Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Philogen S.p.A.    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 04/12 11:35:49 am
15.2 EUR   --.--%
05:53pPHILOGEN S P A  : Press Release - PNAS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen S p A : Press Release - PNAS

04/12/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

e-mail: info@philogen.it- web site: www.philogen.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Philogen announces publication of best-in-classFAP-targeting small molecule ligand

(OncoFAP) in PNAS

Study shows impressive tumor uptake of OncoFAP with unprecedented selectivity against healthy

organs

OncoFAP-based molecules are currently being developed for the imaging and therapy of cancer

Siena, Italy, April 12th, 2021 - Philogen S.p.A., a listed clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to announce a publication describing the development and the in vivo characterization of OncoFAP, a best-in-classFAP-targeting small molecule for applications in cancer and inflammation. The paper entitled "An Ultra-High Affinity Small Organic Ligand of Fibroblast Activation Protein for Tumor Targeting Applications" was published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS. The work was performed by scientists at Philochem AG, the wholly owned Swiss subsidiary company of Philogen.

Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) has recently emerged as a tumor-associated antigen with abundant and selective expression in the majority of human solid malignancies.

OncoFAP is, to the best of our knowledge, the small organic ligand with the highest affinity to the FAP antigen reported to date with a dissociation constant of 680 pM. Upon intravenous administration, both fluorescently- and radiolabeled OncoFAP derivatives exhibited a rapid and selective accumulation in FAP-positive tumors, while sparing normal tissues. OncoFAP was further used as modular component for the generation of therapeutic products enabling the targeted delivery of a potent beta-emitter(lutetium-177), of fluorescein-specific CAR T-cells, and of highly cytotoxic auristatin derivatives to FAP-positive tumors in vitro and in vivo.

Dario Neri, Chief Executive Officer of Philogen commented: "Our study demonstrates the impressive tumor uptake of OncoFAP with unprecedented selectivity against healthy organs. Some of these findings have already been successfully transformed to generate drug prototypes. We look forward to growing our small molecule pipeline based on the OncoFAP platform."

Moreover, clinical validation is becoming available regarding the exquisite tumor targeting performance of OncoFAP in patients with cancer.

The article can be accessed from the PNAS website under the following link.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Main Office: Loc. Bellaria, 35 - 53018 Sovicille (SI), Italy

e-mail: info@philogen.it- web site: www.philogen.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italianclinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen's strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem near Zurich, Switzerland. Philogen has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.philogen.comand www.philochem.com.

For more information about Business Development, please contact:

Dr. Christian Lizak

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

christian.lizak@philogen.com

For more information about Investor Relations, please contact:

Dr. Emanuele Puca

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

emanuele.puca@philogen.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
05:53pPHILOGEN S P A  : Press Release - PNAS
PU
More news
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%528
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.76%81 977
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.73%55 220
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.64%49 486
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.48%45 479
BIONTECH SE49.83%29 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ