|
Philogen S p A : The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of december 31st, 2021(courtesy english translation)
The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of december 31st, 2021(courtesy english translation)
Mar 28, 2022
Disclaimer
Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:20:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
4,75 M
5,21 M
5,21 M
|Net income 2021
|
-20,0 M
-21,9 M
-21,9 M
|Net cash 2021
|
51,6 M
56,7 M
56,7 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-27,6x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
395 M
433 M
433 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|72,2x
|EV / Sales 2022
|75,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|122
|Free-Float
|40,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|13,52 €
|Average target price
|21,15 €
|Spread / Average Target
|56,4%