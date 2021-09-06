Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen S p A : announces its maiden Half Year 2021 Results on Thursday 28th September 2021

09/06/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

e-mail: info@philogen.it- web site: www.philogen.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Half Year Results

Siena, Italy, 6th September 2021 - Philogen S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody- and small molecule-based targeted therapeutics, will announce its Interim Results for the six month ended 30th June 2021 following a Board of Director's meeting to be held on Thursday 28th September 2021.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Laura Baldi, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Christian Lizak, and Dr. Emanuele Puca will host a virtual briefing for sell-side analysts at 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on September 29, 2021.

For more details or to attend the virtual briefing, please contact philogen@consilium-comms.com.

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian, fully integrated, biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and small organic ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical candidates in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is listed on the Italian stock exchange and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

For more information please contact:

Philogen

Dr. Christian Lizak (Business Development) / Dr. Emanuele Puca (Investor Relations)

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

christian.lizak@philogen.com / emanuele.puca@philogen.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi

Philogen@consilium-comms.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
04:52pPHILOGEN S P A : announces its maiden Half Year 2021 Results on Thursday 28th Se..
PU
08/30Certain Ordinary Shares of Philogen S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
08/23PHILOGEN S P A : Philochem, InterX and Scripps Research announce a Research Coll..
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : annuncia i risultati del primo trimestre 2021
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : The Board of Directors approves the net financial position for ..
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva la posizione finanziari..
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva il progetto di bilancio..
PU
07/02PHILOGEN S P A : Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,00 M 5,93 M 5,93 M
Net income 2020 -14,7 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 448 M 531 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2020 91,7x
EV / Sales 2021 81,1x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,32 €
Average target price 22,15 €
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%532
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.52%90 224
BIONTECH SE310.08%80 740
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS40.67%70 653
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.25.27%53 092
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.20%51 380