Our differentiated strategy of owning and operating small-format,
neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer in a market continues
to result in strong financial and operating performance.
Portfolio Highlights
274
#1 or #2 Grocery Anchor by sales (87% of ABR)
97% of ABR from omni-channel grocery- anchored centers
Format Drives Results: Small-Format Centers with Strategic Neighborhood Locations
71% of rents from necessity- based goods and services
Last mile solution for necessity-based and essential retailers
Targeted trade areas where leading grocers and small shop neighbors are successful
NEIGHBORHOOD
CENTERS
31.4M
SQUARE FEET
31
STATES
Investment Grade Balance Sheet
with significant liquidity position and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre at 5.2x
Important and Sustainable Measures of Quality:
Record
Record
94%
25.1%
97.8%
Kroger is
Publix is
17.7%
Portfolio
New Rent
Portfolio
PECO's #1
PECO's #2
Renewal
Retention
Spread
Leased
Neighbor
Neighbor
Spread
Rate
Occupancy
Strength and Resiliency of our Grocers
+8.3%
U.S. grocery sales growth in 2022
$668
Average annual grocer sales per square foot as of June 30, 2023
2.3%
Grocer health ratio as of June 30, 2023
Corporate Responsibility
Being a responsible corporate citizen has always been integral to PECO's strategy.
PECO's approach focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility
and corporate governance.
249 properties
Named a
retrofitted to
186 electric vehicle
'Top Place to
LED parking
17 solar roofs
Work' 7 years
charging stations
lot lighting
installed
in a row
installed
Learn more about PECO at https://investors.phillipsedison.com. Certain matters included in this presentation may be forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual future performance and results may differ materially from those included in forward looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form IO-K and quarterly report on Form IO-Q filed with the SEC which include risk factors and other information that could cause actual results to differ from what is included in forward looking statements. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company considers meaningful measures of financial performance. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to GAAP, as well as definitions of terms in this presentation, are included in documents we have filed with the SEC.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:36:17 UTC.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Company's principal business is the ownership and operation of community and neighborhood shopping centers. Additionally, it operates a third-party investment management business providing property management and advisory services. The Company's portfolio primarily consists of neighborhood centers anchored by the #1 or #2 grocer tenants by sales within their respective formats by trade area. Its centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing goods and services throughout the United States. The Company manages approximately 291 shopping centers, including 271 wholly owned centers comprising 31.1 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Phillips Edison Grocery Center OP GP I LLC.