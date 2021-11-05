Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K/A

cik0001476204-20211104
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
Amendment No. 1
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2021
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
Maryland
|
000-54691
|
27-1106076
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
|
|
11501 Northlake Drive
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
45249
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
(Zip Code)
|
|
(513)554-1110
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock
$0.01 par value
|
PECO
|
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Explanatory Note
This amendment is being filed to correct certain information in Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K originally filed on November 4, 2021. There are no other changes to the Form 8-K or exhibits.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On November 4, 2021, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the "Company") issued a press release announcing its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A copy of that press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the Company's Third Quarter 2021 Supplemental Disclosure is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference. The Company will host a stockholder update conference call and presentation on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 691-1115 (domestic) or (929) 517-0921 (international). A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b6mhmb2u, and a replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast at the webcast link above.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, are being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and shall not be deemed to be "filed" with the SEC for any purpose, including for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.
|
|
|
|
Dated: November 5, 2021
|
By:
|
/s/ Jennifer L. Robison
|
|
|
Jennifer L. Robison
|
|
|
Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President
(Principal Accounting Officer)
Disclaimer
Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 10:12:10 UTC.