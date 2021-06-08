Philogen S p A : to present at the CEO Roundtable Zoom Session organised by Goldman Sachs in June, 2021

Philogen announces its participation at the CEO Roundtable Zoom Session organised by Goldman Sachs from June 8 to 29, 2021.

Co-founder, CEO and CSO, Prof. Dario Neri has been invited to share and discuss all the dimensions of the unprecedented current market environment, compare notes on the ongoing global situation and key focuses for 2021 and beyond. Dario Neri to attend three roundtables on June 8, 17 and 29, 2021.