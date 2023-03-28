Philogen grows in 2022, revenues fly and Ebitda returns positive

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Tuesday that it saw a significant reduction in its net loss in 2022, to EUR5.4 million from the previous year's liability of EUR15.7 million.

Revenues rose to EUR23.7 million from EUR2.5 million in 2021, and this change is mainly related to revenues from contracts with customers generated by existing contracts and, residually, from operating subsidies and equipment grants, provided in the form of tax credits, from which the group benefits continuously by virtue of its research activity such as, but not limited to, the research and development tax credit and the technological innovation tax credit in addition to the Industry 4 tax credit.0 related to investments incurred for the construction and interconnection of the new facility at the Rosia site.

Ebitda is positive EUR3.0 million from the negative figure of EUR14.9 million in 2021 while operating income is EUR240,000 and compares with the negative figure of EUR16.8 million in the previous year.

As of December 31, 2022, the positive Net Financial Position is EUR70.4 million compared to the NFP, also positive, of EUR85.2 million as of December 31, 2021. Cash absorption for the year stood at about EUR15.0 million, averaging EUR3.7 million per quarter.

Philogen's stock closed Tuesday up 3.8 percent at EUR16.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

