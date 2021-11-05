Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

cik0001476204-20211104





This amendment is being filed to correct certain information in Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K originally filed on November 4, 2021. There are no other changes to the Form 8-K or exhibits.









Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.





On November 4, 2021, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of that press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Supplemental Disclosure is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference. The Company will host a stockholder update conference call and presentation on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 691-1115 (domestic) or (929) 517-0921 (international). A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6mhmb2u, and a replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast at the webcast link above.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and shall not be deemed to be "filed" with the SEC for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

