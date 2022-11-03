Phillips Edison mpany : Q3 2022 Earnings Release

Phillips Edison & Company Reports

Third Quarter 2022 Results and

Raises Full Year Guidance

CINCINNATI - November 3, 2022 - Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchoredomni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, reported net income attributable to stockholders of $11.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Nareit FFO totaled $72.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share

Core FFO totaled $76.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

Same-center NOI increased 4.3% versus the third quarter ended September 30, 2021

NOI increased 4.3% versus the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 Leased portfolio occupancy as of September 30, 2022 increased to a record-high 97.1%

record-high 97.1% Comparable new and renewal rent spreads were 21.3% and 15.5%, respectively

Acquired one grocery-anchored shopping center and two outparcels for $59.5 million

grocery-anchored shopping center and two outparcels for $59.5 million Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA re was 5.4x compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021

was 5.4x compared to 5.6x at December 31, 2021 Increased monthly distributions by 3.7% to $0.0933 per share

Management Commentary

"PECO's grocery-anchored and necessity-based Neighbor mix, our right-sized format and well-positioned locations in growing markets, resulted in continued strong leasing demand," stated Jeff Edison, chairman and chief executive officer of PECO. "Our team delivered another strong quarter with same-center NOI growth of

4.3% and record occupancy of 97.1%. Our performance allows us to raise the midpoint of our 2022 guidance for the third quarter in a row. As reflected in our results, 2022 has been a year of reaching record highs in occupancy and releasing spreads. Our grocery-anchored neighborhood centers continue to benefit from structural and macroeconomic trends that create tailwinds for us as we head into 2023 and beyond, providing us with confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong results."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net Income

Third quarter 2022 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $11.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $34.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021.

Nareit FFO

Third quarter 2022 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership ("OP") unit holders as defined by Nareit ("Nareit FFO") increased 26.4% to $72.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, from $56.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Nareit FFO increased 29.9% to $210.2 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, from $161.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, during the same period in 2021.

The $15.1 million increase for the third quarter of 2022 and the $48.4 million increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were driven by an increase in rental income as a result of the Company's portfolio expansion, lower interest expense, and a reduction in non-cash expense as a result of the final settlement of the earn-out liability with the issuance of 1.6 million OP units in January 2022.