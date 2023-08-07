Today at 09:40 am

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Monday that it purchased 1,279 of its own ordinary shares between July 31 and Aug. 4.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.9398, for a total value of EUR20,386.96.

As of today, the company holds 255,520 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is up 0.6 percent at EUR15.90 per share.

