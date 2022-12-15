Advanced search
PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
2022-12-15
101.47 USD   +0.19%
Phillips 66 to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
BU
01:14aU.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022
RE
12/13AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Spirit Insurance Company and Radius Insurance Company
BU
Phillips 66 to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

12/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to discuss the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 175 B - -
Net income 2022 11 531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,12x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 47 868 M 47 868 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 101,28 $
Average target price 121,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Lashier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Greg C. Garland Executive Chairman
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
John E. Lowe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 6639.77%47 868
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION75.27%438 434
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.44%201 408
BP PLC42.07%104 848
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.03%73 003
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION73.37%51 993