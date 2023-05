(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced on Monday that it has mandated Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario Spa to execute the new share buyback program launched on May 11, 2023.

Philogen on Monday closed 1.0 percent in the red at EUR14.85 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

