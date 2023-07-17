(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa on Monday reported that it bought back - in the period from July 10 to July 14 - 1,082 of its own shares, equal to 0.0027 percent of the share capital, as per the buyback program.

The average unit price was EUR15.4688 per share, for a total consideration of about EUR17,000.

Philogen on Monday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR16.00 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.