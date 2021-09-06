Philogen S p A : announces its maiden Half Year 2021 Results on Thursday 28th September 2021

Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

e-mail: info@philogen.it- web site: www.philogen.com

Notice of Half Year Results

Siena, Italy, 6th September 2021 - Philogen S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody- and small molecule-based targeted therapeutics, will announce its Interim Results for the six month ended 30th June 2021 following a Board of Director's meeting to be held on Thursday 28th September 2021.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Laura Baldi, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Christian Lizak, and Dr. Emanuele Puca will host a virtual briefing for sell-side analysts at 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on September 29, 2021.

For more details or to attend the virtual briefing, please contact philogen@consilium-comms.com.

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian, fully integrated, biotech company engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and small organic ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical candidates in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem in Zürich, Switzerland. Philogen is listed on the Italian stock exchange and has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information please visit www.philogen.com and www.philochem.com.

