -
Net income 2023 6 944 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 440 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 43 941 M 43 941 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 71,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 94,72 $
Average target price 125,88 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Lashier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Greg C. Garland Executive Chairman
Tandra C. Jackson SVP-Chief Digital & Administrative Officer
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-8.99%43 941
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-9.48%406 447
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-12.72%170 959
BP PLC1.06%104 309
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION29.97%93 926
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.25%54 611