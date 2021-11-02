Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Philogen S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/02 12:35:05 pm
13.72 EUR   +1.03%
12:50pPhilogen S.p.A. announces its Q3 2021 Results on Thursday 11th November 2021
PU
10/20PHILOGEN S P A : 1H2021 Virtual Briefing
PU
10/15PHILOGEN S P A : announces Philochem Patent Upheld
PU
Philogen S.p.A. announces its Q3 2021 Results on Thursday 11th November 2021

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

e-mail: info@philogen.it- web site: www.philogen.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Q3 Results

Siena, Italy, 2 November, 2021 - Philogen S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody- and small molecule-based targeted therapeutics, will announce its Third Quarter 2021 Results for the three months ended 30th September 2021 following a Board of Director's meeting to be held on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Laura Baldi, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Christian Lizak, and Dr. Emanuele Puca will host a virtual briefing for sell-side analysts at 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT / 5 pm CEST on Friday 12th November 2021.

For more details or to attend the virtual briefing, please contact philogen@consilium-comms.com.

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian, fully integrated, biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and small organic ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical candidates in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is listed on the Italian stock exchange and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

For more information please contact:

Philogen

Dr. Christian Lizak (Business Development) / Dr. Emanuele Puca (Investor Relations)

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

christian.lizak@philogen.com / emanuele.puca@philogen.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi

Philogen@consilium-comms.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5,00 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
Net income 2020 -14,7 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 397 M 460 M 460 M
EV / Sales 2020 81,5x
EV / Sales 2021 72,7x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,58 €
Average target price 21,15 €
Spread / Average Target 55,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%460
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.67%82 378
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS32.30%66 451
BIONTECH SE236.51%66 254
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.15.96%59 921
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-21.55%48 098