    PSX   US7185461040

PHILLIPS 66

(PSX)
12/22/2022 04:00 pm EST
100.53 USD   -2.73%
Phillips 66 to Speak at Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference

12/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and other Executive Leadership Team members will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET.

Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue delivering shareholder value and advancing strategic initiatives, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors. A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS 66
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 175 B - -
Net income 2022 11 531 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,21x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 48 847 M 48 847 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 103,35 $
Average target price 120,63 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark E. Lashier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Greg C. Garland Executive Chairman
Glenn Fletcher Tilton Lead Independent Director
John E. Lowe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 6642.63%48 847
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION74.36%445 023
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.14%198 019
BP PLC45.23%103 956
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.93%71 440
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION79.01%53 685