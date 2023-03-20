Advanced search
    PECO   US71844V2016

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

(PECO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
30.94 USD   +1.38%
04:41pPhillips Edison Mpany : Introductory Note - Form 8-K
PU
04:30pPhillips Edison & Company, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08Transcript : Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference, Mar-08-2023 10:35 AM
CI
Phillips Edison mpany : Introductory Note - Form 8-K

03/20/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
cik0001476204-20230315

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 15, 2023

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)


Maryland 000-54691 27-1106076
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
11501 Northlake Drive
Cincinnati, Ohio
45249
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(513)554-1110
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
$0.01 par value per share 		PECO The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Introductory Note
Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this report to the "Company" refer to Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P., its "Operating Partnership."
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On March 15, 2023, the Operating Partnership entered into an interest rate swap pursuant to an International Swaps and Derivatives Association Master Agreement. The swap has a notional amount of $200.0 million and swaps the daily Secured Overnight Financing Rate for a fixed rate of approximately 3.36% effective September 15, 2023 and maturing September 1, 2026. This instrument, which is designated as a cash flow hedge instrument, was entered into to mitigate the interest rate risk inherent in the Operating Partnership's variable rate term loans and not for trading purposes.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "focus," "priority," "should," "could," "potential," "possible," "look forward," "optimistic," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the expected impact of the swap. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023, as updated from time to time in the Company's periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company's performance in future periods.
Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Dated: March 20, 2023 By: /s/ Jennifer L. Robison
Jennifer L. Robison
Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President
(Principal Accounting Officer)



Attachments

Disclaimer

Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 20:40:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 589 M - -
Net income 2023 53,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 089 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 69,9x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 3 575 M 3 575 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,61x
EV / Sales 2024 9,20x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 30,52 $
Average target price 36,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Edison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Devin Ignatius Murphy President
John P. Caulfield Vice President-Treasury & Investor Relations
Kevin McCann Chief Information Officer
Robert F. Myers Senior Manager-Leasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.-4.15%3 575
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.21%34 102
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.03%16 301
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-16.57%10 931
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.36%9 678
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.15%7 627