    PECO   US71844V2016

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

(PECO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-30 pm EDT
28.74 USD   +0.74%
Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference
GL
Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Phillips Edison & Co to $30 From $35, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Phillips Edison & Company Highlights Top Trends of 2023 for Grocery-Anchored Neighborhood Shopping Centers
BU
Phillips Edison & Company to Present at Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
CINCINNATI, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will present at Nareit REITweek on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Presentation at Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eastern Time
Speakers: Jeff Edison, Chief Executive Officer
Webcast:  Phillips Edison Presentation 

Company information to be presented at this conference and a webcast replay will be posted to the Company’s website at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 54,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,2x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 3 345 M 3 345 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,17x
EV / Sales 2024 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,53 $
Average target price 35,60 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Edison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Devin Ignatius Murphy President
John P. Caulfield Vice President-Treasury & Investor Relations
Kevin McCann Chief Information Officer
Robert F. Myers Senior Manager-Leasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.-10.40%3 345
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-12.87%33 471
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-14.34%15 561
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.68%11 201
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-10.50%9 539
NNN REIT, INC-8.04%7 662
