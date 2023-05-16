Advanced search
    PECO   US71844V2016

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

(PECO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:51:00 2023-05-16 am EDT
29.30 USD   -1.51%
11:33aPhillips Edison Mpany : Q1 2023 Infographic
PU
05/10Phillips Edison & Company Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/10Transcript : Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Phillips Edison mpany : Q1 2023 Infographic

05/16/2023 | 11:33am EDT
PECO First Quarter 2023 Highlights

®

97.5%

7.7%

4.9%

3.4%

$16.6M

PORTFOLIO LEASED

CORE FFO GROWTH

SAME-CENTER NOI

DIVIDEND YIELD

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

OCCUPANCY

GROWTH

TO STOCKHOLDERS

Our Differentiated Strategy

Our differentiated strategy of owning and operating small-format,

neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market continues

to result in strong financial and operating performance.

Portfolio Highlights

275

#1 or #2 grocery anchor by sales (87% of ABR)

97% of ABR from omni-channel grocery- anchored centers

Format drives results: small-format centers with strategic neighborhood locations

71% of rents from necessity- based goods and services

Last mile solution for necessity-based and essential retailers

Targeted trade areas where leading grocers and small shop neighbors are successful

NEIGHBORHOOD

CENTERS

31.5M

SQUARE FEET

31

STATES

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

with significant liquidity position and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre at 5.3x

Record

Record

95%

27.4%

97.5%

Kroger is

Publix is

Important Measures of Quality: renewal

retention

spread

leased

Neighbor

Neighbor

16.1%

new rent

portfolio

PECO's #1

PECO's #2

portfolio

spread

occupancy

rate

Strength and Resiliency of our Grocers

+8.3%

U.S. grocery sales growth in 2022

$665

Average annual grocer sales per square foot as of March 31, 2023

2.2%

Grocer health ratio as of March 31, 2023

Our Commitment to ESG

Being a responsible corporate citizen has always been integral to PECO's strategy.

PECO's approach focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility

and corporate governance (ESG).

249 properties

Named a

retrofitted to

186 electric vehicle

'Top Place to

LED parking

17 solar roofs

Work' 6 years

charging stations

lot lighting

installed

in a row

installed

Learn more about PECO at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. Certain matters included in this presentation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual future performance and results may differ materially from those included in forward looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form IO-K and quarterly report on Form IO-Q filed with the SEC which include risk factors and other information that could cause actual results to differ from what is included in forward looking statements. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company considers meaningful measures of financial performance. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to GAAP, as well as definitions of terms in this presentation, are included in documents we have filed with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 15:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 604 M - -
Net income 2023 55,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 68,1x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 3 488 M 3 488 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,26x
EV / Sales 2024 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,75 $
Average target price 36,67 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Edison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Devin Ignatius Murphy President
John P. Caulfield Vice President-Treasury & Investor Relations
Kevin McCann Chief Information Officer
Robert F. Myers Senior Manager-Leasing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.-6.56%3 488
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-8.98%34 966
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.31%16 453
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-13.74%11 586
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.39%10 081
NNN REIT, INC-3.52%8 039
