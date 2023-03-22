Advanced search
    PECO   US71844V2016

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

(PECO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-22 pm EDT
30.04 USD   -3.81%
04:48pPhillips Edison & Company, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pPhillips Edison & Company, Inc. Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
03/21Goldman Sachs Reinstates Phillips Edison at Buy With $38 Price Target
MT
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

03/22/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
CINCINNATI, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will announce its first quarter earnings results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market close. PECO’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phillipsedison.com. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host an earnings conference call to discuss results, which will be webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 210-4659
International Dial-In Number: (646) 960-0383
Conference ID: 2035308
Webcast: First Quarter 2023 Webcast Link

Webcasts are archived on PECO’s Investor Relations website.

Connect with PECO:

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2022, PECO managed 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:
Kimberly Green, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399
kgreen@phillipsedison.com

Stephanie Hout, Director of Investor Relations
(513) 746-2594
shout@phillipsedison.com


