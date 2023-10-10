PHILADELPHIA - October 10, 2023 -Philly Shipyard ASA ("PHLY" or the "Company") has noted the recent press speculations regarding a potential transaction involving the Company and a Korean shipyard owner, Hanwha Ocean. As a matter of Company policy, we do not comment on rumours or speculation. The Company is continuously looking at strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value and will inform the market in due course if and when appropriate in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

