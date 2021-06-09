Log in
    PHLY   NO0010395577

PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA

(PHLY)
Philly Shipyard : Job Fair - June 19, 2021

06/09/2021
Philly Shipyard Job Fair - June 19, 2021
  • June 9, 2021

Philly Shipyard is looking to fill over 100 jobs - welders, machine operators, fitters, production supervisors, and maintenance techs.

Join PSI, June 19, from 9am-noon, for an on-site job fair! Pre-registration is required and can be completed here.

About Philly Shipyard:

Located in the Navy Yard business center, Philly Shipyard, Inc. is a company of high-performers and a best-in-class workforce. We are continuously looking to strengthen our team with talented and passionate individuals in the production field. Working at Philly Shipyard, Inc. provides you with a unique opportunity to play an important role in building up to five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels for the U.S. DOT Maritime Administration (MARAD), and to work with a variety of skilled people and trades. Philly Shipyard, Inc. strives to be a preferred employer with a world class culture and offers benefits that help you make the most of your career and your life, including:

- Company paid life insurance and pension

- 401k retirement benefits

- Paid vacation and holidays

- Medical, dental and vision

Disclaimer

Philly Shipyard ASA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 17:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
