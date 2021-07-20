Log in
    PSXP   US7185492078

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
Phillips 66 Partners LP : Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution

07/20/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) announces that the board of directors of its general partner declared a second-quarter 2021 cash distribution of $0.875 per common unit, or $3.50 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution is payable Aug. 13, 2021, to unitholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

TAX CONSIDERATIONS

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not Phillips 66 Partners LP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 598 M - -
Net income 2021 591 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 9,70%
Capitalization 8 243 M 8 243 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,82x
EV / Sales 2022 7,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,10 $
Average target price 38,32 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Timothy D. Roberts Chief Operating Officer, Vice President & Director
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
David Bairrington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP44.23%9 200
ENBRIDGE INC.21.20%81 542
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.00%52 947
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.09%50 177
KINDER MORGAN, INC.25.68%41 419
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.23.29%32 531