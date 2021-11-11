Log in
    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phillips 66 to Present at BofA Securities Global Energy Conference

11/11/2021 | 04:32pm EST
Members of the Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Executive Leadership Team will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s strategic initiatives to further strengthen its diversified portfolio, its focus on lower-carbon initiatives and its commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, https://www.phillips66.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations page approximately two hours after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,100 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 107 B - -
Net income 2021 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,0x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 33 971 M 33 971 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 77,53 $
Average target price 92,29 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Lashier President & Chief Operating Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Zhanna Golodryga Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 6610.85%33 971
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION55.73%271 753
CHEVRON CORPORATION35.17%220 045
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD28.44%218 135
BP PLC36.50%93 163
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.09%73 468