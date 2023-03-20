Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:19 2023-03-20 pm EDT
15.32 EUR   -1.03%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Philogen purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock

03/20/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 2,185 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.7088, for a total consideration of EUR34,323.83.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 210,130 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Monday down 1.0 percent at EUR15.32 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 30,3 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2022 5,57 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
Net cash 2022 55,1 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 111x
Yield 2022 0,32%
Capitalization 446 M 476 M 476 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 24,2x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,48 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Alfredo Covelli Chief Medical Officer
Katia Lorizzo Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.10.10%481
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.63%79 793
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.42%76 040
BIONTECH SE-13.70%31 505
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.46%31 424
GENMAB A/S-14.52%23 530