    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  
Philogen S p A : The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of december 31st, 2021(courtesy english translation)

03/28/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of december 31st, 2021(courtesy english translation)

Mar 28, 2022

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
03/22Philochem and Bracco Imaging Announce a Collaboration on the Development of a Small Mol..
AQ
03/17PHILOGEN S P A : to attend the workshop “Il Sistema Ricerca-Industria in Italia&rdqu..
PU
03/17PHILOGEN S P A : to attend Seminar on “Drug Sciences” organized by the Univers..
PU
03/15PHILOGEN S P A : to attend World Federation of Neuro-oncology Societies (WFNOS 2022) Virtu..
PU
03/15PHILOGEN S P A : to Attend the AACR Annual Meeting on April 8-13, 2022
PU
03/15PHILOGEN S P A : to Participate at the 2022 UBS Global Healthcare Conference on May 23-25,..
PU
03/15PHILOGEN S P A : to give a lecture at the Institute Cancer Center, Amsterdam on April 5, 2..
PU
03/15PHILOGEN S P A : to attend 12th Annual World ADC 2022 on March 29-31
PU
03/03Certain Ordinary Shares of Philogen S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
01/07Philogen announces publication of PET clinical data with proprietary ultra-high affinit..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,75 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
Net income 2021 -20,0 M -21,9 M -21,9 M
Net cash 2021 51,6 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 395 M 433 M 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 72,2x
EV / Sales 2022 75,3x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,52 €
Average target price 21,15 €
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.-5.72%434
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.87%73 838
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.68%72 382
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.64%64 650
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.35%50 337
BIONTECH SE-37.51%38 909