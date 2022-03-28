Philogen S p A : The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as of december 31st, 2021(courtesy english translation)

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 4,75 M 5,21 M 5,21 M Net income 2021 -20,0 M -21,9 M -21,9 M Net cash 2021 51,6 M 56,7 M 56,7 M P/E ratio 2021 -27,6x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 395 M 433 M 433 M EV / Sales 2021 72,2x EV / Sales 2022 75,3x Nbr of Employees 122 Free-Float 40,9% Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 13,52 € Average target price 21,15 € Spread / Average Target 56,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director Roberto Marsella Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PHILOGEN S.P.A. -5.72% 434 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -18.87% 73 838 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 7.68% 72 382 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 15.64% 64 650 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. -7.35% 50 337 BIONTECH SE -37.51% 38 909