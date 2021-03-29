Philly Shipyard : Annual General Meeting Information and Annual Report

March 29, 2021

The shareholders in Philly Shipyard ASA are invited to attend the annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday April 21, 2021 at 12:00h (CEST) at Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS, Tjuvholmen Allé 16, 0252 Oslo, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Philly Shipyard ASA shareholders are urged to vote by the use of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not physically attend.

Please find attached below the following AGM documents:

AGM notice

Notice of attendance and proxy

Policy for remuneration

Proposal from the nomination committee

BOD reasoning and proposed resolutions

2020 Annual Report

Philly Shipyard shareholders may register here for the Annual General Meeting.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.