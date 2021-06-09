Philly Shipyard Job Fair - June 19, 2021
Philly Shipyard is looking to fill over 100 jobs - welders, machine operators, fitters, production supervisors, and maintenance techs.
Join PSI, June 19, from 9am-noon, for an on-site job fair! Pre-registration is required and can be completed here.
About Philly Shipyard:
Located in the Navy Yard business center, Philly Shipyard, Inc. is a company of high-performers and a best-in-class workforce. We are continuously looking to strengthen our team with talented and passionate individuals in the production field. Working at Philly Shipyard, Inc. provides you with a unique opportunity to play an important role in building up to five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels for the U.S. DOT Maritime Administration (MARAD), and to work with a variety of skilled people and trades. Philly Shipyard, Inc. strives to be a preferred employer with a world class culture and offers benefits that help you make the most of your career and your life, including:
- Company paid life insurance and pension
- 401k retirement benefits
- Paid vacation and holidays
- Medical, dental and vision
