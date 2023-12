Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday forecast lower spending in 2024, days after Elliott Investment Management sought a revamp of its board to boost lagging performance.

The company forecast its 2024 capital expenditure at $2.2 billion, compared with its estimated 2023 spending of $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)