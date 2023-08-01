PECO Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

97.8%

8.2%

5.3%

3.3%

$14.5M

PORTFOLIO LEASED

CORE FFO GROWTH

SAME-CENTER NOI

DIVIDEND YIELD

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE

OCCUPANCY

GROWTH

TO STOCKHOLDERS

Our Differentiated Strategy

Our differentiated strategy of owning and operating small-format,

neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market continues

to result in strong financial and operating performance.

Portfolio Highlights

274

#1 or #2 Grocery Anchor by sales (87% of ABR)

97% of ABR from omni-channel grocery- anchored centers

Format Drives Results: Small-Format Centers with Strategic Neighborhood Locations

71% of rents from necessity- based goods and services

Last mile solution for necessity-based and essential retailers

Targeted trade areas where leading grocers and small shop neighbors are successful

NEIGHBORHOOD

CENTERS

31.4M

SQUARE FEET

31

STATES

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

with significant liquidity position and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre at 5.2x

Important and Sustainable Measures of Quality:

Record

Record

94%

25.1%

97.8%

Kroger is

Publix is

17.7%

Portfolio

New Rent

Portfolio

PECO's #1

PECO's #2

Renewal

Retention

Spread

Leased

Neighbor

Neighbor

Spread

Rate

Occupancy

Strength and Resiliency of our Grocers

+8.3%

U.S. grocery sales growth in 2022

$668

Average annual grocer sales per square foot as of June 30, 2023

2.3%

Grocer health ratio as of June 30, 2023

Corporate Responsibility

Being a responsible corporate citizen has always been integral to PECO's strategy.

PECO's approach focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility

and corporate governance.

249 properties

Named a

retrofitted to

186 electric vehicle

'Top Place to

LED parking

17 solar roofs

Work' 7 years

charging stations

lot lighting

installed

in a row

installed

Learn more about PECO at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. Certain matters included in this presentation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual future performance and results may differ materially from those included in forward looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form IO-K and quarterly report on Form IO-Q filed with the SEC which include risk factors and other information that could cause actual results to differ from what is included in forward looking statements. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company considers meaningful measures of financial performance. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to GAAP, as well as definitions of terms in this presentation, are included in documents we have filed with the SEC.

