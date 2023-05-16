Phillips Edison mpany : Q1 2023 Infographic

Our differentiated strategy of owning and operating small-format,
neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market continues
to result in strong financial and operating performance.
Portfolio Highlights
275
#1 or #2 grocery anchor by sales (87% of ABR)
97% of ABR from omni-channel grocery- anchored centers
Format drives results: small-format centers with strategic neighborhood locations
71% of rents from necessity- based goods and services
Last mile solution for necessity-based and essential retailers
Targeted trade areas where leading grocers and small shop neighbors are successful
NEIGHBORHOOD
CENTERS
31.5M
SQUARE FEET
31
STATES
Investment Grade Balance Sheet
with significant liquidity position and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre at 5.3x
Record
Record
95%
27.4%
97.5%
Kroger is
Publix is
Important Measures of Quality: renewal
retention
spread
leased
Neighbor
Neighbor
16.1%
new rent
portfolio
PECO's #1
PECO's #2
portfolio
spread
occupancy
rate
Strength and Resiliency of our Grocers
+8.3%
U.S. grocery sales growth in 2022
$665
Average annual grocer sales per square foot as of March 31, 2023
2.2%
Grocer health ratio as of March 31, 2023
Our Commitment to ESG
Being a responsible corporate citizen has always been integral to PECO's strategy.
PECO's approach focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility
and corporate governance (ESG).
249 properties
Named a
retrofitted to
186 electric vehicle
'Top Place to
LED parking
17 solar roofs
Work' 6 years
charging stations
lot lighting
installed
in a row
installed
Learn more about PECO at https://investors.phillipsedison.com.
