Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen S p A : to present at the CEO Roundtable Zoom Session organised by Goldman Sachs in June, 2021

06/08/2021 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philogen announces its participation at the CEO Roundtable Zoom Session organised by Goldman Sachs from June 8 to 29, 2021.
Co-founder, CEO and CSO, Prof. Dario Neri has been invited to share and discuss all the dimensions of the unprecedented current market environment, compare notes on the ongoing global situation and key focuses for 2021 and beyond. Dario Neri to attend three roundtables on June 8, 17 and 29, 2021.

Disclaimer

Philogen S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
05:55aPHILOGEN S P A  : to present at the 5th Annual EU Investor Tour on July 13-14, 2..
PU
05:55aPHILOGEN S P A  : to organise a non-deal Roadshow with Investors on July 5-7, 20..
PU
05:49aPHILOGEN S P A  : to present at the CEO Roundtable Zoom Session organised by Gol..
PU
06/03PHILOGEN S P A  : Annual Report as of December 2020 (Courtesy English Translatio..
PU
05/12PHILOGEN S P A  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Update on Pi..
AQ
04/26ASSA ABLOY  : Church-owned gate maker FAAC considering listing in Milan - source..
RE
04/20Italy's SECO targets market cap of up to 445 million euros in Milan IPO
RE
04/12PHILOGEN S P A  : Press Release - PNAS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,00 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net income 2020 -14,7 M -17,9 M -17,9 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 440 M 536 M 536 M
EV / Sales 2020 90,0x
EV / Sales 2021 87,0x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,30 €
Last Close Price 15,04 €
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%536
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.72%84 557
BIONTECH SE192.14%57 518
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.52%57 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.50%54 144
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.60%53 330