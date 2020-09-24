Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Phillips 66 Partners LP    PSXP

PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP

(PSXP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phillips 66 Partners LP : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) executive management will host a conference call webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 30, to discuss the partnership's third-quarter 2020 financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on strategic initiatives.

To access the webcast, go to the Phillips 66 Partners Events and Presentations site, www.phillips66partners.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Events and Presentations site approximately two hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 Partners is a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Phillips 66 to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. For more information, visit www.phillips66partners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005759/en/

Jeff Dietert, 832-765-2297 (investors)
jeff.dietert@p66.com
or
Brent Shaw, 832-765-2297 (investors)
brent.d.shaw@p66.com
or
Joe Gannon, 855-841-2368 (media)
joe.gannon@p66.com

Source: Phillips 66 Partners

Disclaimer

Phillips 66 Partners LP published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
01:25pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
PU
01:16pPHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
BU
08/31PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : Announces Open Season for Gray Oak Pipeline
BU
07/31PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
07/31PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
07/31PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/22PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
07/21PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
06/10PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS : to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
05/01PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 606 M - -
Net income 2020 836 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
Yield 2020 15,8%
Capitalization 5 062 M 5 062 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,85x
EV / Sales 2021 5,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Phillips 66 Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,00 $
Last Close Price 22,17 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg C. Garland Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rosy Zuklic Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin J. Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Joseph W. O'Toole Independent Director
Robert A. Herman Director & Executive Vice President-Refining
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP-64.03%5 062
ENBRIDGE INC.-23.51%59 861
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-15.23%41 247
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-43.18%33 510
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-42.23%27 683
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-16.06%24 162
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group