  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Phillips 66 Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSXP   US7185492078

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 Partners Files 2021 Form 10-K

02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) (“the Partnership”) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing can be viewed through the “Investors” area of the Partnership’s website at www.phillips66partners.com by selecting the “SEC Filings” link under the “Financial Information” tab, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Unitholders may request a hard copy of the report, which includes the Partnership’s audited financial statements, free of charge. Requests should be submitted in writing to Phillips 66 – 411 S. Keeler Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.


All news about PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
04:25pPhillips 66 Partners Files 2021 Form 10-K
BU
04:24pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
01/28PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
01/28Phillips 66 Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
01/28Energy Stocks Retreat Pre-Bell Friday
MT
01/28Phillips 66 Partners Q4 Net Income, Revenue Rise
MT
01/28Phillips 66 Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
01/28Earnings Flash (PSXP) PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP Reports Q4 Revenue $503M
MT
01/28PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
01/19PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 681 M - -
Net income 2021 688 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 8,13%
Capitalization 9 825 M 9 825 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,12x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 43,03 $
Average target price 41,43 $
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Timothy D. Roberts Chief Operating Officer, Vice President & Director
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
David Bairrington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP19.30%9 825
ENBRIDGE INC.6.76%84 198
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.20%51 847
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.21%51 466
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.67%38 003
WILLIAMS COMPANIES15.25%36 074