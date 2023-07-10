(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa on Monday reported that it bought back -- in the period from July 3 to July 7 as per the current schedule -- 1,104 of its own shares, equal to 0.0027 percent of the share capital.

The average price per share was EUR15.8951 per share for a total consideration of EUR17,548.24.

Philogen on Monday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR15.55 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

