Phillips Edison mpany : Introductory Note - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 15, 2023





Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Maryland

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

11501 Northlake Drive Cincinnati, Ohio 45249

(513)554-1110 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)









Introductory Note

Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this report to the "Company" refer to Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P., its "Operating Partnership."

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 15, 2023, the Operating Partnership entered into an interest rate swap pursuant to an International Swaps and Derivatives Association Master Agreement. The swap has a notional amount of $200.0 million and swaps the daily Secured Overnight Financing Rate for a fixed rate of approximately 3.36% effective September 15, 2023 and maturing September 1, 2026. This instrument, which is designated as a cash flow hedge instrument, was entered into to mitigate the interest rate risk inherent in the Operating Partnership's variable rate term loans and not for trading purposes.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "focus," "priority," "should," "could," "potential," "possible," "look forward," "optimistic," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the expected impact of the swap. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023, as updated from time to time in the Company's periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company's performance in future periods.

Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

















PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC. Dated: March 20, 2023

