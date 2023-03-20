Philogen purchased more than 2,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 2,185 of its own ordinary shares between March 13 and March 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.7088, for a total consideration of EUR34,323.83.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 210,130 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Monday down 1.0 percent at EUR15.32 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

