Philly Shipyard : Job Fair - June 19, 2021

June 9, 2021

Philly Shipyard is looking to fill over 100 jobs - welders, machine operators, fitters, production supervisors, and maintenance techs.

About Philly Shipyard:

Located in the Navy Yard business center, Philly Shipyard, Inc. is a company of high-performers and a best-in-class workforce. We are continuously looking to strengthen our team with talented and passionate individuals in the production field. Working at Philly Shipyard, Inc. provides you with a unique opportunity to play an important role in building up to five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels for the U.S. DOT Maritime Administration (MARAD), and to work with a variety of skilled people and trades. Philly Shipyard, Inc. strives to be a preferred employer with a world class culture and offers benefits that help you make the most of your career and your life, including:

- Company paid life insurance and pension

- 401k retirement benefits

- Paid vacation and holidays

- Medical, dental and vision