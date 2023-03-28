Advanced search
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
16.00 EUR   +3.76%
01:02pPhilogen grows in 2022, revenues fly and Ebitda returns positive
AN
03:36aEuropeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
02:32aStock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
Philogen grows in 2022, revenues fly and Ebitda returns positive

03/28/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Tuesday that it saw a significant reduction in its net loss in 2022, to EUR5.4 million from the previous year's liability of EUR15.7 million.

Revenues rose to EUR23.7 million from EUR2.5 million in 2021, and this change is mainly related to revenues from contracts with customers generated by existing contracts and, residually, from operating subsidies and equipment grants, provided in the form of tax credits, from which the group benefits continuously by virtue of its research activity such as, but not limited to, the research and development tax credit and the technological innovation tax credit in addition to the Industry 4 tax credit.0 related to investments incurred for the construction and interconnection of the new facility at the Rosia site.

Ebitda is positive EUR3.0 million from the negative figure of EUR14.9 million in 2021 while operating income is EUR240,000 and compares with the negative figure of EUR16.8 million in the previous year.

As of December 31, 2022, the positive Net Financial Position is EUR70.4 million compared to the NFP, also positive, of EUR85.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Cash absorption for the year stood at about EUR15.0 million, averaging EUR3.7 million per quarter.

Philogen's stock closed Tuesday up 3.8 percent at EUR16.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 30,3 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net income 2022 5,57 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net cash 2022 55,1 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 110x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 449 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 24,4x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,42 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Alfredo Covelli Chief Medical Officer
Katia Lorizzo Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.9.67%484
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.65%87 559
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.82%79 305
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.1.27%34 877
BIONTECH SE-17.72%30 037
GENMAB A/S-11.46%24 579
