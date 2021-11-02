Philogen S.p.A. announces its Q3 2021 Results on Thursday 11th November 2021

Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

Notice of Q3 Results

Siena, Italy, 2 November, 2021 - Philogen S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody- and small molecule-based targeted therapeutics, will announce its Third Quarter 2021 Results for the three months ended 30th September 2021 following a Board of Director's meeting to be held on Thursday 11th November 2021.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Laura Baldi, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Christian Lizak, and Dr. Emanuele Puca will host a virtual briefing for sell-side analysts at 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT / 5 pm CEST on Friday 12th November 2021.

For more details or to attend the virtual briefing, please contact philogen@consilium-comms.com.

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian, fully integrated, biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and small organic ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical candidates in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is listed on the Italian stock exchange and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

