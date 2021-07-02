Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen S p A : Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto

07/02/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto

Mar 10, 2021

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 17:32:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : annuncia i risultati del primo trimestre 2021
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : The Board of Directors approves the net financial position for..
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva la posizione finanziar..
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : The Board of Directors approves the draft financial statements
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : Il Consiglio di Amministrazione approva il progetto di bilanci..
PU
01:33pPHILOGEN S P A  : Comunicazione dell'ammontare complessivo dei diritti di voto
PU
06/28PHILOGEN S P A  : to participate at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Globa..
PU
06/10PHILOGEN S P A  : to attend the 11th Post-Chicago Meeting on Melanoma / Skin Can..
PU
06/08PHILOGEN S P A  : to present at the 5th Annual EU Investor Tour on July 13-14, 2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,00 M 5,92 M 5,92 M
Net income 2020 -14,7 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 412 M 488 M 488 M
EV / Sales 2020 84,4x
EV / Sales 2021 79,9x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,08 €
Average target price 26,30 €
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%492
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.66%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.49.64%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.94%57 013
BIONTECH SE174.78%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-14.44%50 308