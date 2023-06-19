Advanced search
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:03 2023-06-16 pm EDT
97.13 USD   +0.11%
04:46pPhillips 66 to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
06/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Late Thursday
MT
06/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
Phillips 66 to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

06/19/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) executive management will host a webcast at noon ET on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to discuss the company’s second-quarter 2023 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS 66
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 143 B - -
Net income 2023 6 233 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,03x
Yield 2023 4,33%
Capitalization 44 569 M 44 569 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 70,2%
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 97,13 $
Average target price 119,76 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Lashier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg C. Garland Executive Chairman
Tandra C. Jackson SVP-Chief Digital & Administrative Officer
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66-6.68%44 569
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.69%424 975
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.19%199 856
BP PLC-3.22%101 915
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION22.28%101 514
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION-2.66%48 067
