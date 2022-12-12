Advanced search
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-12 am EST
13.74 EUR   -2.55%
01:16pPhilogen S P A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)
PU
12/01Philogen Provides Corporate Update
GL
11/04Philogen S P A : Announces Upcoming Calendar of Corporate Events – Third Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update
PU
Philogen S p A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)

12/12/2022 | 01:16pm EST
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI

DELL'EMITTENTE

(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)

MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S

SECURITIES

(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)

SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1

DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION

1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER

Denominazione/

PHILOGEN S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

00893990523

Forma

SPA

Data

22/01/1996

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione/Dat

Status

e of

Incorporation

Via-

Piazza La Lizza, 7

Cap/Post Code

53100

frazione/Road-

street and

district

Comune Sede

Siena

Provincia Sede

SI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of registered

of registered

offices

offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE

DECLARATION

Descrizione

PHILOGEN S.p.A.

Codice ISIN

IT0005373789

Titolo/Security

Titolo/Security ISIN Code

Description

Periodo di Riferimento

11/2022

Data Invio

12/12/2022

(mm/aaaa)/Reference

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending

Period (mm/yyyy)

Date(dd/mm/yyyy)

ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES

SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2

OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)

1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS

Denominazione/

PHILOGEN S.p.A.

Sigla

Name

Sociale/Abbrevia

ted Form

Codice

00893990523

Forma

SPA

Data

22/01/1996

Fiscale/Tax Code

Giuridica/Legal

Costituzione

Status

(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da

te of

Incorporation

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Via-

Piazza La Lizza, 7

Cap/Post Code

53100

frazione/Road-

street and

district

Comune Sede

Siena

Provincia Sede

SI

Legale/Municipal

Legale/Province

ity of Registered

of Registered

Offices

Offices

Stato/Country

ITALIA

Tipo

Nessun Incarico

Incarico/Tipe of

Engagement (2)

2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)

Descrizio

PHILOGEN S.p.A.

Codice

IT0005373789

ne

ISIN

Titolo/Sec

Titolo/Sec

urity

urity ISIN

Descripti

Code

on

Tipo

AZIONE

Quotato

SI

Tipo

Scadenza

Prezzo Di

0.00

Titolo/

su

Facoltà/O

/Expire

Esercizio/

Type of

Mercati

ption

Date (7)

Strike

Security

Italiani/Li

Type (6)

Price (8)

(4)

sted on

Italian

Markets

(5)

3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS

3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN

Data

Tipo

Nome

Operazio

A/V / P/S

Quantità/

Valuta/Cu

Prezzo

Numero

Note/Note

Operazio

Mercato/

Mercato/

ne di

(12)

Quantity

rrency

Medio

Operazio

s

ne/Transa

Market

Market

Copertura

(13)

Ponderat

ni/Numbe

ction

Type (9)

Name (10)

/Hedging

o/Averag

r of

Date

Transacti

e

Transacti

on (11)

Weighted

ons

Price (14)

01/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

116

14,0709

9

07/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

65

14,2865

6

08/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

200

13,8800

1

09/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

148

13,8285

6

10/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

200

13,6000

1

11/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

88

13,8327

5

14/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

71

13,7854

7

15/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

200

13,7329

7

16/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

300

13,5679

11

17/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

173

13,7623

5

18/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

2

13,7400

2

22/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

294

13,6021

15

23/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

35

13,7577

8

24/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

310

13,6450

23

25/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

68

13,5621

8

28/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

400

13,7298

11

29/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

8

13,9800

1

30/11/2022

MI

EXM

NO

A

192

14,0148

8

3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)

Tipo Mercato/Market

A/V / P/S (12)

Quantità/Quantity

Numero

Type(9)

Operazioni/Number of

Transactions

MI

A

2870

134

  1. Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
    Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
  2. TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
  • SP = Specialist
  • AL = Altro / Other
  • NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement

3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /

Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security

  1. TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
    - Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
    - Warrant - Option
    - Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
    - Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
  2. QUOTATO / LISTED

- Si/No / Yes/No

6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts

TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)

  • se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
  • se opzione / for options: call, put
  1. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  2. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
  3. TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
  • MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
  • ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
  • SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
  • FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
  • BL = Blocchi / Blocks
  1. Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
  2. OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
  3. ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
  • A = Acquisto / Purchase
  • V = Vendita / Sale
  1. La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
  2. Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
  3. Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /

Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 18:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
