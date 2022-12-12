Philogen S p A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)
SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI
DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S
SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
Denominazione/
PHILOGEN S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
00893990523
Forma
SPA
Data
22/01/1996
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione/Dat
Status
e of
Incorporation
Via-
Piazza La Lizza, 7
Cap/Post Code
53100
frazione/Road-
street and
district
Comune Sede
Siena
Provincia Sede
SI
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of registered
of registered
offices
offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE
DECLARATION
Descrizione
PHILOGEN S.p.A.
Codice ISIN
IT0005373789
Titolo/Security
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
Description
Periodo di Riferimento
11/2022
Data Invio
12/12/2022
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
Period (mm/yyyy)
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
Denominazione/
PHILOGEN S.p.A.
Sigla
Name
Sociale/Abbrevia
ted Form
Codice
00893990523
Forma
SPA
Data
22/01/1996
Fiscale/Tax Code
Giuridica/Legal
Costituzione
Status
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da
te of
Incorporation
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Via-
Piazza La Lizza, 7
Cap/Post Code
53100
frazione/Road-
street and
district
Comune Sede
Siena
Provincia Sede
SI
Legale/Municipal
Legale/Province
ity of Registered
of Registered
Offices
Offices
Stato/Country
ITALIA
Tipo
Nessun Incarico
Incarico/Tipe of
Engagement (2)
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)
Descrizio
PHILOGEN S.p.A.
Codice
IT0005373789
ne
ISIN
Titolo/Sec
Titolo/Sec
urity
urity ISIN
Descripti
Code
on
Tipo
AZIONE
Quotato
SI
Tipo
Scadenza
Prezzo Di
0.00
Titolo/
su
Facoltà/O
/Expire
Esercizio/
Type of
Mercati
ption
Date (7)
Strike
Security
Italiani/Li
Type (6)
Price (8)
(4)
sted on
Italian
Markets
(5)
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
Data
Tipo
Nome
Operazio
A/V / P/S
Quantità/
Valuta/Cu
Prezzo
Numero
Note/Note
Operazio
Mercato/
Mercato/
ne di
(12)
Quantity
rrency
Medio
Operazio
s
ne/Transa
Market
Market
Copertura
(13)
Ponderat
ni/Numbe
ction
Type (9)
Name (10)
/Hedging
o/Averag
r of
Date
Transacti
e
Transacti
on (11)
Weighted
ons
Price (14)
01/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
116
14,0709
9
07/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
65
14,2865
6
08/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
200
13,8800
1
09/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
148
13,8285
6
10/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
200
13,6000
1
11/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
88
13,8327
5
14/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
71
13,7854
7
15/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
200
13,7329
7
16/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
300
13,5679
11
17/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
173
13,7623
5
18/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
2
13,7400
2
22/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
294
13,6021
15
23/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
35
13,7577
8
24/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
310
13,6450
23
25/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
68
13,5621
8
28/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
400
13,7298
11
29/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
8
13,9800
1
30/11/2022
MI
EXM
NO
A
192
14,0148
8
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
Tipo Mercato/Market
A/V / P/S (12)
Quantità/Quantity
Numero
Type(9)
Operazioni/Number of
Transactions
MI
A
2870
134
Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
SP = Specialist
AL = Altro / Other
NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement
3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /
Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security
TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
- Warrant - Option
- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
QUOTATO / LISTED
- Si/No / Yes/No
6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)
se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
se opzione / for options: call, put
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
BL = Blocchi / Blocks
Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
A = Acquisto / Purchase
V = Vendita / Sale
La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /
Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.
