Philly Shipyard : Annual General Meeting Information and Annual Report

Annual General Meeting Information and Annual Report
The shareholders in Philly Shipyard ASA are invited to attend the annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 12:00h (CEST) at Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS, Tjuvholmen Allé 16, 0252 Oslo, Norway.
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Philly Shipyard ASA shareholders are urged to vote by the use of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not physically attend.
Please find attached below the following AGM documents:
AGM notice
Notice of attendance and proxy
Policy for remuneration
Proposal from the nomination committee
BOD reasoning and proposed resolutions
2020 Annual Report
Philly Shipyard shareholders may register here for the Annual General Meeting.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Philly Shipyard ASA published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:07:04 UTC.