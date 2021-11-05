Log in
    PECO   US71844V2016

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

(PECO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

11/05/2021 | 06:14am EDT
cik0001476204-20211104


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2021

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)


Maryland 000-54691 27-1106076
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
11501 Northlake Drive
Cincinnati, Ohio
45249
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(513)554-1110
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
$0.01 par value 		PECO The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Explanatory Note

This amendment is being filed to correct certain information in Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K originally filed on November 4, 2021. There are no other changes to the Form 8-K or exhibits.


Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 4, 2021, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of that press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Supplemental Disclosure is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference. The Company will host a stockholder update conference call and presentation on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 691-1115 (domestic) or (929) 517-0921 (international). A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6mhmb2u, and a replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast at the webcast link above.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and shall not be deemed to be "filed" with the SEC for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit Reference
99.1 Form 8-K, filed November 4, 2021. Exhibit 99.1
99.2 Form 8-K, filed November 4, 2021. Exhibit 99.2
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as inline XBRL)



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Dated: November 5, 2021 By: /s/ Jennifer L. Robison
Jennifer L. Robison
Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President
(Principal Accounting Officer)



Disclaimer

Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 521 M - -
Net income 2021 14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 230x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 3 664 M 3 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 32,24 $
Average target price 33,71 $
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Edison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Devin Ignatius Murphy President
John P. Caulfield Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kevin McCann Chief Information Officer
Robert F. Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.0.00%3 664
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC94.31%54 455
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.62%18 466
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION59.96%14 348
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION62.34%12 531
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.46%10 304